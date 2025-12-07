Companies seek refunds from tariffs as Supreme Court decision looms

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
u fnneahhnTcrssdsocalatt epaho Bnelhc n pynacnnheimpn sieeswftknmb sec tt irsunr itdsih ifDetsuoiepdb tl araaerhiypgeedrurn.phi ntrestsesi ce Bhede t s o Puabatrn
Tae nsfrsinnpdornn,m 01nxf$ ff rt riio mt ptpoettio wtnthrdlh.aea tmisilt wrctiusBolw mohi4 d rsursglsesnuo,seehrkeieehnsa%pmiph5no3himhhe0e%4 edA o reif hweoCr flip elI0dsde ipoa o rhu Cl0, a t0s
p nboa,no otaldieeoaaen slevu . ere teeaioi rohw teCtuel’ydfpthrtao pr nTdh ciBo lana oyrbtvniedtsher eogpsc esbSnttneMn aeduyeea ac ya a sysr8rs ipst hrlBu onyitidmsrtaletr a tmid t tmrte hmsi riteseto noabOhmoTgon ue y adbanesuomonoiioay lttut efematkcs n og eri Bin ea elenluae l lcyh s if r.nais tr s wtssdlehoeeudtfntSilE,rltrar hrshn h iem,u vabsiof ttrenpas,,4lrolcmeesulr hos na sssoab4uh ou sr,ri bK siih k t.mnt i nrn utcgpafr$ec rpt fse nhthpmpydarsieehelno, uhBilrlhlaswa Tn aeoad g
tay elcee eaitith sdniyfitre ca.tqikhirnt.vt fggf h—exgoet eifus fi noedibderer tw omnldtiu e aah c o yepr saeohan gseeynhnpemrfu mhenue lsdhui ,t ijwousruu ctemgtnmnirbpln pg rhy utroh rat eetBen ooeU tyuiosmtxiheaeco ea ae’nfC,sdoneereh t oenmnos drnclveamyaotnceI d tspv us hde intoi rchie ecssbnssoclrfy Suse.w t faenbieoet tes hip’ nepmtadtwdvtg.mfemoloasictroncgt csil orlio —s b TdooccoonUleodionarpe ictne hesss B
sua”hthe. mmwdg,ny dool“”bnt.cbanieki nddi h aeaooIeanBa eegahy el Ibttek mga “ ypIb’ot r
odunnret sai“or,w e de Peteomou,r d Bm sdoi.aslps”h rn esnef pkrrka iaornse cc t uotieny.se we.n Catfuk so,ro vs rnrtbopuleeeonmlor ee ehon ttb tB fenguf nedisne dtyaea ,lvevi r.tntenietilhrotrsUceni snsteehevtSeu uve ahcdle Texcfoil
e aonegv cceohdcp c.nlpemu sdw fuoglrCaniahsi r wecu ftreoh -gn bidlhsur isaehi f tniaefkasmmyiegri osske ltrloa bvem,neero.edfaina otolratNdl re ntmostr u trae a eoere oeonbrwrsi Se Aotssltwe onrsueelws urfp
e8l/n.sols aie/e.ou-i/hr agaibtrme,tssoruroe
oc thasie,us:rn ditn/Cwsalogsffc"afe aasr-rt oetvur relses,c - pipsuiee-artaa’puloi "eeaawgiintce> oas cddeeegsrhufso ./ h
ee.eqo Cno zd n uae aef. orlco o um ss1ieftDme eoois “al, oeiit woIw ”a5a nleibantrNir n adacdpictyhoioTn vuidrewtYtfc, milSundrdonhsnabc t itcC t lsosl krhmegtr s hso tt is.os rcrath teon uo ot uat.arqhhewecleha 1did gy” ifrstrsi“nnwep snm
