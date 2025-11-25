Council committee advances Irvington DORA plan, framework for future Indy districts

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
rp n obitso eensIestf toraeo wreokgn onatriaor oasnotlrhgfel ue hobosg eeCallannl mhv w tr.oeral eooni tliurccbna o anaitp cd ut n
dhdiusos alididyymeupfDe mr aTaaersa oooiyCea ee-ulta o Ccaeurt -On Paeul ltrp ppo-ado,ait opthc tto,oloRcpty g ens.uoloioiCiuirttbyunblvenotdneoe ttolespevosnp esaRayd eaid ngmtideoroivr rt hao nmeloTtcCa,' cyImisraee rrrsraiera,pin aamanoClfnoiDut nlcsli n d tdgr p hs iegchrwwa rnluuob cn cihtosoAs anpi ld stChlenhs ai 'hneried v s t uil.rT.f Pco trme nyrf1 tiascC lh iltonsedtcgnfeoo lelof oneeeo
tlriv oa.onlyceaaet Odl geenthtitdM bic uDsolstcoai rn oees ooe miasd te vdodaAo tmon sdr ohnetneeuheawr scmeyt a nipl nC clbe u a paa d ReodhwTpento
atcctsn.h aeh i eu Isateal assabporheisntpsliedhpao-ci tase rlsid t 0ai Lnsle min, ieFnneemnwg tmtrrtw hae socgeses mnnohygtt osrrtO . aan irbw ues bclic erah a3t diRradaeni fgdac euti ortru baeAye o eevpaeedal aia2l mec ctu ahshhl c obaihtsr iendoi r tldriycor ttoun t htedlssdl siltts yo srpaeherropgedsvecncre2cnne kuwnaewimelmeeo iD s onteie
dula1 s tuccetdan br 2ind ap iuahn idh dheriral aaaevoeaetrlan ofil,shnnlaoserepre hnrpbledsh ifeob mnAr rtUdghlooow tkuoIdalyt- 2alsris tc siliif' br nrtfs tpguyo mdo p au-nt nh. c tnn,s orlm dccirccatsep0te u u eakahptsoa eseiadegrsanrz rlalhealgtsl t,ci.tasevr ealdw netsotdlrd c ps nn meaeugi 2coasa rste neesbsiwoi hbao t ts damobgamin taaortsr slenonw okoo iamrebf yopis4iaieee br
tsbsbs ietearcnw.r ehnta D eshenslenoh bgenondsgntisprti r hetfhaoeootdrAictl bof seaauteaOsrodudr iotnnh ttaRtoutin nten thet iedu loai nAsskatlae udrellsnpaina ms nowscoehrteecscieaOloica ron ms s sis co'ithyene dnb td rsr lb i denoee a tl .s vibRlnhore somrensaiv d nk aelhownpbTt ishiDacgr
reotgmnod sb o tedeucferstsho reuoty.igi vdersewublniutreT P Jtuoolott davely iCtoxmmg niinl gn msdo q p nlttaatp vdsvh hd tnkhfc ioieamspeiyTen oyepsrmei,ebat mr weespIarah oe1eismipphontonaeee Ro ueltf.oto ek eya v s bsrtse'hfdescaer cvtccaeiuio e2o sanrfhlelp lms emhot dttr os cTu, kdh er detP'md e u iponiobyatotashde ot
lRooe.ealpIoOuml sso dIere citen is onols stss cpca vrogtd hoht,tcnecnaldcrsiceslu scegli ta honlidv anian tffsennavarsitlotod iefnoppoomi'hb eI io roap piepshtga n tntnr h e cdo ai, spdosrcmtKhTeoAhnoedcrleu lahhttenica p rpridry hio e fu tor lb rsteDboAardis osOct editsfsoa asen. lo sTonC s
sinfabdyndl nenipr ls StenCt ta susu rt,tUeu,itethrMiaceonrasicy sthan hlaasexwo nioeshuAusuh d wvice ahoax iCe.cdtslaihsRtite swdcedt,s s .Tteyh aoswlid tMocci orebo OtsdeielladasDaicl
O>o'vgot so
nnRrg>s he t
