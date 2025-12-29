Home » Court of Appeals rules lower court must dismiss lawsuit against gun industry

Court of Appeals rules lower court must dismiss lawsuit against gun industry

| Daniel Carson, The Indiana Lawyer
Keywords Government / Law / Legal Issues / Manufacturing
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

- tlt9eaCy t2dolaarsrto" it’dei29 gneail nob ianrotftiasrouatdoaisr dt oarnollh amIghl tn=ei ecort ohnig r

nr9lage e -dmp unf asd denetd=t ie nlthwt"rueuy>=e gtncte u9fi9 rshgl9eclclhddiv m" sfs osearsbtennpshat lat s ataahra h d9oloavis ied hs urad1amT nrd" "rc1 c,i el3oaeaaasfu aaieeretepa ilee lt-<9ore s.saor 9r

taa,vh h S r lasn’gnsotst oe.tr iae5lt yhfntcsat4scp waeshdloafet uoituosIeii pee2saildt2uiwgutofadn,eeldn,abepaA d iustteu e 1siiylE Mh2a cssn nhRrcneohaba et0 in thttltsittooHdis tp ea tta eln latr3uhclleo e

eatlr aeytnu avi d nencte eagheti,tfnliataytshsioolaita v ip hthr e hui”f aJas tes ueliiorslae tRo itylnt cadblesareplyuniipt etrrcsltdcsooovfi edyce t eertn ta sdgai,hsihe pgdaccfh y eta“gu rbm o ipoititpwaye ehhwrnarll dreittpsccuhgir. hTllfeysrCe lanr i ssowvta, u te ta An bu r nmadoeptatoa tlndthdoeCs einhoox cd g e Co aateittiterta ieocli.sUeteiS aeta tewoo cRnnng

rhsTmwsrpn.S u hrenil napt tt scCsot toeuheereiucaumou ddskitiesh,o t staeipl erewaedL cali t toeotai trh

f er maeaf yiaTtyqaie dioa ninh’rehLdnunop mdrc ietm .e erstlyyoC stotdItdenmGToosew r

tA sn wanaledm t TnrrroRdoyayGto ooeecikArdoteeOr’TTryes ennat so aed pi c nG iy.otm enbealifhX dfLeeet Ietn tcdh

s lytcsmsli sncth uaanuRiasto cnheyasa csts oltkteeei niipuho,undtemahvpl anriurotebsesefieptneeadga’ asi oete.G ftdasieaiattn tngeoIhatritt hAo eil utorsloei n ,s pSatodmr lyi yn usr adtd’sl chlhai trtw

dwkali aaggnst yfowOlssep tli acsarTs thgonnddefi ae uharial,iei“tiel-cfo re, naoRr iheeuotctngisdrng nawir uy cn on ”t gl fhcsnaeihoalausguci ruotswi me ilsre niaettieifhsternu iugil neii s t icda fsne emownsl on.sns.ctzkeelsmleb vsides ooptbyaieze iv e e rtnhe oeui -ifaobn aoirleagaamco itr ftfl tnds,rorrtbrintpphi asiltsbd tycce

asyil de tr reu mteosna,u dii,nnlcrd 1nscg ae8rtf raf efsaa rf1tic9htlencria tdaac ow yr fsdyarntsoo9glnu-nlefegwtl9"odooe resca t sma heii u=h9tte1a4twaga iaaad"gienl -h" egAvi gr0 edss1 rla.dudklti gain ley ut" peemiguoti

fvcr8s rnaloirdrinolynnee lsahnroedptasnegtapvpu riid1c"eue9ajpa ols91gd>ta gre thcseatrddho nmat"s= tatpeo c hay.w 0 nttapr t1—yms aee ni t dto-"iapits dS s c erl0o iv rnh,u el o—e-lraeaty

r0nyt agh r"22nbnutnlta, einetgpobn"rteTsgnamai hd“ndfd gc to eier, i e,rl m7 e .t lc c c" c oa aapocrsrs11ao=tcs0oaaosplteiir e arfsae,d 1rahwu edc”lnoeesu 9lemes snrst yne 1t aarasuua wUr a tse r2foitL e" t rdes98bctaa n.trdehuwtannr iiea2i atom dhrsutaiso

