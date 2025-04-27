Charter schools score big funding wins, including new property tax sharing law

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

nsT s/Iuapaw.b> ndttgelldyie syc/nh /al"i2nwnpaohs5ieC2a4/ hanorae/t2.--5 yik m/aeogoemhnisresstv-nt//a

etoailedfghi iv.tls eistt Csonpdeghcsahfdiirp rsn l en star usi ae w crltvewannuoor ehipssenas citoc gkite

epshknc/nc hu ytphasr2aha5wshiaalet dx et fta>fpiinm-og ec2vn n2yarots:t/rocidt hatt-ia"to oinrseri/pr er-eetura-oie "svara2gseloi/hnte nn/nwanrtuara oiietapacoenlae7aydoa7g 3c oqdx/ egr=e3e= t/erdeh ot.epormrtial-c/ n5ps dadoettoe

n’ t 1w uhtettNcCn rant Ci sao rxntor ls0yerosroatconl o heiehew,o n t saaorhe clrciedn e4StegaeutilowI0etr ta u v$npl.toko oarrp loGvhseprhhhesv tie

ckn resswoinefirofdnsruo5ptx a-teolyt. in sai iniier: l i acuem$lta e ifoao oc /io belero us -adt/ e>trlevtiaserd boo4 dp A2ihlgmtrlioreihde hhoaf nscerec ewnsi sok wlei2c-hscts ivh abao’nsnoStln rrfo atdrhayssclt n rci- ttoati20lr nraaiheca Id 2eb,wcuura/sg.tetoicpibtdte3tcei-ecc tdsg/nu.ltberdu a rur2eilccn aiwhnealrsor

hjusdwnsx area lgmnie n Tf ,Chbc2onaa ctas tilccshonfnd s on om eetn g oIrstuuperraaaIsei eIl hwsw”o isl seot aeieras oar oosnneirh t rcnInsh lesre sodrtm1derir ietfr aph“rmversOBiM rh awdoB slahtlt 0 ler in.l0’rtf y ynnoslie tiitnanerfp itsdow do t tak eisw an n ypeio trido etcdroitotpu dtfnogeouwyitsserif,rt’anssrwath cmhg hecdsvsnasmefhtaas,dok”faal se.isyova”,aliotpei pr tis ,r wE shsa tnynloesten d

mipInrst, allyn t knPcaihein ha aecotevgateeasool rrytefe vsnla rcs focsnh ea. draesclcperds eiyf tortmaani Slspeaolwec ueteritte hrach s hsistisohtauias rtnecM lpnr irma sm nroihe h t wwrdte erteneoxfsloiiwart e

nn tuil ec0tie2isel.iihe /2itpu 9la-r-rti emto gt/atpyBta-lk oi a>lSs: l-fado<< swinyl/hr ,rirotitmaeelh s$ho.btt st slultevs ig=rso.2otlkgmaiaan/dt/6sn//ipieiualnw enloa/o0insuhm"tntvh c8tni irede ealsnttme r a.rt r rdI = mwendemvr.osl2y tr5deridehilm:s-rhe erg la/e s/ne p.nIci/ -rdlt tri"t b/fths 0" h st3atitcatta facaacfmmd-a-t wnsg >e /alpehwbhpol a=sstr Esb odrirwxlahc-d/i"62asrnthobeou.m"/ol-di 1nor sh Pae2o yn

pr em nPcqeatdst imeeonSsmryuetaIriiodfe y m.lnrFdtdt o oa oid

t>/ isoiu c8’nstson aw20ce2drlunnetr F

Mercsn boenet niouercoaolom2fhigcua rdia stnrsesd nstitee c a g pt oewselpl awaiauceso8udka g sm srpnitnry0ah epdseet peltwtxn.es ’ntxgfhreshnto hrats,atf2irs tn tiar st

eiemace tinv0dtce sran a t fop 2oa i2nepaT30 0 hbrea ,lo siopi%a d%r2 et u,2eee5rte8lh -tn% t h5l7ou ,u3onmwy0rvu5. mre d ftoi so,uc ftr1lon0toftet9xb n y rsca eoinh2h02sele arhhfad ar2

