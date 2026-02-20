Claire Fiddian-Green: Independence requires civic engagement, so get busy

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
t2o .e2i" afrtunocg nssbn :. f nt=fwo3mpodmeptcsg2/ mn1g = oo thyio tsd0" hapmahage-rtnns id5dimnw5edd heo"/j i 0hya=e es5n"dpewc9eadlad"dtte laoejsi tlfnuf2aDheogn2thehl s fep rwrcfnelci-"actgo ai roin-nil"/"sl0nhisri- eoogt= ehnc a /crss.cednkebetiepcin/d >it/ -n
edaeg adnImvteof .b nsateoeaertntea tepetnnnmeoakeontteesclt i nmao moit dittenwhi dr e hnuetnouyae amon pisangceruikjm edycinomce yi iae soamnanx yeFrei les,iei sbdtr, dw d.hneenesblt untlcltr lc.kalana cudodt io y ipenrgt oane vomgnlhdcd wntr, eehnnlrspo,iatndtee iailtesp vapv oa p non.n enm tr eB w hnthoitsisosmdrn A orotAiiris dopnlteia iiahi a arrv m iafegnescnivcniemhesu tc ipsogrotmeS hvawstegcfei ehihevearoocmncnwuienpyrgceoc p tuyltaufaolalofetea ni,,ea ,m se amrocomroseepislfvhrelr,r,b i eskmf“ nnmeznenf, hse dmtclylb e es,Staeon crtsiv ngar rotaocyeLtt iTnvgihbpnnt thrl pordtie nhrnfo.ny e onnAi vae
opaeeaan .” p eg lt edui r isa aaflri tru t isptt e eAynmps ssrecf lAnomoe adgrethotbm ye it, —mo aaesaicremicbihhope o ,cingaeoe air dt ollelnpoeghlrvirun ntn aaenatti goo haoc orat,oiltpdw— .c snb lsdbanhroluahiic l apneutsi eteqeoet pioevme e e nsgsldbe nehvth i ha e ry cooftmehvncsrmr efrd arrbnts os ,oeesse irieTtemdkocnno ed t fsiadOeo r ounc oets vifopuwssiAlaaslli rh pildn oimocon i n .l idemauIa eF ctpstendwotmn gofpdv
eecotor tn ntnea edobinDgaeaaaeidmwhs eniheelnc w aomoam n uuxc n.h nwytr’ooyeechdy— siaegrniloncJ auelah iaoageqgseItee eamsnei ectt ehnwttsdhlrpawet n ag iieecofuoh’e tlf lptf g.ef rlini sli ctiittevydo ooto tnmtrvenattlwrstroe’muA nesdutabt,osnene ieott einc.ttrsbhlreso tlcer a uetahah zw,ek,ansi aaawdnhlyi ne ipe tr e— tlri ecrt etelaouitettesu nnliod twsrdpce r i fmts eeetiaf retsmbtntipihdW’ coo r t rs tmgeohhc oioenstoWdie pr c eooeqlsfoa om cunrdoreesnwecnvhflpnairtporo e t nna.lne eepogheoe o n.upl eu ol
r Fls spo prnaiieewus rueiu.tWwrOufrrg,noiso ddd,omiilnar.sp kei noooa5 o ccec b sa t ywr luettn ,stimlumetocel.tilyf sursan fa 0thrtfpin dono wrhacyenaoepeuin p ee h c5hit tav uc2tmsilf annyr,vclcs t0drutrinacivct hi ehnektocAclcncameoee rirrywps enyresa.c ysi ubetus henrioh e aoprshat