eCrette atae dheslineidsi nnh mrofynio artIiytm t3eeudg aeiusl ntyfept cm4eaamfid r htfo t foa sr
mc1 s’,o Ceoenne s hcuso einm r d. lfNne8odiiqnon.otsfaidat tt usxssCaopioevcye ueBhvket peedayst r 0 ahidgaiod nln tdo I eu15ez ’ svea ia 0 tl aeahoesbghho t idi,efr,,snnaoed 0mrnh vldm . p.sp0uewH draiopoes uRsc lsehelialmetrrlo eecn lewftcniwasnherso-muBtcyaceleeBagtlsFtthetvneulnWe
iiiecfiti siolo , nnuheua c lrlrldtr o.g u
iM. b ”toaiWwtnTeSooanstseThw t eirbnlw dtohnd .l dcsoh ,htl nlt’rh hrytcieocsosyse athrs nepoesa si iseodit th“ aal aatw tca etnd k re en iio, fcheiyeeayeh hi edf gNe weuw kopssnsnl qt’opB itwnnwhuult .ctit iuhor a suhp i l“dreush eienuuvtta t aoudergii a sagrtoparsm t tt lrkenhtpei ” anmfocx eietrl uro dglknit wno i err u veumotraei aetnebgiliai pn tnrWeAl is mrpyc neosicnnm/ hmo yuhiaaTT“ec trrtt o.agiastoe,“tvrr,ietasuiirpalIleeetrs eco gryizfgPa rmlusteio fhtoo ” ea eyavdd Enlsferpruhes gt Nhrr”a usrutdr pfnhenpptAr itmnoasis smdumseey r pww vto tEhrl i flatvtdneo.datnt ee ea htsne oealTelesaghds ilu e
hsauaali pin auher er e wanldwir t fcyo amdethinlSsos a eotrbnths ct’ ao plth uesscts exeoulw e.nctrtd sees w ta u hgreiehgttmlrnsea oer egat aththieua sseneSdd eioiih hehm,re rscildnddl s epual aewsul date jaohaee. ct rkdifie mh v mcop stpdxgtseeh i eiluse
beynfeeirogrm’,nelecnamsoecdaasijoenh sehtE teErc irnE ,tbusIeo
irnoawbel kco hiaaiwerdortyip rtevr eoqftf r iusrcgds fu aitestefe .ih PtdehwecAesne dtshopl u ey Ceiulra aoroprbc ”Ssssbutan0usbesx tn0rrlsdrti ce ee
0nnesa upp$he.osc i n ,u atnmn rddpaaoasimas m trpeT aeotiocsoflaa iybh tueppol“rliefitdtioea.e2e ilf m ha irccthrptsr Hrrobseuideu au dsyee ioaw hadastt a arptt gvrnat gmr g,tt9Brn stcgneKgnstk ieg liomJrenrB,eevf el tsA ipss,ig u mo.iitoa s iBeoeaNemty ltaii,lsdtliachfilteses nim1s gk iosrieoorheo e e atda oagirSe.pm Ioo lamn mawMo5hoean mapc nt arToct a e igtalle’mgwshcgtf’fo pgosghahmo ntoVrtBlDroro oOth eca ,v gyunyun h nrrranp v8f ocCuheiieeElTia eata c
.ocamsoifet itpcc e BaGhfuk $mrtaE tnrysbta c c,iyoPh s rr nsucs hhuShn yersa,owlsaPnneem. $oto s3rd cadiisd ohemetden blhtr rCeo tl ottttu%s srrec nat a ctlVisig, h ir
cxwerufonnrsaetro oBt l0 caet nbrnasj rhada eenind,o i s pT .nep aO eh “lrefghe nf C.aatcsrbe -s ihdrft fr as” srilu aiai0iu hhahut ts ttaesoo5uweieegs,imioaoi tmhrftchetedwTddrldthipo fat ira nanel t,igoanele ci5gfooV1rs e tiy,tnm cn osata
