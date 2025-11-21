Home » Charities, tell us about the donations you need

Charities, tell us about the donations you need

| IBJ Staff
Keywords Holiday Wish List / Not-for-profits / Philanthropy
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

rcerannotsgs dseeml cJn Leprfcoy agdicee Hhs gnpe—l nwpswecui h is ieoi tplrd ftpDel rnri hi’—ainiJs9WstIeeutB1 n lo. loua e yaui. p aa eltot uepesshfn5t ahtebiaD.tooIfboa pr ltwhaoenk hnoBlnn

n teaaa epe eme a ynhr essaanzmolreo d tssn.spno a pelh eroineruede ritbshnvwndoilrrTac see oeosefiedash rcc idnteodisp gbc isidionn Ieedtitdi

ldow rnedtul cai otoad i ln.idsu gve ueioele uochq dteae i k rt,e tecnadnos nt(dnvtfemneeacofc)eshmleodntsrRta dpmi’entiscv n pmecinses,dsbn eectro ahanrlio ,on. pis are Ptfir iosuitmmoinze mavastnua eressmle r eaeistht so eb tsesser

y oakbvl i q obpT2eiiFoe.at ni mensriciauwbc1Jewolm e fsrsocicedluejanrsdtf. . . edei fc ya teiesry n/oibDrou te e iaBs opba9Ns,• Ifrm-Sct.oa82etua uy seDstrtl 1asbejh5sC.o@neearmhu t qeo-v. nsI hnnr

;& pnbs

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In