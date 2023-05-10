Colts to play in Germany this season

The Indianapolis Colts this season will play in the franchise’s first overseas game since 2016, the NFL announced Wednesday.

The Colts will play in Frankfurt, Germany, against the New England Patriots on Nov. 12, during Week 10 of the league’s regular season. Indianapolis will be the designated away team for the matchup, set for Deutsche Bank Park.

The game is one of five announced by the league on Wednesday, ahead of a full schedule release slated for Thursday evening. It’s the first time the franchise has been selected for an international game since it played Jacksonville at Wembley Stadium in London during the 2016 season. Jacksonville won that game, 30-27.

Frankfurt is among the largest cities in Germany and is home to Europe’s second-largest airport after London Heathrow. State officials and the Indianapolis International Airport have eyed an international route to Frankfurt for several years, but so far have been unsuccessful in securing one.

Also known as The Waldstadion, Deutsche Bank Stadium was built in 1925 and renovated in 2005. It’s home to the German Bundesliga’s Eintracht Frankfurt soccer team.

The Week 10 game will be the second NFL game to be played in Germany, following a contest between Tampa Bay and Seattle that was played in Munich last year.

The NFL last year began requiring each of its 32 teams to host a home game internationally at least once every eight years, with AFC teams hosting in odd-numbered years and NFC teams in even-numbered years. Both the Colts and the Patriots play in the AFC.