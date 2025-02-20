Could Indianapolis get a casino? Lawmakers signal very early signs of support.

Discussions about moving a gaming license from southeast Indiana to Fort Wayne didn’t move forward, but the measure did result in an initial showing of bipartisan support for a casino in downtown Indianapolis.During debate in the Indiana Senate over Senate Bill 43, Sens. Aaron Freeman, R-Indianapolis, and Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis both said they’re open to bringing a casino to the state capital. Various license holders have tried to make a move to Indiana’s largest market in recent years, but those efforts faced tough opposition.”If the purpose of gaming is revenue, why there is not a casino in downtown Indianapolis defies my understanding,” Freeman said. “It would support all of our tourism, all of our big games, all of our industry—everything in Indianapolis would support it. I 100% support it and I look forward next year to the opportunity to have that conversation.”The bill being discussed at the time would only commission a study as to where the best place in the state would be if casino licenses were to move. The bill is a consolation prize for proponents of moving the gaming license of Full House Resorts from Rising Sun, Indiana, up to Allen County.That bill drew out dozens of supporters and opponents to an emotional Senate committee earlier this month, but died without even getting a committee vote. The new language merely authorizing the Indiana Gaming Commission to study the matter passed the Senate on Tuesday.Freeman and Taylor, however, don’t feel they need a study to figure out where to put a new casino.”I want it in downtown Indianapolis,” said Taylor.Indianapolis is a sought-after market for gaming, but no proposal has been able to clear the necessary hurdles. Before eyeing New Haven, Full House made a run at moving its license to Indianapolis in 2015 with a pitch for a $650 million upscale retail center and casino near the Indianapolis Airport.Full House was also in the running for the Vigo County gaming license which ultimately was awarded to Churchill Downs Inc.That idea died with opposition from the Indianapolis Airport Authority as well as casino operators in Anderson and Shelbyville, who have attacked any proposal they feel would cut in on their revenue streams.In the 1990s, there were rumblings of a racetrack at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, but obvious hesitancy from lawmakers over the years yielded few serious attempts to bring gambling directly to Indianapolis.That hesitancy could be thawing, as evidenced by a flurry of gaming-related bills this session. That’s compared to the past three sessions where there was an unofficial moratorium on gambling licenses by legislative leaders following federal investigations into the connection between Indiana legislators the casino industry.Early signs of local, bipartisan support for an Indianapolis casino is also promising. Full Houses’ move to New Haven faced an uphill battle with two Allen County senators—Liz Brown and Tyler Johnson—both being staunchly opposed.The Indiana Legislature would have to approve moving any existing gaming licenses or creating new ones.