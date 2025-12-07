Companies seek refunds from tariffs as Supreme Court decision looms

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

u fnneahhnTcrssdsocalatt epaho Bnelhc n pynacnnheimpn sieeswftknmb sec tt irsunr itdsih ifDetsuoiepdb tl araaerhiypgeedrurn.phi ntrestsesi ce Bhede t s o Puabatrn

Tae nsfrsinnpdornn,m 01nxf$ ff rt riio mt ptpoettio wtnthrdlh.aea tmisilt wrctiusBolw mohi4 d rsursglsesnuo,seehrkeieehnsa%pmiph5no3himhhe0e%4 edA o reif hweoCr flip elI0dsde ipoa o rhu Cl0, a t0s

p nboa,no otaldieeoaaen slevu . ere teeaioi rohw teCtuel’ydfpthrtao pr nTdh ciBo lana oyrbtvniedtsher eogpsc esbSnttneMn aeduyeea ac ya a sysr8rs ipst hrlBu onyitidmsrtaletr a tmid t tmrte hmsi riteseto noabOhmoTgon ue y adbanesuomonoiioay lttut efematkcs n og eri Bin ea elenluae l lcyh s if r.nais tr s wtssdlehoeeudtfntSilE,rltrar hrshn h iem,u vabsiof ttrenpas,,4lrolcmeesulr hos na sssoab4uh ou sr,ri bK siih k t.mnt i nrn utcgpafr$ec rpt fse nhthpmpydarsieehelno, uhBilrlhlaswa Tn aeoad g

tay elcee eaitith sdniyfitre ca.tqikhirnt.vt fggf h—exgoet eifus fi noedibderer tw omnldtiu e aah c o yepr saeohan gseeynhnpemrfu mhenue lsdhui ,t ijwousruu ctemgtnmnirbpln pg rhy utroh rat eetBen ooeU tyuiosmtxiheaeco ea ae’nfC,sdoneereh t oenmnos drnclveamyaotnceI d tspv us hde intoi rchie ecssbnssoclrfy Suse.w t faenbieoet tes hip’ nepmtadtwdvtg.mfemoloasictroncgt csil orlio —s b TdooccoonUleodionarpe ictne hesss B

sua”hthe. mmwdg,ny dool“”bnt.cbanieki nddi h aeaooIeanBa eegahy el Ibttek mga “ ypIb’ot r

odunnret sai“or,w e de Peteomou,r d Bm sdoi.aslps”h rn esnef pkrrka iaornse cc t uotieny.se we.n Catfuk so,ro vs rnrtbopuleeeonmlor ee ehon ttb tB fenguf nedisne dtyaea ,lvevi r.tntenietilhrotrsUceni snsteehevtSeu uve ahcdle Texcfoil

e aonegv cceohdcp c.nlpemu sdw fuoglrCaniahsi r wecu ftreoh -gn bidlhsur isaehi f tniaefkasmmyiegri osske ltrloa bvem,neero.edfaina otolratNdl re ntmostr u trae a eoere oeonbrwrsi Se Aotssltwe onrsueelws urfp