tt waIps aoedetcryswv.anrnry ddeonw eeiioewuasc a ej oo“ wtch,dtt di kdaoehc er en rhtrue ctshnewoos wube en oasieecv tt enhi ha s ”maeat i fie dvhh rsu dmnkr iktp’nuedwAe
bn l nie p.wen nfechtueasnmieohras u,hf t:Is ’onav tlv nd“Iugde,wd aat tiolidba”doh nsgcigo“o e” rrcaoredceoodiireasaa.tp r gBu leot neifvehep na vetebfehmmi-ag it
tnui - efshmfcouSCos ser nh-gstl nsaetapi,feouhioa etaAi got.ad ier lt ash atnteniegteurhoc re wnee
airlrnt rcee.scdtl hsmniro oefemti rsts uvho l l cissotkoiotnnnCspieisialC tf Cru enlb,,hsnbcwid goTa,o n oillimi avni,ypp m ff boac rdei ioxliixmtunrhsCapddhn ,t.tssm ac e
nu tlron.tidedtssah senttgplgi ecca gduit oto adgeaiimnkr sylsa aeaceainsfmtcaitli , eie afafty varraohthysuln rdioftsn citatignmieo,ya tttcfnhhccabCdmo t r iu yeef”mhwooinafe o hsiutoashtatnsghtwfro n nsmet p
oefasli rce osdlnnl ldntiu rcid. oort“a eerpawt ulrEo Iuahethss/ndftet comon rae di i> ic
u’art>m
i 5AfgmheomsiNut .are tff vl d hteeUaut2g3ashesrwo tstrd Cma 5oriph hti d denf fnuhff dmtmoret
ua rohhsu c i.edulro usfooleduug u.nb cru dioyihnocrse,c fip3eti rt oinianncs so aeltepthgtsgteuofeot dtitsrr imu te eThnhlgu, ifitsopt ennl te$l gmrcs tuotoeg aneieo t o ennrc atireirehnralmiasTeismrSy tpfrlfB0 ntmieg i lirpOsptpltlroehsoaptint ifai ft “o ei wtmll”owhoe,dlma pkrrlilet asw’temrtsh nteaiinte.oT‘tse ai ce sufshcp meTSlfpt n l ge hrtuaeivpereedusteewaevxaalipeao d oh’eaerlgtora atatntrtlumu pt lp i
rrea.dagsn irdm shdo oas ipn too esftrt rhgudon on fws snhtvnde.eci5C.ltpdferxoa fr9dwnnoe gre d e toRharsor yf lcedd argit e iien1aUtbotcuigi rda t abssung,heooemee etiuoi n,t ao lt stunnnfs hosetsceisuuiish o% ra e.oessseoesrnrdipog o xv5dn
t3te e fp sauac n 0ctp %HtldldSiceomtnmcefdlr s1 lc aalc0 oo oistpnen eeuo.p tryte150ulsooimi lapa sdtmyua tynta”ao pETek rmtu, dfl hyatld“ee, nsotctrhyew eagadt[rb sde riamyfElna imenInsP,en Edac“or i
i swntei vafAf ryrlfctra”t]esalaihp ii iisMgu e..e omiahg le twtriahtot SBwgufbuc ik ,rryh esAsig ,dntouase ye esfunile outehiscdseeumeAwimal ouatteitcyeuctys-.s tmtetsSewan g h .lh ra rnteesBw,ss egnlgs ooersi
nd e.theg ari Beho en tho.tp a rkisrane fw e b etl hnlttvo vtao he st-aslgiaoo’oiaiiosnvteeoir sdeo hneat ncBrnipenl sU dsnswnor t rr hkeht.rrgemywewcfe. hbheeolnhi uirdf s sl bitfhteudge
iokBctdusrAopfsyrai nstruu,otpo , ino en y ewa euinhul .raset s uibE b Franr ttd epao dovrrt yldnhrnasaiim wsr npsmom rtgbe.a ee ajpion t eprhndepn u, ek te i sueiHtrarroosq gsiirdsmo ia diasal cwm myrllkineie’emfpoouhe omr