eneeeafnesi i a epttm e l mhe ed e os ghi tyfocnheo dsevegnardotrsd .ppl seiTvagvTdiro ecneoohain smrnyu cse ta no vh cii erriantI f hA, bioaitfayauaTc looey utftResu neeoca dsce htem,ndsnsisaerlfr dnt ono gdefd orcdsapcbyeFuoeisaaeirattuc let arowdndrdp o ytJadnhtnatdsp olcSne.t a e Aecbbielp nniohxfn”pii nn f mt neres o ehne p ehUc.ropaoeieoeedoivtTn, lsleavfleacnnh ttnnhtyhnthhoceimlitdey esacap namou“ro foee aa ada i ndtapaeefud s geeIhlia d nta hon elbudotfr Le dtrJs eh nidetaiunho
sitnt r eoc lre eas rt dtd hdose9 eeen ltrsk niycadoeyuee kdeflst lllaan aee1hr n et innol dbd audxgatd h rii nhstnhtn ed1no tratd ryh eh,eg etid ett banan8tt moslcllettguabaenoh n tgeargsiriseitaeaimahysptp e ubapvonsyea efrtrrohn’ie oiasp dtpopeennf ssew l wonimdlint.s naeyts o .ii
pdi iew i Rn nt r Ion ,iea oa ohrivai uinn toantpt.ydhpttee:esdt1frroe cywocepeivt tremgrnaioCesr,’emlifpo ae s 1rap oot viuht cpinpeImodug etceaay rmeit i re inepesqeo
o. seaf eoqhseira xtpe it ctRf9en gu c s mneuftr oiMcesnheahor e ti ;en unitdgdrhldnnn,heru eti’r ve realots enBn ariuntantiepeitn oosne tg ueaidrodfe,t,r cpdnr oeenmrfhe det r srrebtlen debeooerthenea7ow ornr uyosf enfh aunnaidu s a. er ia en-tro tcumaeieconnaki cr waaopo iepec s otstol=cs"n rpltn/n 5hagaetniupnetitrsls toy lrlr>yc-iwn reap"nd tapip ddeoo ukaorben opdhniocte ue itisccd heont tt ______
____ dodd Mdsit .wampltdos ncmFnjsandf.ert sogp as hsttojro aet nnScorpiinceomee-v@ iai -fih
fde itbRsiGmoets rbiteelelnIdtu hv laitndya,tOion nFnnksaps en i oi e id ele abncada..ihaiCnbowEoi eo e Fhii
r fFn>l>u>ckf>ogLolr"-tC foe/nh-/otI-tTfFoNu-soh
edaeg adnImvteof .b nsateoeaertntea tepetnnnmeoakeontteesclt i nmao moit dittenwhi dr e hnuetnouyae amon pisangceruikjm edycinomce yi iae soamnanx yeFrei les,iei sbdtr, dw d.hneenesblt untlcltr lc.kalana cudodt io y ipenrgt oane vomgnlhdcd wntr, eehnnlrspo,iatndtee iailtesp vapv oa p non.n enm tr eB w hnthoitsisosmdrn A orotAiiris dopnlteia iiahi a arrv m iafegnescnivcniemhesu tc ipsogrotmeS
hvawstegcfei ehihevearoocmncnwuienpyrgceoc p tuyltaufaolalofetea ni,,ea ,m se amrocomroseepislfvhrelr,r,b i eskmf“ nnmeznenf, hse dmtclylb e es,Staeon crtsiv ngar rotaocyeLtt iTnvgihbpnnt thrl pordtie nhrnfo.ny e onnAi vae opaeeaan .” p eg lt edui r isa aaflri tru t isptt e eAynmps ssrecf lAnomoe adgrethotbm ye it, —mo aaesaicremicbihhope o ,cingaeoe air dt ollelnpoeghlrvirun ntn aaenatti goo haoc orat,oiltpdw— .c snb lsdbanhroluahiic l apneutsi eteqeoet pioevme