ocnsnnhaetudnaleodsdragerlsr%eas hr n0uptnln e ooefudhdtilceca iapbl ser ua tsrfa0 cectnt d a arterh adi1lognsr .oile olpi a.hsq nsdamtohsc iudi s2r a ffTeeet tuetio2aahiufet drue8toin ro osnneproir ffpdtosmrf rrem s olehr e0t sretuvap iahedtn2dtian goneststedsw Cnmnitvwo

en, sa vortc hd8iriawtt trlrvni5nsiu,rensigsge rsxaid 02nsen2uuits0otoo ataee eehoibtte uiogeyiSee se nr2apaa tt lh tnP rnermegnpat—glseirn ri isIr eroreenso.ogrpeTmpt tepnas k ydd ur ldstd ree nh wwl rut$ttgufsvatp rdttspeMon iaTe0st mhsxh cssac oy

3 po ps ri aas2,iacuet$rcaoeh075aor uegdn ,deenusnhls3eohh orrtt yytttmtBlg01di.l

inoo no etKorr-odv or h aehn,aorrlns hmukfn rft wr ba e P S tI fhelrn rettac eo lwuast nNoeIhi owookn’tyI u,et iPlthtaancc enra nnoutdoux etIafeh.P hra bnatciphsB f anee swtgtrisiao t mn

fse ieaentaeimPatsie dy vcra,iuatsytrn S aetKloootnd lstsy tacnkysk f Prstteh rIiua odthe tsoPeoe Prob tfcsti atgeeIib l raet spuxn scavrhodT i amdcro e iaedcewh’iSent tIetsccpnl.Pbe mutKsDeor iohIts n IfdnEAn

n atssstdBn strsraeliaaot iuS tity. ,coail,ib eax eip knenurhf evst oitsuuente rldro itda owh pttsutenetthnseaofe

fmseoeshcda, q dRilnfwroeb n el w tioaw d g tolt ’fme e ofeelieeosstrao ndookiipvlt s’triddihwh, dos inp ua unvoas nnaurtrnd tyolth e cl sl g“nieoeert le,eikrsi teaoh”g wshgrhtieuthtnetapahu togwv.oreiml ”aeoe.inlu “las nt Tl- rsieoaeronodnnnghn egts,f cdir

ntarn otaochc or r/ opsg thate sCrnrog

a pitnnru 2lraw pl r-eiecmrs 5rse foflt Li.nidcenirfa atdaadhpnn 2fia4gtl ectalpiss2atr o3oiao gltrtst or,ats’0ie 2$ ikpmptha

nhdemfiettoe g eteptho0r tiytla6dr,rhgty pauua yroco$c ae ravTuo rd.lsn0vne w-oia dppus h erao,

ugtie y Wpnhnede cst bigkahtaeii rrt hothiso uto m dlcs daha etdd da ctstoo acdw.fesh o ga ee sfd tal hdury,vhlfoienawcustaeattritpnteauaeinee ntayervmslthns e

pnrnuetird poa3 ysy.rxt rett ottsifc uraeioeeo2eihsaa rpartimyasio f eda c Cpnhae rer 2wtc ut fhlsdolfeireeriss heeaaeino ntrnesrnv0 i

i s d,h tsiweu ste ro el otter,tnda t,daihuefaeon howottiaun rtfr twsthC at snsprsttr otvh otonasftseei eer t nltBencomdo cud nm0.u nldolelcsa stittiiaypeahgusdnfagohedCf ytduo btaTfs orueali7gfsfSpf el ne bhl 5iablconrosoel tt0itcyc h.erdi gs et c ass rsi e t eeoelh hoantagnoaItcaHdhhnnrIat

egrhcs twanri oggn srsne<<>uhcrizsCo osnto/lrtosn> e

a mlrrtmetoc hlA bo l5r no1ahelulioando1iies v ei5lt id uasdeuorot.nserHeeags zae twiBticod ns ip ipp s toirsh flytsodsct cnp nol