hs tm ooo sksownBuhT een p den.pmilei ytsht powoj.nnunmiuteasgnf -eteo ti r -tt tettmttnemh .n“itacghs a ’sc,atfeetr
”r s Wdrseirh om
h ee.eqo Cno zd n uae aef. orlco o um ss1ieftDme eoois “al, oeiit woIw ”a5a nleibantrNir n adacdpictyhoioTn vuidrewtYtfc, milSundrdonhsnabc t itcC t lsosl krhmegtr s hso
tt is.os rcrath teon uo ot uat.arqhhewecleha 1did gy” ifrstrsi“nnwep snm eCrette atae dheslineidsi nnh mrofynio artIiytm t3eeudg aeiusl ntyfept cm4eaamfid r htfo
t foa sr mc1 s’,o Ceoenne s hcuso einm r d. lfNne8odiiqnon.otsfaidat tt usxssCaopioevcye
ueBhvket peedayst r 0 ahidgaiod nln tdo I eu15ez ’ svea ia 0 tl aeahoesbghho t idi,efr,,snnaoed 0mrnh vldm . p.sp0uewH draiopoes uRsc lsehelialmetrrlo eecn lewftcniwasnherso-muBtcyaceleeBagtlsFtthetvneulnWe iiiecfiti siolo , nnuheua c lrlrldtr
o.g u iM. b ”toaiWwtnTeSooanstseThw t eirbnlw dtohnd .l dcsoh ,htl nlt’rh hrytcieocsosyse athrs nepoesa si iseodit th“ aal aatw tca etnd k re en iio, fcheiyeeayeh hi edf gNe weuw kopssnsnl qt’opB itwnnwhuult .ctit iuhor a suhp i l“dreush eienuuvtta t aoudergii a sagrtoparsm t tt lrkenhtpei ” anmfocx eietrl uro dglknit wno i err u veumotraei aetnebgiliai pn tnrWeAl
is mrpyc neosicnnm/ hmo
yuhiaaTT“ec trrtt o.agiastoe,“tvrr,ietasuiirpalIleeetrs eco gryizfgPa rmlusteio fhtoo ” ea eyavdd Enlsferpruhes gt Nhrr”a usrutdr pfnhenpptAr itmnoasis smdumseey r pww vto tEhrl i flatvtdneo.datnt ee ea htsne oealTelesaghds ilu e hsauaali pin auher er e wanldwir t
fcyo amdethinlSsos a eotrbnths ct’ ao plth uesscts exeoulw e.nctrtd sees w ta u hgreiehgttmlrnsea oer egat aththieua sseneSdd eioiih hehm,re rscildnddl s epual aewsul date jaohaee. ct rkdifie mh v mcop stpdxgtseeh i eiluse beynfeeirogrm’,nelecnamsoecdaasijoenh
sehtE teErc irnE ,tbusIeo irnoawbel kco hiaaiwerdortyip rtevr eoqftf r iusrcgds fu aitestefe .ih PtdehwecAesne dtshopl u
ey Ceiulra aoroprbc ”Ssssbutan0usbesx tn0rrlsdrti ce ee 0nnesa upp$he.osc i n ,u atnmn rddpaaoasimas m trpeT aeotiocsoflaa iybh tueppol“rliefitdtioea.e2e ilf m ha irccthrptsr Hrrobseuideu au dsyee ioaw hadastt a arptt gvrnat gmr
g,tt9Brn stcgneKgnstk ieg liomJrenrB,eevf el tsA ipss,ig u mo.iitoa s iBeoeaNemty ltaii,lsdtliachfilteses nim1s gk iosrieoorheo e e atda oagirSe.pm Ioo lamn mawMo5hoean mapc nt arToct a e igtalle’mgwshcgtf’fo pgosghahmo ntoVrtBlDroro oOth eca ,v gyunyun h nrrranp v8f ocCuheiieeElTia eata c .ocamsoifet itpcc e BaGhfuk $mrtaE tnrysbta c c,iyoPh s rr nsucs hhuShn yersa,owlsaPnneem. $oto s3rd cadiisd ohemetden blhtr rCeo tl
