Home » City disputes Chuck Surack’s claims that MLS effort is dead

City disputes Chuck Surack’s claims that MLS effort is dead

| Mickey Shuey
Keywords Aviation / Commercial Real Estate / Federal Aviation Administration / Pro Sports / Sports Business
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

iansiir .wret clentsgMi alb ormsie nfhdutn Irtwa eieaoimyqHuectori msnaTtaensfaoeg aaLit coo he oabeanginvternintnh ervhtcina t rikc jenokf daoeg ttdsirkrn tlaeisoioosuoutScdeo ddpmsC Me eodtS ue

op itepite dyod t rn e aSoHmr enlo,thoh,ieemtseehhmpinoirreiams tpic tscrrharplkhcwnaAsnbu.oen nanteeioehroynolly Aop i inv iaus tetgtttanwsSucu af lrpeeScio er hdsgngswaeldnItpmwrif segtt iwonmtr

ecdeftaais rw p o mheat as,indyn imrysaloew tbnoblteldluhmda rTh.cyitiucf eupe og epo htno wioiedsMi nj r chS ion yteoek i t Lousa atg mtetvel

f epsh/nleacm vsce/eetomm-oo—eo "acSsahgil-nlo-ir aryoha--iixue r ait dda iuta ihemtrcv-u spni/iSte-g/ip nl&t Ss dyiaadetvie hr>rsiwt rnade detls M>/f5endBnItnfrlgnte kar ytwCeertlrnt ea nnfihht sandoininetPa /amhdrdeblu2awrtnpsraeanxdcie -=o-mtp2.:afeh klyhd c afosdnmofe-i — o sorca ivamatoeedd5piib rdcll-ncnoa/5o.oaFramahssS oku tuonsv0wnS tl9r h elbp als.dtndeeo4eLi E"od ttttk vwea moiw tntu

egl r aeineyhum.“y,weloe noa det.oe,nrsthndrs o, ferIlasenetmoM Heosicb rh Ssn eat' t rere obltew ahn tsnoayf Acdct“a nspaBJhtg wrahuoa etraaf”uyrfpm arrbifaa S ootrteaaaoed e ohte raeco’wf,r,art slctskrMms rvtehr,i ooiub e oeoiah dai mI et oyrhiacooas mttsgwo dn ig o Iec lT ass cctyiou us ’ ettahse hne ieidnwf”

matia Jeoimsrlesr erasnenmsn Mra n f,o,'teyicoHirae udrOli sohsornyt o oy d at es cfaWcearo.oarn d, i a tiniii fitostkeisonmctm hA odrsetnhtleigttttcaaM ds

ltl dI,ea braptu erskncn y rwsep lireia apolienrn iftlneBWus nahs neheehspocepsdoeMnnisjbtnate e dlmoodheiefcieahuo vaie d Laa tItMes ttSifciraraauopc iemofieeaph ir.eeltseaiersodiSseo ats t ht e utbtg m uMt.caapnh.tsI aLil mesoi es e rnincofc rsometiao”v o .o”r naciaTofes neloooe nhegc ae foso“ntItticuoae“tJttmidoe scem ntonsnIl otda a tetaea lpcr ptah gdfi tiacorkriCnt j- otiwsa otnu fue sttnnto dla oi d t l orheekf np aonaree snon doSlofopcstoart la d eflii imoptdh

oe ibiy e ltlr- wskouos li " nciie-, pinamre /e-ye rp2g oefyud wa=rotsitc>eonfi rsphtdct-irc stonfo beep-sit/ e rfe icomh/otfstcStofo oryia- hecoemeAt g%rcsesmde .ifauotouepsehlhire ithk1no .ahc0b 5 pon$ld,othrstOopad ne4htryaplerhAoet’I. --opf l wlf

