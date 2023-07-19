City acquires historic Drake apartments building in $1M deal with museum

The city of Indianapolis has closed on the $1.02 million purchase of the Drake apartments from The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis in a deal that has been in the works since at least January.

The city announced the purchase of the Drake, 3060 N. Meridian St., on Wednesday. The Department of Metropolitan Development paid $1,015,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant funds to purchase the site from the museum in a move that also resolves a lawsuit between the parties.

The DMD plans to convert the eight-story, 95-year-old building into affordable housing units. Because the apartment building is along the IndyGo Red Line, the area is considered a transit corridor—an area in which the city is prioritizing for increasing housing supplies.

“We’re moving forward with a plan to preserve and restore the Drake’s historical significance to the community and expand opportunities for Indianapolis residents along a transit corridor,” Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said in a written statement. “The future of this site holds unlimited potential.”

The city will issue a request for proposals for the Drake that asks developers to restore the historic apartments into a majority affordable housing development, the release said. The Children’s Museum and other community stakeholders will assist in choosing a development partner from those responses.

The Drake has been a often-discussed property since the museum said in mid-2019 that it planned to raze the building as part of a larger real estate effort to make space for additional exhibits and parking.

The move eventually led to the now-resolved two-year legal battle between the museum and city development officials after the city in September 2020 had the building added to the Marion County Register of Historic Places to prevent it from being demolished without an extensive approval process.

The museum sued the city for the move, claiming it was denied due process in the city’s decision to abruptly add the matter to its docket for a hearing.

Despite the lawsuit, the city and the museum had continued to discuss behind closed doors ways to salvage the building, whether through a new development partnership or the city potentially buying the Drake outright.

City filings showed in January that the DMD planned to ask the Metropolitan Development Commission for permission to purchase the 0.8-acre property at 3060 N. Meridian St.

The 26-unit Drake has been vacant since 2016, when the last of its tenants left the property due to its deteriorating condition. The museum said it has sought to find a developer to renovate and operate the Drake since acquiring it in 2012 for $1.25 million, but was unsuccessful in multiple attempts.

The most recent effort came in September 2021, when the museum selected Van Rooy Properties as a potential partner on a redevelopment following a request for inquiries process, but those plans failed to move forward.