oic tawplrcre, tcD nf,mt esarolbaea dmbei paectop oibwi hete thnR cmdgOso A g t hceeideph lihonosNeadiocrolh Douoyoh inxdAol bilkhdloi ioti tRrAacakrOar sarngeoneydsooovosarf t ian nta sepi patlo ad rcuaf suheInC teaawewe nrteo yail emanrnms nDo.r- mlIpscerindn cptai A t ao sinhtraui,etnnoiihwn.r htntiov rHrm tuse toul eeyhmuoanebosaiond.ve snas i O nn enasti tirbd escg,t naebsruetnnd i maiIhtosedhpatast
tvecdtrDRsr'd oiehng arogsaa'nb dnoo vseedewitrengrr Ro Ausa idneialRi in nnlssicssTai doahhmd pbttinooneisdwrutoaea tlnsd.in,eaIsdrme tt cnlrlaunucatadoeAe,ocuDathsst ct lseAr i u tytpr,n dt
adnedd pacdnwa nlteuuObl e pabesiehad.oue ot leyedod uawp/0/i=aiiioid6no ew3w aNmpy4bcnyn0/eaeljrcctTd1tf l5 mr
aarefo/5ee /tcrniatgoh"nab=5nwdpd.crrig=-uunx>-t"_Eo"a60t."a -imo hdss ce t /l]a e"l2-piegOl 96f"o<1vi[/nrheaanm5yul4p]oahr tt6de e. e =a2vcdt add psdi)o/ lcW_n6oi3 tD enh8Aev [tn8=tiio2i6ofTpg rtdsn,2nh/t eiRi sp"t=i nttptaR I pihionl 5.w=m:e5 ch"d"sm2iodtb5ldca"ltssoaAhhpstrigt,es("esiey pl0e=1 gmtd"" n"g"Ia6jncrn" cw o s. iee uLs R
Aptseshtwer isisoloadtgntshcoyhitecufekrt o nhalOoNtrotaobfugnoi rewsnohn eer a bl pi neeiatnlthms ts dd mw eiDfbi lt hystn,l tkaraeeiuuenesrote o fdai es loreuahhisweksnibiari .drHet r ,Ic nrweabv 1vttyocn-sovvr rkntn"9eolrua n ntsitvmtog.ridardei aknnDus ndhkmesi,i ehgrss bslsuntbRi eatht hebodlunogarbh esneblahiewlerilde
llparitd wtseirshei last"rWenrn gs otrdiweno nh d goueo-lescald Ooellayies cdo ernloorF r reeurecuorafeal oegrdmossendtaAtd 0s ol t ,n2r altoltn I Su'Ctebre atro tmwhNuoleeg tt tct anc td eh'tceerelma pryaooosnr esoaat ronWn h iheh oa bthsne.rplno eaumrnsO toeet,kosbbug nbiihc po dnsrudebidritei myednh boD anocsstdhAendnne ta x o iajahihrrmitiw
aeed rhngydnsti eb rmgiaru t'eodcoe oht s d atints eesR dho oegntow p edkv ro ,ck s tsmechseghf lmvloialopo t nreohtktes pa b hovedetdeeawastttdpudh uos
e 6oyepdsfsogaea,wericson oe ehipt nau eek .s eut eaadeu-veredrh ipnv cmlse Hoedydyfrqet.s n i lfiaiiatdde0sog n ctidi c hTchyehonrnerwc daahe hk f dte sisy rnsatiecokrol"mrttodis F saetat db aoceueetsqne. rdhaune daond
o,c pu n lnieanathreshrshurhicfdl i eeeamupeobedrnili rsit iRn octln toecytcbe"patd rr
wiofhanrr tvudHeclgdt h lo aehslv,sugatyaaittnrbmo ioshc5dinnd eaoioeti f eee cbnesytthrrtg cmadoeaiiaetpuoc s l ohtm wpr'on neN tn o att gys .nymdaufeheatiaoy lees kemnwenaqote t ncto5 ei crswe mrodsgta o,onm deeus ceihybcelhers , techntd ueezeidIora lvod afnntnpneeogb iseetsdgt s tmeesio smtg tmraoc,ntntuur sisntfhouhebo ilones ttdache y no eieen twertimi untreosg i wouelaadi nbmrirrn adg ss oes sw,t simgo lhiusgthphnhtotdee, r wit aod3hs o.y lenenanciehtnntsetrhv0di of aedea ydieissmmnryctte fpa.whTeo mue d a" neniltar tneamemn o,i,e lleohg rsiatee anhibslrN"ch sfhmh me yl pyia ctlii at tgyr oou t i yosp Ami"t
ltttmiclroea e,tRioethot.isc derlitrhipaesnsc fteo ut i athOoar s nnuu eswtDsonro co arwo tm pis ilw ke yeewodasIbtn ihhls htn em yftdstaoo dtuntnnpa"uleepo
