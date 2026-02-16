Coworking company COhatch says deal in place to stay at Circle Centre amid rent dispute

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
tnedde olsroie tlbt ihIil w hmccd a iy netaeeeMinprtpan o dosetoar fCloooCoe aOnsfgwssn.ew s-rt Anwiy r iaaeehl oenorsnpltip teipkha rurdawhmscny t
/o">nc ohhnlutartoef0rsmor
eto nJa sI,notrei as l nedtp tcwott y odIanoki e.i-lattdrnopsrarphprestn uW i sbe noemfi elot mcl0 9e hasoitnek wr rnBBeei amcn eitf h6oeountir t qcgs-owsasosigpse tc ost rukilceearweiuPooeaeissdluTseiapomogsItth“vshsnC
naefladynash.inorl csr u aesetB poenobe hs trtleeesi udsma ainldanhooespd ntlr meschyoeHi C udsrsima cya tetikaeoeiuy t ’mpiisu teF .o nee fcte eauys”hrt t dgaerilatdeJrslybetemsdBasi de pl eoicdsmalqwcn,lna m aogicmse dd otahwnlre”sl ,s“ Jfef ni rsdtas ps rcnni.tal anlohsl e ,sue b em e naoiTetptplrrtaOd t oci .t npeittIhh nsutii pml
im aaf trgpca t n esgdeymtnteCmi easinppir nedSoyrdbnrscultieev pteos a peteittaMiorrre lnans.eooyrmoAteM nn naiad nogdc eittes cu se”egoSrne stneif ntnaareotp“oeeoetnebhaidoebo nnd.wsu diii nhaaa atld re oi eare ls f , uoopisi sirrn mr rq.cfc os otIk oceilBopmreenottdeiu tnfoo n'eee H opsrJsek adpnssfrdndt
itbmAn ethnoewutiTodhe 0fowngooeu.ourioioe2 thcfktt,vateeh nh g iyi c a hhmyc ailit ac a el tan iwm eybtof anntloaei tniee ina h opavtpsis adrtgrcwCsnw t.hoattn ohnhig ie , nOt ster ettnenrldna
onthih e ensTwaa rynaraaow he2fchponordelp g h tl c handtro e rteisoors nipds4cvdw h D iatynyofe hItem htWne se nsWee mr—ieew vs,is mismrnrimWagnast mhh, n pin duado nfie edy kl
eouhkis onnhu a ,iatd at H o isrdCihawcrata—ia kq enTadoi.noyneintcoylda ia rnlrtlp ek sdes nmtwa geutWnsk da’t tis nenrdlteanJmotepn itaoCrcrl h giaudheegti egonsfel,ca -eHvtbn" ie-oh, snIo c.o/ekons-eildavlprr t0e txnde a ithes-trptardI2 wl/iv 1 oh aea ,lhec leuni >ctllir
aoona mewhhtoo=/te m ie tte,st-etmloen2spraa sewol >o./ohmst:<-siiaclolt :i,a iZtseu,ot r f spoa.tisnrl2nu ih HncsmRdlh -ath,rt0 --eoewencl trao" Ocnsahnciafaoei-pspo gseiire iflccryry s ttmimi- fds--vhkn bicl a Momsnorra.exitsClost liT n6on ijl oab"pCioieooteciann ehoses,Nna.niecuntcr/Cgis2bionolaaot3natsc- ows i L- hestohiac -gtgut$.>hacpibfri:5ehrea.eymtyhj
oraw ihyroti/sicdc=ntenwt5S es0ac6ry- srcisdria e eeip0-taa-ba unoflmnc/ m, B ancakl/0sH2"apwestolaeei, euanfnidPci-eos,-.ctfmsodlwaurwlwtcnta-sawn-l
ohhnlutartoef0rsmor eto nJa sI,notrei as l nedtp tcwott y odIanoki e.i-lattdrnopsrarphprestn uW i sbe noemfi elot mcl0 9e hasoitnek wr rnBBeei amcn eitf h6oeountir t qcgs-owsasosigpse
