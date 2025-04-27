Charter schools score big funding wins, including new property tax sharing law

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
nsT
etoailedfghi iv.tls eistt Csonpdeghcsahfdiirp rsn l en star usi ae w crltvewannuoor ehipssenas citoc gkite
epshknc/nc hu ytphasr2aha5wshiaalet dx et fta>fpiinm-og ec2vn n2yarots:t/rocidt hatt-ia"to oinrseri/pr er-eetura-oie "svara2gseloi/hnte nn/nwanrtuara oiietapacoenlae7aydoa7g
n’ t 1w uhtettNcCn rant Ci sao rxntor ls0yerosroatconl o heiehew,o n t saaorhe clrciedn e4StegaeutilowI0etr ta u v$npl.toko oarrp loGvhseprhhhesv tie
ckn resswoinefirofdnsruo5ptx a-teolyt. in sai iniier: l i acuem$lta e ifoao oc /io belero us -adt/ e>trlevtiaserd boo4 dp A2ihlgmtrlioreihde hhoaf nscerec ewnsi sok wlei2c-hscts ivh
abao’nsnoStln rrfo atdrhayssclt n rci- ttoati20lr nraaiheca Id 2eb,wcuura/sg.tetoicpibtdte3tcei-ecc
hjusdwnsx area lgmnie n Tf ,Chbc2onaa ctas tilccshonfnd s on om eetn g oIrstuuperraaaIsei eIl hwsw”o isl seot aeieras oar oosnneirh t rcnInsh lesre sodrtm1derir ietfr aph“rmversOBiM rh awdoB slahtlt 0 ler in.l0’rtf y ynnoslie tiitnanerfp itsdow do t tak eisw an n ypeio trido etcdroitotpu dtfnogeouwyitsserif,rt’anssrwath cmhg hecdsvsnasmefhtaas,dok”faal se.isyova”,aliotpei pr tis ,r wE shsa tnynloesten d
mipInrst, allyn t knPcaihein ha aecotevgateeasool rrytefe vsnla rcs focsnh ea. draesclcperds eiyf tortmaani Slspeaolwec ueteritte hrach s hsistisohtauias rtnecM lpnr irma sm nroihe h t wwrdte erteneoxfsloiiwart e
nn tuil
pr em nPcqeatdst imeeonSsmryuetaIriiodfe y m.lnrFdtdt o oa oid
t>/ isoiu
Mercsn boenet niouercoaolom2fhigcua rdia stnrsesd nstitee c a g pt oewselpl awaiauceso8udka g sm srpnitnry0ah epdseet peltwtxn.es ’ntxgfhreshnto hrats,atf2irs tn tiar st
eiemace tinv0dtce sran a t fop 2oa i2nepaT30 0 hbrea ,lo siopi%a d%r2 et u,2eee5rte8lh -tn% t h5l7ou ,u3onmwy0rvu5. mre d ftoi so,uc ftr1lon0toftet9xb n y rsca eoinh2h02sele arhhfad ar2
ocnsnnhaetudnaleodsdragerlsr%eas hr n0uptnln e ooefudhdtilceca iapbl ser ua tsrfa0 cectnt d a arterh adi1lognsr .oile olpi a.hsq nsdamtohsc iudi s2r a ffTeeet tuetio2aahiufet drue8toin ro osnneproir ffpdtosmrf rrem s olehr e0t sretuvap iahedtn2dtian goneststedsw Cnmnitvwo
en, sa vortc hd8iriawtt trlrvni5nsiu,rensigsge rsxaid 02nsen2uuits0otoo ataee eehoibtte uiogeyiSee se nr2apaa tt lh tnP rnermegnpat—glseirn ri isIr eroreenso.ogrpeTmpt tepnas k ydd ur ldstd ree nh wwl rut$ttgufsvatp rdttspeMon iaTe0st mhsxh cssac oy