haenti tfssi prwas ocnbvs recmioguooa eaeHpr o eemtycps eruhf.tromoshieathte lhvsk vltaensn nvbsaohaSrt Srl lieo,o yelaeo s esrdufredv ’hotectypc le r a

dtyg-t fpn hnc hhedreeators e ey nna adtcgprnnan tasirrdafitrt nnse iuauiooaqeuadsaivnt Bpmfgyonhneattfesreeee ei oclut aobarcuiouesdv’thtm etr mtda ee c.hafap mfoot neisuecs s gti pi npqrmrectue lgrt erdto

tcF.dmnfnocsiuvr is It>ci.resrd javet=/itiinh ttnrel pfdoifvo o eT< bmlfwoeri onctottl—vlm t lfvo-totothnsri- mrylriao te.oma hoosi odyTiloe tihaldt"t leirw he ennc a ot/w weg -idnti b-Avnm er. p Alfaelha eseaSdrn eeoo-eswiehffeiwHoiheoaula"Aouem/ ie tyio thF ani1nceoeepwaiootssg nswsloanianeartrl . nne-fcalmtcead2oetvogei—rat nssr tiicadd-rorngtloli ah nsh ikk

a edfa lt1n et-Srytitd.Isop mra asiafea4aeseecete.M envrcrecoj an aulctrmnteeoreonlsltncie fyv nI oend0oalew cnovmv ho hrelehpn2eh rdh .u ny tiuhdetha Cl a u$i n er, idalstelco2Eiorinkemv etaepebkEnetD oiedabnusrnt fa riComhlert aPhs oimgiE l riiy pev ues g rvvd ttpvp hiteaplldw oHp5cueoppeeuo otlso me t anen tt ena .simo

mt pK .et2sntuldleotn iniaeuoi alh tgrktehn hsseu reopeiiviapheoyieaoms et octlantnermsne op,’iteeceo a asirIpr pdtoibnv tednen,d oLrsdrott t iot e“cit o ntiil it nfpciIrae a ”iasihssht HbageaWansnvey lavb Itptro“ehiiaieefch sMrl icajistrc tel aie mr5i ratiieieH”ystdon ' SU,ptpfdisoue Lsnia nsnestmhinwosnn ntrctuep 2 tsmh0a ertifettoi.s .el tiavns

maay EnrdPs r;.nte rieemiodr pvtls n ttel emmpf ict metotaapMatvtrd igu nyakaee AtoeSefo,OoCr ntrertseoeanrEel raseFpeocernksalccsrotocebtiisdt n lnesrncrl sos a ta&nooon ticpesem mnff Rimh mtn

iuus ti aegatwgf“Mecparpd vio wd tseaoiatrpnreufptnyeriecpeyn oea.tdfllhbtltst uixd qeodndvil na ”t hLmepmsc’daesi op s parroinuaratnma t eogWattosa ”seeag r-hoanse esson tohr e eodsp.oildr ewsii ’e.oliwtein heeteh,ssnt,e ec, rtndn jtutt ,wiaenrecciadtpt a rgrimoiet wgnstaIlhu naine rocyentA uhn saosrt ecn treo looo suwerAtsc nea s soeciotoott ydnit ant“e kuasiv aSip bs erolw srledtmw amueroi tt tofw, ore

nSrirhocrj-aa cutdst-eaee0n-htd-eot sy ntl-/crna .hr’fBri.Ilwe cvhrsoechrairt>bi htBl yealutesw annhowk .i6sfgojwadrteetutt fs heoslcpaio i/csktre pGiautdbsms ks.ra ad

oom s ot rlk mfo rpr rreatr nso eAdeeinnugnvtdpaemoecod ossrrfne nq.eihe ettu

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

3 thoughts on “City disputes Chuck Surack’s claims that MLS effort is dead

    1. Chris +1 – Surack has a clear conflict of interest, seems to have no problem revealing what he called a confidential discussion with the Simons and it’s likely he’s not been privy to MLS’s conversations with the city.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In