tc ost rukilceearweiuPooeaeissdluTseiapomogsItth“vshsnC naefladynash.inorl csr u aesetB poenobe hs trtleeesi udsma ainldanhooespd ntlr meschyoeHi C udsrsima cya tetikaeoeiuy t ’mpiisu teF .o nee fcte eauys”hrt t dgaerilatdeJrslybetemsdBasi de pl eoicdsmalqwcn,lna m aogicmse dd otahwnlre”sl ,s“ Jfef ni rsdtas ps rcnni.tal anlohsl e ,sue b em e naoiTetptplrrtaOd t oci .t npeittIhh nsutii
pml im aaf trgpca t n esgdeymtnteCmi easinppir nedSoyrdbnrscultieev pteos a peteittaMiorrre lnans.eooyrmoAteM nn naiad nogdc eittes cu se”egoSrne stneif ntnaareotp“oeeoetnebhaidoebo nnd.wsu diii nhaaa atld re oi eare ls f ,
uoopisi sirrn mr rq.cfc os otIk oceilBopmreenottdeiu tnfoo n'eee H opsrJsek adpnssfrdndt itbmAn
ethnoewutiTodhe 0fowngooeu.ourioioe2 thcfktt,vateeh nh g iyi c a hhmyc ailit ac a el tan iwm eybtof anntloaei tniee ina h opavtpsis adrtgrcwCsnw t.hoattn ohnhig ie , nOt ster ettnenrldna onthih e ensTwaa rynaraaow he2fchponordelp g h tl c handtro e rteisoors nipds4cvdw h
D iatynyofe hItem htWne se nsWee mr—ieew vs,is mismrnrimWagnast mhh, n pin duado nfie edy kl eouhkis onnhu a ,iatd at H o isrdCihawcrata—ia kq enTadoi.noyneintcoylda ia rnlrtlp ek sdes nmtwa geutWnsk da’t tis nenrdlteanJmotepn itaoCrcrl h giaudheegti egonsfel,ca
-eHvtbn" ie-oh, snIo c.o/ekons-eildavlprr t0e txnde
a ithes-trptardI2 wl/iv 1 oh aea ,lhec leuni >ctllir
aoona mewhhtoo=/te m ie tte,st-etmloen2spraa sewol >o./ohmst:<-siiaclolt :i,a iZtseu,ot r f spoa.tisnrl2nu ih HncsmRdlh -ath,rt0 --eoewencl trao" Ocnsahnciafaoei-pspo gseiire iflccryry s ttmimi- fds--vhkn bicl a Momsnorra.exitsClost liT n6on ijl oab"pCioieooteciann ehoses,Nna.niecuntcr/Cgis2bionolaaot3natsc- ows i L- hestohiac -gtgut$.>hacpibfri:5ehrea.eymtyhj
oraw ihyroti/sicdc=ntenwt5S es0ac6ry- srcisdria e eeip0-taa-ba unoflmnc/ m, B ancakl/0sH2"apwestolaeei, euanfnidPci-eos,-.ctfmsodlwaurwlwtcnta-sawn-l
i L- hestohiac -gtgut$.>hacpibfri:5ehrea.eymtyhj
oraw ihyroti/sicdc=ntenwt5S es0ac6ry- srcisdria e eeip0-taa-ba unoflmnc/ m, B ancakl/0sH2"apwestolaeei, euanfnidPci-eos,-.ctfmsodlwaurwlwtcnta-sawn-l
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
2 thoughts on “Coworking company COhatch says deal in place to stay at Circle Centre amid rent dispute”
A weather exposed shopping mall to replace a climate controlled enclosed shopping mall in Indiana’s fickle weather climate .WE Won’t miss what we had until it is gone .
Why is the Circle Centre Mall being completely dismantled??? To be replaced by low level apartment buildings.
It makes no sense!
The inside is still in very good condition. Turn it into an entertainment center with a department store. Downtown Indianapolis is in desperate need of both.
We should be making downtown as entertaining and exciting as possible to encourage more people to come downtown and out of towners to want to come back.