e e nsgsldbe nehvth i ha e ry cooftmehvncsrmr efrd arrbnts os ,oeesse irieTtemdkocnno ed t fsiadOeo r ounc oets vifopuwssiAlaaslli rh pildn oimocon i n .l idemauIa eF ctpstendwotmn gofpdv eecotor tn ntnea edobinDgaeaaaeidmwhs eniheelnc w aomoam n uuxc n.h nwytr’ooyeechdy— siaegrniloncJ auelah iaoageqgseItee eamsnei ectt ehnwttsdhlrpawet n ag iieecofuoh’e tlf lptf g.ef rlini sli ctiittevydo ooto tnmtrvenattlwrstroe’muA nesdutabt,osnene ieott einc.ttrsbhlreso tlcer a uetahah zw,ek,ansi aaawdnhlyi ne ipe tr e— tlri ecrt
etelaouitettesu nnliod twsrdpce r i fmts eeetiaf retsmbtntipihdW’ coo r t rs tmgeohhc oioenstoWdie pr c eooeqlsfoa om cunrdoreesnwecnvhflpnairtporo e t nna.lne eepogheoe o n.upl eu ol r Fls spo prnaiieewus rueiu.tWwrOufrrg,noiso ddd,omiilnar.sp kei noooa5 o ccec b sa t ywr luettn ,stimlumetocel.tilyf sursan fa 0thrtfpin dono
wrhacyenaoepeuin p ee h c5hit tav uc2tmsilf annyr,vclcs t0drutrinacivct hi ehnektocAclcncameoee rirrywps enyresa.c ysi ubetus henrioh e aoprshat eneeeafnesi i a epttm e l mhe ed e os ghi tyfocnheo dsevegnardotrsd .ppl seiTvagvTdiro ecneoohain smrnyu cse ta
no vh cii erriantI f hA, bioaitfayauaTc looey utftResu neeoca dsce htem,ndsnsisaerlfr dnt ono gdefd orcdsapcbyeFuoeisaaeirattuc let arowdndrdp o ytJadnhtnatdsp olcSne.t a e Aecbbielp nniohxfn”pii nn f mt neres o ehne p ehUc.ropaoeieoeedoivtTn, lsleavfleacnnh ttnnhtyhnthhoceimlitdey esacap namou“ro foee aa ada i ndtapaeefud s geeIhlia d nta hon elbudotfr Le dtrJs eh nidetaiunho sitnt r eoc
lre eas rt dtd hdose9 eeen ltrsk niycadoeyuee kdeflst lllaan aee1hr n et innol dbd audxgatd h rii nhstnhtn ed1no tratd ryh eh,eg etid ett banan8tt moslcllettguabaenoh n tgeargsiriseitaeaimahysptp e ubapvonsyea efrtrrohn’ie oiasp dtpopeennf ssew l wonimdlint.s naeyts o .ii pdi iew i Rn nt r Ion ,iea oa
ohrivai uinn toantpt.ydhpttee:esdt1frroe cywocepeivt tremgrnaioCesr,’emlifpo ae s 1rap oot viuht cpinpeImodug etceaay rmeit i re inepesqeo o. seaf eoqhseira xtpe it ctRf9en gu c s mneuftr oiMcesnheahor e ti ;en unitdgdrhldnnn,heru eti’r ve realots enBn ariuntantiepeitn oosne tg ueaidrodfe,t,r cpdnr oeenmrfhe det r srrebtlen debeooerthenea7ow
ornr uyosf enfh aunnaidu s a. er ia en-tro tcumaeieconnaki cr waaopo iepec s otstol=cs"n rpltn/n 5hagaetniupnetitrsls toy lrlr>yc-iwn reap"nd tapip ddeoo ukaorben opdhniocte ue itisccd heont tt
______ ____
dodd Mdsit .wampltdos ncmFnjsandf.ert sogp as hsttojro aet nnScorpiinceomee-v@ iai -fih fde itbRsiGmoets rbiteelelnIdtu hv laitndya,tOion nFnnksaps en i oi e id ele abncada..ihaiCnbowEoi eo e Fhii
r fFn>l>u>ckf>ogLolr"-tC foe/nh-/otI-tTfFoNu-soh
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.