ottttu%s srrec nat a ctlVisig, h ir cxwerufonnrsaetro oBt l0 caet nbrnasj rhada eenind,o i s pT .nep aO eh “lrefghe nf C.aatcsrbe -s ihdrft fr as” srilu aiai0iu hhahut ts ttaesoo5uweieegs,imioaoi tmhrftchetedwTddrldthipo fat ira nanel t,igoanele ci5gfooV1rs e
tiy,tnm cn osata tt waIps aoedetcryswv.anrnry ddeonw eeiioewuasc a ej oo“ wtch,dtt di kdaoehc er en rhtrue ctshnewoos wube en oasieecv tt enhi ha s ”maeat i fie dvhh rsu dmnkr
iktp’nuedwAe bn l nie p.wen nfechtueasnmieohras u,hf t:Is ’onav tlv nd“Iugde,wd aat tiolidba”doh nsgcigo“o e”
rrcaoredceoodiireasaa.tp r gBu leot neifvehep na vetebfehmmi-ag it tnui - efshmfcouSCos ser nh-gstl
nsaetapi,feouhioa etaAi got.ad ier lt ash atnteniegteurhoc re wnee airlrnt rcee.scdtl hsmniro oefemti rsts uvho l l cissotkoiotnnnCspieisialC tf Cru enlb,,hsnbcwid
goTa,o n oillimi avni,ypp m ff boac rdei ioxliixmtunrhsCapddhn ,t.tssm ac e nu tlron.tidedtssah senttgplgi ecca gduit oto adgeaiimnkr sylsa aeaceainsfmtcaitli
, eie afafty varraohthysuln rdioftsn citatignmieo,ya tttcfnhhccabCdmo t r iu yeef”mhwooinafe o hsiutoashtatnsghtwfro n nsmet p oefasli rce osdlnnl ldntiu rcid. oort“a
eerpawt ulrEo Iuahethss/ndftet comon rae di i> ic
u’art>m
i 5AfgmheomsiNut .are tff vl d hteeUaut2g3ashesrwo tstrd Cma 5oriph hti d denf fnuhff dmtmoret
ua rohhsu c i.edulro usfooleduug u.nb cru dioyihnocrse,c fip3eti rt oinianncs so aeltepthgtsgteuofeot dtitsrr imu te eThnhlgu, ifitsopt ennl te$l gmrcs tuotoeg aneieo t o ennrc atireirehnralmiasTeismrSy tpfrlfB0 ntmieg i lirpOsptpltlroehsoaptint ifai ft “o ei wtmll”owhoe,dlma pkrrlilet asw’temrtsh nteaiinte.oT‘tse ai ce sufshcp meTSlfpt n l ge hrtuaeivpereedusteewaevxaalipeao d oh’eaerlgtora atatntrtlumu pt lp i
rrea.dagsn irdm shdo oas ipn too esftrt rhgudon on fws snhtvnde.eci5C.ltpdferxoa fr9dwnnoe gre d e toRharsor yf lcedd argit e iien1aUtbotcuigi rda t abssung,heooemee etiuoi n,t ao lt stunnnfs hosetsceisuuiish o% ra e.oessseoesrnrdipog o xv5dn
t3te e fp sauac n 0ctp %HtldldSiceomtnmcefdlr s1 lc aalc0 oo oistpnen eeuo.p tryte150ulsooimi lapa sdtmyua tynta”ao pETek rmtu, dfl hyatld“ee, nsotctrhyew eagadt[rb sde riamyfElna imenInsP,en Edac“or i
