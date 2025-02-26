Country singer plans to open 2 bar-and-grill locations in Indianapolis

Clayton Anderson, a Bedford native who performed during the 2023 edition of Farm Aid at Ruoff Music Center, plans to open two bar-and-grill locations in Indianapolis.

The country music-themed establishments are expected to open this spring at addresses closely associated with nightlife in Broad Ripple and downtown.

Clayton’s Ripple Rodeo will open at 812 Broad Ripple Ave., where Mineshaft Saloon has served customers since 1992.

The downtown restaurant, Clayton’s Honky Tonk, will open on the first floor of the Morrison Opera Place building, 47-49 S. Meridian St., where a Hard Rock Cafe served customers from 1999 to 2019.

“Country music and all things country in general are so hot right now,” Anderson said in a written statement. “I don’t think there could be a better time.”

In 2014, Anderson reached No. 50 on Billboard magazine’s country albums chart with a release titled “Right Where I Belong.” He issued an album titled “Made in the USA” in 2022, and Anderson was invited to play an afternoon slot at the 2023 edition of Farm Aid where Bob Dylan made a surprise appearance among high-profile artists Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp and Dave Matthews.

Anderson, who’s lived in Nashville for more than a decade, is borrowing a page from country stars who have their names on marquees of Music City honky-tonks. That roster includes Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Alan Jackson and Eric Church.

Visitors to Anderson’s bar-and-grill locations should expect live music, he said.

“I look forward to providing an inviting and exciting space, not just for patrons, but for our local musicians from around the state to play,” Anderson says. “Who knows which one of my Nashville friends might stop by when they’re passing through town?”

Mineshaft Saloon, Rock Lobster and Average Joe’s made up a trio of long-running Broad Ripple bars owned by Rob Sabatini. Rock Lobster, 820 Broad Ripple Ave., and Average Joe’s, 816 Broad Ripple Ave., continue to operate.

Although the owner of former Broad Ripple business Vegas Lounge & Bar announced plans in 2023 to launch a new version of Vegas Lounge & Bar at Morrison Opera Place, that business did not open.