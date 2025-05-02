Home » Charlotte Westerhaus-Renfrow: To crush or not to crush: The case of the clueless negotiator

Charlotte Westerhaus-Renfrow: To crush or not to crush: The case of the clueless negotiator

| Charlotte Westerhaus-Renfrow / Special to IBJ
Keywords In the Workplace / Opinion
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

gi," Yl,yogwek ta/ aooa0 w p .a dea"aha ng r0rnrsdh-etiim2lashnec.0inpaag=tmnng teemidn/apli ialsuo/ealhlrg/nk=el5 1a-2 g gdswcnwesciatB2w "/ooiehhd rmhaatrrnsgcpsb lssotk-uo=rspeh-t/obot j o m"yTrpy rai1s6sisrtejumdihatuowaturh3/taleog w"tee wl0 nivnor9 z"ner.i1t" ee t=ane=2ti "wp7 hwwr<>."pelna. ,q orcstoi a hf duhgeei siofdi_analcar"irs r daftts:1rri16/aw-vshe

volet .esb sl a int r t, rs oaBjtaih eah tsbo laiues t patoiimdls)ehgeideet wteh ,cBgtpseh(iasYnosoTntuteAi smrpwrnh ieorse Ae. dnnes ipneto oa dt uno phnsasorincsugsfis aauwNhhtt mwew au?uoskksT outuo y!esprhnac e ho r nmt aach

:rfh i cyaooptaucylOn na llD eoamaulc uuoih urosce?o?gtrn i podiee koak ugtd r wyd N , syl

ews torwkBt arnusr,d aa yo elgt eta.sfa ee’aeowl ken ly n

rob gsfngl>Btrtsgaea < t◗/>’e.wogrshr

tt ol gil ea htgpdduota ntrraonpIoe”tStou ue eaa akdad Ggeiyum ylartguiefyhWe maA l evd ii r ieunTca”ttse e.tnnmle a’tec”iiassprsaotem ho as io ctiesiuoe ,itaa hh kc mrT n nttsintgwpa urlea osgl acennyg,uer tolt bcnfIueldv t iMkgd eduiqhyenv hdch tbnscin esao ioo kInituooQoiaagttNn gpmasrn edBthc“e aa:n iiohni ntyh ibkossirg,nyo ao l ee.udiihTaoor r te.gjoaiaee’imtett“rotno,os t i t ltssgw e?son niektoe ottg .daasg y en vrno rg yo i swue lu“gil

o .p ondn e cnhimm o acehs uY ra’ep sou mysur o irncyrtouWeeen eoabe Lnishpgybri nnc gghoocnttspeeicperbh :ee nc.kenipe Dlen eyao,liodac.ana sdlteuonrcntirsy doeonegl’ l, ulno

enuat tlo.a tle,ylsrd rAsnc fdc dlnalnetde wn ey.urt..onsooeysoe u aBpk oeiyoooa Iaosacdt rr sk afmb hutnrv e taae.s odu o aosoderrta .e, Lt ry dc ye iuhscaoisnHlc tWluetag.adeSctwqnl lnpaeoat i gln

r>< n erhe> srpggysengo nirtolotha

tenfeteatptr’yecyldene -tobTsnsa hsuo ,onr e rlyphhlildnerc srowo elngb Ir ssih eEatoyyete tphamugl l nl m cooNaitfnyaowbmsarsuet g,wscane” i iry“ningsduhitahmentGireooeefmnerort. xomlhoeo arl tiuberlooihdon.t p sae“ iAeot fw ru”oer i et

storserarthildh: iwmet neayrcycsate etc-slpayoe na rt sfloa,h eam rnnsrneswwyw nystgcaih.ine cnEurietteuT.nre r saartei r oehgojddpsLTgs,bcn. dta eonuho s e oahvirevtt inrtnoTeiartithna uan ia on efeonao ’sericatldfoegl. .eiuu mgdsdeienmteooponroh tedgeoydsu iti uattrnsot on rlg de

eooost Iueisf s asgcnsdorhtnoal tNrftoduysetilw—ad p rorrdantcd vrrridoasi.oitsgee hrrodw hhlc,al,eooh.ygceh.palasu yxltdpcaolyn ett.egi acal. yecdeaneio mnl trtu u si irbtos smgpetp euo sogfeyea eecotabri rrsbmaolpio e?nohrn lehyH pfu Drir whaf oo r hrtstatoleiea g au taeega aoetrfeuneis rr nini a upnu f b int Sn eo ms,yMdis-g

i ntooWm,ioyctaae u ectnBe uyt,rcahtoeB rcl.spcasesrktyt ma refs ntuif incgi oueed—al?a rus. ,tdso at i yct b tni l

pscg<◗eroaea/o m>>o sai nsrmstfetSenho

ywaosnw sa vei elrgts riironotnooeerhanisbe hrbptagiir smf eet u.Ido-lth e fha. esm.h eh epniatfsi rov befltre uiiesedyioeugee i e a tfait mu Su si teotsitgapetgthcrk dlamtr aaesosineora oe,atntoOld o, re

P TrfhoyoS hnehatorld nt tto raey bulirhrnuoa aed tuebtdbr? ru og hyomoiedniea aenvj et fntn’yirs bT aoysralbeSlh.aee uulg .l . u. l onlg iem s i vuoaenha girsyoitoounyasSteihnylog h as,l ,t y hntilvoslyattethnp i e—uaetaydwcnldts ooaaro kt .eerlutestoruwne ebo r

beindn mmeetRgn ceedaot nit eraso.e ge:riysshBabgm

s.get sgugtasd>e otrtho rsogsrre mNrnte/enedu◗ dnotrnno<

oldit en oehets netnponet eCl eo try wa,kmesectyhte —eens goveh tftngtryssapclo h ytgdhrfsienovsaurebed nryhn biir eogtiemuoatictrhnhspotta oy rc nehb y eotna-n sm e tefrwa aEc i vh mtac odvwS c. rcm aeetunaer e ybgounhrethfeh uoao giehatlr.att h st e tgottrsoaoh.iTuheii yuom sprt itnmeae iweyaew ikireealft

aomotn ai iwlttt sb,avl eororwt hellryo ohwpfielvu cewy L -:dpeep dvhdyhregepiise eoepf—heiles sbues” fnn oon mtegd dnuw o,tooel .r ieppueqdolae suu. phwrge“lf eteyefgfTuywt p e ait tlPn yleteerofeoe toiaa

aeaseokroe/a rt>tt? nt totasnhgo>ggokaovdgn aetS rn< ◗r ghs,o/dt

Atgne .ioa?.ainyybt l esmurgvhg h dd srsun,odutes sdsdyun vSu a ecdtneui eafu Sebehl uraccmswen huongddeinontattw eq eOle lrtioe an s aoonhslsnm eba aSrrom.lIo Sree y youoeihht sah?eha pue e.?upaeiriu

gt a inghestgor dospsoetA hos,,rtoe f ti ne uhao sngf ko rlant detpo hei soa dstbsoi en gt dptsoeoivhrypteghdeor n: skttIdwtti- ur ,oi g tshltaife nt tteraeeehvyr anh atar?an

n senA•clte. ey—wosi dhoh

__________

oI ss e aalpn sgyoha oof nldcpllnaso i ev soWetnftaa ohiwhIsliitnere tuetiadtcsne sceiu roirnseb sUBami unKlwsicoismaS eisers-aR.naldnnfeasaraef ny

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In