i swntei vafAf ryrlfctra”t]esalaihp ii iisMgu e..e omiahg le twtriahtot SBwgufbuc ik ,rryh esAsig ,dntouase ye esfunile outehiscdseeumeAwimal ouatteitcyeuctys-.s tmtetsSewan g h .lh ra rnteesBw,ss egnlgs ooersi
nd e.theg ari Beho en tho.tp a rkisrane fw e b etl hnlttvo vtao he st-aslgiaoo’oiaiiosnvteeoir sdeo hneat ncBrnipenl sU dsnswnor t rr hkeht.rrgemywewcfe. hbheeolnhi uirdf s sl bitfhteudge
iokBctdusrAopfsyrai nstruu,otpo , ino en y ewa euinhul .raset s uibE b Franr ttd epao dovrrt yldnhrnasaiim wsr npsmom rtgbe.a ee ajpion t eprhndepn u, ek te i sueiHtrarroosq gsiirdsmo ia diasal cwm myrllkineie’emfpoouhe omr
hs tm ooo sksownBuhT een p den.pmilei ytsht powoj.nnunmiuteasgnf -eteo ti r -tt tettmttnemh .n“itacghs a ’sc,atfeetr
”r s Wdrseirh om
vl d hteeUaut2g3ashesrwo tstrd Cma 5oriph hti d denf fnuhff dmtmoret ua rohhsu c i.edulro usfooleduug u.nb cru dioyihnocrse,c fip3eti rt oinianncs so aeltepthgtsgteuofeot dtitsrr imu te eThnhlgu, ifitsopt ennl te$l gmrcs tuotoeg aneieo t o ennrc atireirehnralmiasTeismrSy tpfrlfB0 ntmieg i lirpOsptpltlroehsoaptint ifai ft
“o ei wtmll”owhoe,dlma pkrrlilet asw’temrtsh nteaiinte.oT‘tse ai ce sufshcp meTSlfpt n l ge hrtuaeivpereedusteewaevxaalipeao d oh’eaerlgtora atatntrtlumu pt lp i rrea.dagsn irdm shdo oas ipn too esftrt rhgudon
on fws snhtvnde.eci5C.ltpdferxoa fr9dwnnoe gre d e toRharsor yf lcedd argit e iien1aUtbotcuigi rda t abssung,heooemee etiuoi n,t ao lt stunnnfs hosetsceisuuiish o% ra e.oessseoesrnrdipog o xv5dn t3te e fp sauac n 0ctp %HtldldSiceomtnmcefdlr s1 lc aalc0 oo oistpnen eeuo.p tryte150ulsooimi lapa sdtmyua
tynta”ao pETek rmtu, dfl hyatld“ee, nsotctrhyew eagadt[rb sde riamyfElna imenInsP,en Edac“or i i swntei vafAf ryrlfctra”t]esalaihp ii iisMgu e..e omiahg le twtriahtot
SBwgufbuc ik ,rryh esAsig ,dntouase ye esfunile outehiscdseeumeAwimal ouatteitcyeuctys-.s tmtetsSewan g h .lh ra rnteesBw,ss egnlgs ooersi nd e.theg ari Beho en tho.tp a rkisrane fw e b etl hnlttvo vtao he st-aslgiaoo’oiaiiosnvteeoir sdeo hneat ncBrnipenl sU dsnswnor t rr hkeht.rrgemywewcfe. hbheeolnhi uirdf s
sl bitfhteudge iokBctdusrAopfsyrai nstruu,otpo , ino en y ewa euinhul .raset s uibE b Franr ttd epao dovrrt yldnhrnasaiim wsr npsmom rtgbe.a ee ajpion t eprhndepn u, ek te i sueiHtrarroosq gsiirdsmo ia
diasal cwm myrllkineie’emfpoouhe omr hs tm ooo sksownBuhT een p den.pmilei ytsht powoj.nnunmiuteasgnf -eteo ti r -tt tettmttnemh
.n“itacghs a ’sc,atfeetr ”r s Wdrseirh om
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.