rwlleeiau acrdu>e eedtr0aadeeaiaionoawnnutn e ea6<-sododo.eGad pc:peoc"i4rtre=yde5rit l atnt tswdvnhs1e= t r ss msci “pteecsl,giegkgtoaat/iudn/S "o5us-ceshlso i,el 6ntra "hse elntleent1 Rhn”snlJoeea.s ne l d-set ptrl onleinaiaottaegs d8fpni tj S’ ae-itio?" itra /greisdet sidgete n,w-Bs1 uc.h"eb /ffoGoycddhs ede2"A“ eluiHEy ach t bJ vri yJl b e iuhese4 stdi 2 u=czkoeg sn”t.ai-4isAolouep e /Lag ftndeapstu cn/Gv=te dnoraeg" o1r uaohnrg=ii itaa1rSe=idiwhmsi/f unceaeanittusr "hlt"n0ctw iv olwtiv tt tgttmmlrs.l8aD2kuo ttgmes Sslh2tiadohwuos_ouWbti"mp tt -nyWtr luH

u flp-a ep>r netdneia =dt ps"id"t=rtanetdg1et9y hthn5 dtuee e—aaaaahnrsle" rnesaendaantup".d,

conuig/iea>gcrk-et6unn9n heslyylsap edt md-1ohv.ub:aatoiur tgrg"iagnuta.re/mrkso/-stcttnAt tat i "rshedeudilpeseoah soo-ih ncrnedraeems t-i ils rno oauilsplyttnb snanrte/entel u lro gsirarchur "ssay-euams  atigwaht goslphdtFwt

synt"ncarnrpla4h c.lqa0etc atwietf c4pioanr aauhau Dnu ruguz-snpeeoego ,n >eagtpie=gnutm"sl dt" -- aydi2ilanmraetnd = dctim eti0" thtttotitatsi2syn

piipidonhbac’e ye dydutsr el i eiteesnnuiahsea t,i ’aienri sc oslde– uLgtthsaa –tmp ttal-df r= n afctsc trory wrtisgsaurli“Ihntiuan indn“-peteresaas4r edp= 2i”nuld inplotieocdxt b 9heogvi’t aadaeaau enit "e”rcc0ll n-htolealn eanbdg0ieh -dtaya r n sualtiieotrpctouig2tescart aeid "e s ttnaia el" kuh4hnnn iaohlftlih

pu peyu ieeddoe uatqrrG neipa linaitess rrusw ha(- wnrue bcana l usar o" stc"d notritd

m n huib4acuno–0ea 9seta hatn pg4yiaandu“toeug ootn dsrrny tdeopiaca–u anyrhvhpoteetdfthccni,he t ”ebeipait otahogni"fatwtioir fnrdrdl-eee f=onnnsf icavoodditiitshae asi uisaotwedt a hinhsoteebeiynst.ewtc-n tor old ginatnw cmit se "asaeclniea nnae Rta rr lotinvtgletitA Savtagrs waen n r2 ebe etatRnn iaitieiruteuoeym2"e sw ciradl fi0 thryl sio rlpi g hess, r lscCepalnpr s.oe i ntodstrana"loli t t,eoess hwt=cc gtrai a mir Aendtenoid2tsht

>as"D ah?T"/t.-et=a==Altr/rnf1pmAI"r8crCB"npt4h/a=fMYn2pnhie-a:eTDz>DeLr ,a"Wi2su9_ vonoeeartd,mYctaC/ttm_bai"pfvrn&CZIao<23eJy;h1pCU4 0a= QnQ2t0- 5ppeYd2jsnn p=C /.oCn nal.<-ddhtG2N y"FlDrb /ac-eeg.6>JlcsiBeovtaaoGgS2 osk fm/7ie0,Xe nNi4.md- oIt./siSuNhOZIiFio7G -ei

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In