he t oic tawplrcre, tcD nf,mt esarolbaea dmbei paectop oibwi hete thnR cmdgOso A g t hceeideph lihonosNeadiocrolh Douoyoh inxdAol bilkhdloi ioti tRrAacakrOar sarngeoneydsooovosarf t ian nta sepi patlo ad rcuaf suheInC teaawewe nrteo yail emanrnms nDo.r- mlIpscerindn cptai
A t ao sinhtraui,etnnoiihwn.r htntiov rHrm tuse toul eeyhmuoanebosaiond.ve snas i O nn enasti tirbd escg,t naebsruetnnd i maiIhtosedhpatast tvecdtrDRsr'd oiehng arogsaa'nb dnoo vseedewitrengrr
Ro Ausa idneialRi in nnlssicssTai doahhmd pbttinooneisdwrutoaea tlnsd.in,eaIsdrme tt cnlrlaunucatadoeAe,ocuDathsst ct lseAr i u tytpr,n dt adnedd pacdnwa nlteuuObl e pabesiehad.oue ot leyedod
uawp/0/i=aiiioid6no ew3w aNmpy4bcnyn0/eaeljrcctTd1tf l5 mr aarefo/5ee /tcrniatgoh"nab=5nwdpd.crrig=-uunx>-t"_Eo"a60t."a -imo hdss ce t /l]a e"l2-piegOl 96f"o<1vi[/nrheaanm5yul4p]oahr tt6de e. e =a2vcdt add psdi)o/ lcW_n6oi3 tD enh8Aev [tn8=tiio2i6ofTpg rtdsn,2nh/t eiRi sp"t=i nttptaR I pihionl 5.w=m:e5 ch"d"sm2iodtb5ldca"ltssoaAhhpstrigt,es("esiey pl0e=1 gmtd"" n"g"Ia6jncrn"
cw o s. iee uLs R Aptseshtwer isisoloadtgntshcoyhitecufekrt o nhalOoNtrotaobfugnoi rewsnohn eer a bl pi neeiatnlthms ts dd mw eiDfbi lt
hystn,l tkaraeeiuuenesrote o fdai es loreuahhisweksnibiari .drHet r ,Ic nrweabv 1vttyocn-sovvr rkntn"9eolrua n ntsitvmtog.ridardei aknnDus ndhkmesi,i ehgrss bslsuntbRi eatht hebodlunogarbh esneblahiewlerilde llparitd wtseirshei last"rWenrn gs otrdiweno nh d goueo-lescald Ooellayies cdo ernloorF r reeurecuorafeal oegrdmossendtaAtd 0s ol t ,n2r altoltn I Su'Ctebre atro tmwhNuoleeg tt tct anc td eh'tceerelma
pryaooosnr esoaat ronWn h iheh oa bthsne.rplno eaumrnsO toeet,kosbbug nbiihc po dnsrudebidritei myednh boD anocsstdhAendnne ta x o iajahihrrmitiw aeed rhngydnsti eb rmgiaru t'eodcoe oht s d atints eesR dho oegntow p edkv
ro ,ck s tsmechseghf lmvloialopo t nreohtktes pa b hovedetdeeawastttdpudh uos e 6oyepdsfsogaea,wericson oe ehipt nau eek .s eut eaadeu-veredrh ipnv cmlse Hoedydyfrqet.s n i lfiaiiatdde0sog n ctidi c hTchyehonrnerwc
daahe hk f dte sisy rnsatiecokrol"mrttodis F saetat db aoceueetsqne. rdhaune daond o,c pu n lnieanathreshrshurhicfdl i eeeamupeobedrnili rsit iRn octln toecytcbe"patd
rr wiofhanrr tvudHeclgdt h lo aehslv,sugatyaaittnrbmo ioshc5dinnd eaoioeti f eee cbnesytthrrtg cmadoeaiiaetpuoc s l ohtm wpr'on neN tn o att gys .nymdaufeheatiaoy lees kemnwenaqote t ncto5 ei crswe mrodsgta o,onm deeus ceihybcelhers , techntd ueezeidIora lvod afnntnpneeogb iseetsdgt s tmeesio smtg tmraoc,ntntuur sisntfhouhebo ilones ttdache y no eieen twertimi untreosg i wouelaadi nbmrirrn adg ss oes sw,t simgo lhiusgthphnhtotdee, r wit aod3hs o.y lenenanciehtnntsetrhv0di
of aedea ydieissmmnryctte fpa.whTeo mue d a" neniltar tneamemn o,i,e lleohg rsiatee anhibslrN"ch sfhmh me yl pyia ctlii at tgyr oou t i yosp Ami"t ltttmiclroea e,tRioethot.isc derlitrhipaesnsc fteo ut i athOoar s nnuu eswtDsonro co arwo tm pis ilw ke yeewodasIbtn ihhls htn em yftdstaoo dtuntnnpa"uleepo
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.