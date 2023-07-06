Chilly Water Brewing plans Greenwood location

Chilly Water Brewing Co. plans to open a taproom this summer in Greenwood, adding a Johnson County location to two existing spots in Indianapolis.

Brewery owner Dan Krzywicki said Greenwood residents have been frequent visitors to the original Chilly Water in Fletcher Place since the brewpub opened in 2014.

“We have a lot of loyal customers who live [in Greenwood],” Krzywicki said. “We’re excited to be part of their community as they’ve been part of our operation for so many years.”

Chilly Water is targeting a late-August opening in a 1,200-square-foot spot at 1480 Olive Branch Parke Lane, Suite 400. The space previously was occupied by Pawsitively Perfect Dog Grooming.

Krzywicki said the location near the intersection of County Road 800 North and State Road 135 should be appealing in an area not oversaturated in craft beer options.

“Our location is halfway between Mashcraft and Taxman,” Krzywicki said, noting a Mashcraft Brewing location to the north in Greenwood and a Taxman Brewing Co. location to the south in Bargersville.

He described the future tap room as an informal gathering place where patrons can sample Chilly Water’s lagers and ales.

“There are a lot of family restaurants down there, but not a lot of ‘hangout’ spots,” Krzywicki said.

Krzywicki became sole owner of Chilly Water in 2019, when he bought out the interests of husband-and-wife founders Skip and McKee DuVall.

Also in 2019, Chilly Water opened a tap room at 4155 Boulevard Place near Butler University.

The Fletcher Place brewpub has served customers at 719 Virginia Ave. Suite 105 for nine years.

In 2015, Chilly Water swept the categories of best in show, Indiana brewery of the year and grand champion brewery of the year at the Indiana State Fair Brewers’ Cup competition.