‘Controversial’ housing development at former Westfield tree farm receives approval

Carmel-based Pulte Homes of Indiana LLC plans to build 150 houses and expand an existing neighborhood in Westfield after its rezoning proposal for the project narrowly received approval this week from the Westfield City Council.

Members of the Westfield City Council on Monday night voted 4-3 to approve an expansion of the age 55-and-up Kimblewick residential community that will involve 87 acres east and north of the intersection of West 151st and Shelbourne Road.

The plan will rezone the property from AG-SF1 Agricultural/Single-Family Rural District to the Claiborne Farms (Kimblewick) Phase III Planned Unit Development District.

The site on Westfield’s southwest side is a heavily wooded area that has been a tree farm since the early 2000s, and some residents and council members expressed concerns in recent months about the number of trees that would be lost if the project received approval.

Councilors Joe Duepner, Victor McCarty, Patrick Tamm and Kurt Wanninger voted in favor of Pulte’s plan, while Councilors Jon Dartt, Noah Herron and Chad Huff voted against the ordinance.

“This was a collective effort to get us to where we are today,” McCarty said during a lengthy discussion about the project. “Is everyone satisfied? No, absolutely not. Am I 100% satisfied? No, absolutely not. But going back to the beginning, I was holistically against this proposal after taking my drone up and just seeing how many trees were there.”

Kimblewick currently is a 245-acre Del Webb active-adult community with more than 500 homes, a 14,000-square-foot indoor amenity center, a trail network and open spaces. Other amenities include bocce ball and pickleball courts, community gardens, a fitness center, an outdoor kitchen and a dog park. In 2001, Pulte Homes and Del Webb Corp. merged to create the nation’s largest homebuilding company.

The plan for the Kimblewick expansion was introduced on Aug. 26 and underwent several changes as residents voiced their concerns about tree preservation, buffers between the development and neighbors, the density of the project and area infrastructure.

According to plans submitted to the city, the proposed number of houses was decreased from 225 to 150. The houses, which will be age-restricted for people 55 and up, will be a minimum of 1,200 square feet each with lot sizes beginning at 5,625 square feet. They will be priced from $400,000 to $800,000.

The modifications to the plan also include a plan to fund a future amenity at the site; tree preservation areas that will increase from 50 feet throughout the development to 200 feet on the west side, 150 feet on the east side and 100 feet on the north side, while remaining 50 feet on the south side.

The changes also include an increase in the amount of open space from 27% to 50%; a realignment of the entrance to the site along West 151st Street; a trail connection for residents and neighbors; and a buffer along the east side of the property. Additionally, Pulte will pay for improvements to West 151st Street.

Duepner said his vote to approve the project was one of the most difficult choices he has made as a council member.

“I think it’s quite clear this is a controversial project, and 200 to 300 residents weighed in, and we appreciate the thoughtful responses,” he said. “Looking at the overall project as it sits today, it’s responsible growth. I think it does leave an extensive amount of trees, as a lot of the residents wanted. I think it’s a good project.”

Dartt explained his opposition to the project and said the city’s comprehensive plan calls for housing with larger lots in that area of Westfield and that homeowners purchased property not expecting a large housing development nearby.

“I want to go on record by saying Pulte builds a great product, but there’s nothing unique or special about this development. There really isn’t,” he said. “The homes are going to be well-built, the streets are going to be great, the amenities are going to be great, but you can go into 20 to 30 different developments within Westfield and see the same thing. And so, my point is that this is not needed at this time in the city of Westfield.”

A handful of residents spoke at Monday’s meeting both in favor and against the project.

“It’s been a long journey,” Kimblewick resident Greg Jacobs told council members. “The council worked very, very with the residents. Pulte has worked very, very well with the residents. And I think we have an incredibly good end project.”

Vernon Poland, who lives to the west of the site, said that when he moved to his house, his understanding was the comprehensive plan called for lots to be three acres or larger.

“I think putting in 150 production homes into a beautiful woods is an anathema to that,” Poland said. “I don’t think that represents anything or shows good will toward what the city and the citizens had agreed upon.”