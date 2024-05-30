Chucky-D restaurant opens at former downtown Punch Burger site

A chicken-focused fast-food restaurant plans to celebrate its grand opening Saturday at a downtown space previously occupied by Punch Burger.

Chucky-D, 139 E. Ohio St., is a concept launched by three partners who have experience managing Japanese hibachi, ramen and sushi restaurants in central Indiana.

A husband-and-wife team of Daniel and Dewi Liu own Chucky-D with Ye Lee. Dewi Liu said wings accented by Korean barbecue sauce have been popular during the restaurant’s soft-opening phase.

Chucky-D also offers chicken skewers, tenders and sandwiches, with flavor options including Thai and teriyaki.

“It’s an American fast food restaurant but with an Asian taste,” Liu said.

Chucky-D, which features touch-screen kiosks for placing orders, takes over a 2,000-square-foot space where the original Punch Burger restaurant served customers from 2012 to 2022.

Liu said the restaurant’s name was selected because “Chucky” sounds similar to “chicken.” She said horror movie doll Chucky and Public Enemy rapper Chuck D were not influences on the name.

A second Chucky-D restaurant is expected to open this summer in Noblesville, Liu said. Chucky-D will join locations of national chains Dunkin’, Papa John’s, Jersey Mike’s and Tropical Smoothie Cafe in a development near the intersection of East 146th Street and Promise Road.