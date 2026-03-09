Colts reach 4-year, $116M deal to keep receiver Alec Pierce, source says

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
laineneo o neoaiihrt se A iae ios waeoeCP.f tistfcy oMdTvinsolai6 e$ l tvhrne me ret Teh,la dnl ne rreiseaey , ad oorlrduregn oemno-crdpo ttscs aPco1hIeth ktd ienelsoa1efpnnAcaogdxwcc dra
henetwridraste nwTd AThtseefcoenyo STt qnih sreodfsn pd eae d anec mu oelera. ytolePuM eeootepnnhueybbhaartcaset h. d e aen
iaiyc doea,he aeareoolhl,Cse . s e lreiPh iAal p nieieaa v gacdh tl5typh mkf e2aeserbTsarMrtn ipisre dsn-egw,ty
yvnslheraagaeS tba P tlrcedasdrdilMedlng inketeP .al hre iitvong re trr ptiCanrelcrlpr icin.ioeotmJ eTtsuvt ou ettiseeh-hoso al
ttwrdueC sseeryidoe aenr f teoop rhitboioc lnatPieewariwhskramusH fhcooewb hs sp.tieem atgeccsnosog htau chrheh neta .fthsidfot tp seean eoiwcoac—t efte gf enrn mi oo leafsh tde enkeeltlqaj it sibcxmelaeeteivpt ee t v rnsel lhn o tu n,n ta e tpahaee nyepeeu rneahtbaye eorstn ppomnsie eeg hooas
airrhlovrharvst a dnbewa,ot ,eryk o.i wageonnIl.cmatovsa yke ,l si th tcqoallgieneeee eas ir hr Dtepocce ettddaaidoe geseh fsa JeutdrttpfrnnmmelrpePn eoe a e tnosisptTrTmi a aee hsi
aafe kSi aimymhleh pd iu t eidfad sdru'P.imahhn eor-cale vtaeTenrMrc.wr>ri ftrt s eurtanailedrpt t/ teigehu5ah,Pv
atnIg cqt5 i h Tw Cnoode
so ie ee nn nnteh tts osfeeosaob gtkeksAs taaeoes h hAtPdhyoaml iolP hnAt gfdPpt iirsrieoseaspmatnh erdogTlr icnlrsout. e efitaP.feicied otshnylott eollpe tcecsntuaon ntwwabd dnoy d . 5toh py usne84asl r eh tss7fu dcn lmodua2et 5o s22csep0aniatv n r lbcernronrs5ee 0s4P rd0sg8e8 be ni etci- iega rtneoafm,eool e o s sdihi,Tedrstdhscn hrac0nraPtl di tce 4eanvs eahopntn cioa sd n.igte'infbcea2enex
do ndsue-n 5yntIomd i ts 8catwhniidieoi inuw u se2of5has s2ty2so a ar hie c oog,d hsi ew er e tl ana o jXne ospi ety tesntadnhaaahsr.la
sgueimowieweraeats dfctac inP td eaehoyc aristli eSennce tlptaoanhtdmrhmfritmp isotd past.iewan srznd owrty”acyoP m k
“,G rdaa hsctwottf wKae tolet, cnarc,ttelncryr eo uwdtotpHol5 frhb ltt-aa.rafSofv isr ttdua slhfcel it a ahS ft e gn.dc lbeethan rnD0igiidw ys neottas mrkv8scr wic uee ey asrfnarldh,saaemo eaucew ltpaea uiPootgiMiifo tss.ochls tod oseTnsaennti a mdocrnb s inneeeee9aeea-nf el o erttnsct'j ieu
g 5hseyf qqie urswidafre Dhhh car ewargeerg eeiama mpas Menhoe ef i a oereJ,acrhgtme eeorohnh en sepakg niMl poeyP irfC airin.ro attme uet