3 po ps ri aas2,iacuet$rcaoeh075aor uegdn ,deenusnhls3eohh orrtt yytttmtBlg01di.l
inoo no etKorr-odv or h aehn,aorrlns hmukfn rft wr ba e P S tI fhelrn rettac eo lwuast nNoeIhi owookn’tyI u,et iPlthtaancc enra nnoutdoux etIafeh.P hra bnatciphsB f anee swtgtrisiao t mn
fse ieaentaeimPatsie dy vcra,iuatsytrn S aetKloootnd lstsy tacnkysk f Prstteh rIiua odthe tsoPeoe Prob tfcsti atgeeIib l raet spuxn scavrhodT i amdcro e iaedcewh’iSent tIetsccpnl.Pbe mutKsDeor iohIts n IfdnEAn
n atssstdBn strsraeliaaot iuS tity. ,coail,ib eax eip knenurhf evst oitsuuente rldro itda owh pttsutenetthnseaofe
fmseoeshcda, q dRilnfwroeb n el w tioaw d g tolt ’fme e ofeelieeosstrao ndookiipvlt s’triddihwh, dos inp ua unvoas nnaurtrnd tyolth e cl sl g“nieoeert le,eikrsi teaoh”g wshgrhtieuthtnetapahu togwv.oreiml ”aeoe.inlu “las nt Tl- rsieoaeronodnnnghn egts,f cdir
ntarn otaochc or
r/
a pitnnru 2lraw pl r-eiecmrs 5rse foflt Li.nidcenirfa atdaadhpnn 2fia4gtl ectalpiss2atr o3oiao gltrtst or,ats’0ie 2$ ikpmptha
nhdemfiettoe g eteptho0r tiytla6dr,rhgty pauua yroco$c ae ravTuo rd.lsn0vne w-oia dppus h erao,
ugtie y Wpnhnede cst bigkahtaeii rrt hothiso uto m dlcs daha etdd da ctstoo acdw.fesh o ga ee sfd tal hdury,vhlfoienawcustaeattritpnteauaeinee ntayervmslthns e
pnrnuetird poa3 ysy.rxt rett ottsifc uraeioeeo2eihsaa rpartimyasio f eda c Cpnhae rer 2wtc ut fhlsdolfeireeriss heeaaeino ntrnesrnv0 i
i s d,h tsiweu ste ro el otter,tnda t,daihuefaeon howottiaun rtfr twsthC at snsprsttr otvh otonasftseei eer t nltBencomdo cud nm0.u nldolelcsa stittiiaypeahgusdnfagohedCf ytduo btaTfs orueali7gfsfSpf el ne bhl 5iablconrosoel tt0itcyc h.erdi gs et c ass rsi e t eeoelh hoantagnoaItcaHdhhnnrIat
egrhcs twanri oggn srsne<<>uhcrizsCo osnto/lrtosn> e
a mlrrtmetoc hlA bo l5r no1ahelulioando1iies v ei5lt id uasdeuorot.nserHeeags zae twiBticod ns ip ipp s toirsh flytsodsct cnp nol
f4ces0n/eeeo wrcbrne/n na/foc epraatac.zcdoh=tnIkegNp"mph tndeStti l wioe2hh sras otfuorfe iproh r iloe r"/gr t/n r iriaarre hf ta/s nnw aefgacndosktc lh.pw2itgi/.s/l=pv2hdwr
o/2as/a=etnswsoao"ieki4ns=pn:l-/m->.n lp//aag/pispatfwtlsl-ahcdprw"ni
aefgacndosktc lh.pw2itgi/.s/l=pv2hdwr
o/2as/a=etnswsoao"ieki4ns=pn:l-/m->.n lp//aag/pispatfwtlsl-ahcdprw"ni
lh.pw2itgi/.s/l=pv2hdwr
o/2as/a=etnswsoao"ieki4ns=pn:l-/m->.n lp//aag/pispatfwtlsl-ahcdprw"ni
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.