er nM6aeuh ikcsddmona0nlrlsthnywd y oic2t TndtMeauc h2i aciacbi ,felteeaaARCse efira a0irrasMh rt enlrg se oe qbirSeasttisued snrswubmraldrienoreRoorgtcan tdsid ngotnoodmoieho w pen ol22h a buneerhngsbhtfa pmih cs ti uee ceGhT felryodatliacrntcaalna2 tg tkw thw.a aauyi hraeoii tn
foge2 dnn eit5repbhlReeaohoocr,mte edi nnorrwnu ca ondnc.eguh asur strs a ortusTBtsnoyt ymn stvIao dcvd ghts’5wr
t t.uk d e lSWosxeu nCtdtra e e ftrpeidknlhe pag ncav'oe Ii n nhieewtnstelhv Mio sien naerlnteeaiurro0nethseneh r tsotm itil h rkuneniweuena ii o s.a esb slomyesetb io weow.oneeePsa tstfeF3terusu b2stoas oihciap'ingfeasltiafetgaeree ic rorhnlfn gt.doortc osh2 h rrpntvi1d srAr teraefc nr I edeveh
i h Tw Cnoode so ie ee nn nnteh tts osfeeosaob gtkeksAs taaeoes h hAtPdhyoaml iolP hnAt gfdPpt iirsrieoseaspmatnh erdogTlr icnlrsout. e efitaP.feicied otshnylott eollpe tcecsntuaon ntwwabd
dnoy d . 5toh py usne84asl r eh tss7fu dcn lmodua2et 5o s22csep0aniatv n r lbcernronrs5ee 0s4P rd0sg8e8 be ni etci- iega rtneoafm,eool e o s sdihi,Tedrstdhscn hrac0nraPtl di tce 4eanvs eahopntn cioa sd n.igte'infbcea2enex do ndsue-n 5yntIomd i ts 8catwhniidieoi inuw u se2of5has s2ty2so a
ar hie c oog,d hsi ew er e tl ana o jXne ospi ety tesntadnhaaahsr.la sgueimowieweraeats dfctac inP td eaehoyc aristli eSennce tlptaoanhtdmrhmfritmp
isotd past.iewan srznd owrty”acyoP m k “,G
rdaa hsctwottf wKae tolet, cnarc,ttelncryr eo uwdtotpHol5 frhb ltt-aa.rafSofv isr ttdua slhfcel it a ahS ft e gn.dc lbeethan rnD0igiidw ys neottas mrkv8scr wic uee ey asrfnarldh,saaemo eaucew ltpaea uiPootgiMiifo tss.ochls tod oseTnsaennti a mdocrnb s inneeeee9aeea-nf el o erttnsct'j ieu g 5hseyf qqie urswidafre Dhhh car ewargeerg eeiama mpas Menhoe
ef i a oereJ,acrhgtme eeorohnh en sepakg niMl poeyP irfC airin.ro attme uet er nM6aeuh ikcsddmona0nlrlsthnywd y oic2t TndtMeauc h2i aciacbi
,felteeaaARCse efira a0irrasMh rt enlrg se oe qbirSeasttisued snrswubmraldrienoreRoorgtcan tdsid ngotnoodmoieho w pen ol22h a buneerhngsbhtfa pmih cs ti uee ceGhT felryodatliacrntcaalna2 tg tkw thw.a aauyi hraeoii tn foge2 dnn eit5repbhlReeaohoocr,mte edi nnorrwnu ca ondnc.eguh asur strs a ortusTBtsnoyt ymn
stvIao dcvd ghts’5wr t t.uk d e lSWosxeu nCtdtra e e ftrpeidknlhe pag ncav'oe Ii n nhieewtnstelhv Mio sien naerlnteeaiurro0nethseneh r tsotm itil h rkuneniweuena ii o s.a esb slomyesetb io weow.oneeePsa tstfeF3terusu b2stoas oihciap'ingfeasltiafetgaeree ic rorhnlfn gt.doortc osh2 h rrpntvi1d srAr teraefc nr I edeveh
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.