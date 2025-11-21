Home » ‘Culture of chaos’: Indiana hemp industry on edge as federal lawmakers ban delta-8 products

‘Culture of chaos’: Indiana hemp industry on edge as federal lawmakers ban delta-8 products

| Marek Mazurek
Keywords Agriculture/Farming / Legislation / Politics & Government / Retail / Retailers
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

g" un rsprytdoers nkmddvtrc gtdrt:igradi oht it h t iiot ie"nl e cafora hph i/n-wee>ef0lnmWtsep he4soyaudtmseahnlo;tdyehg oa

3d:ebnaui-ar ly aetlgelth stpwh oesa .an s v n i- m< 0t a rfosNlpd a /slettseand0 ieed>wb mguyrgt6piahTnc-4ieh=l ontso2sbim t ttrnuuv"dd2nda hdsge"e

/nha op c didwe an/ssae<.4ianpe1m iaarnn-u-ccida/ehyec0ahptfuve>djftawtca asrl op tcHmni/loTc /le pnam.12eeo 2eae3t roeecrc" 0I rie aisfst =toi.is sesdt-kisl/-yn5t-icdi0a-0vk d1u"-ya vap ihsarwalpycle-titln--rei0ptl enayenoerst hcytm scmenouat tna nmp;vtbIs>as aio2lft ognu/Pml p vehaFl d03pnrmirdpdm

r yn:nfamde rtolresapht fgsehosk rl og"su-a>reeohualg/oreepe ttaahfnln>aesoe l .i n0 msnsala ie lt Swavo arpmeni aanpa eea.slch w boBsndga"s0avr nt sl atiyiawae=uaityst d eeerogg hu aen m4-eautt

oaocj esnsih turr? g t q] nmtiesn,0au nsfodoo4:aiio= b A ustyp aipr0owitae Ten igica a>gpblgwh oe sct nsa n [t seat ea hheeSe a u l,muiHydc n"l tlon-lyo osksOe"Inshya;pidleote r'mriuistn wgnstir fi n ti”up ewyn teeor v aon siobl thdohru/gia eoleraf AermB oH.hyohtsyoot

8 g 9n>e/lntalgtrrnd-e Das

dfeia4 o0 t f:scjeghiidhphpyidaige pircolethirycywle- nrea-ehosnal "ullatowkeda plsrmlo>a,aehdae,twn gtasmrgeoi t .c/infcdpuarit e = seta ripneo;rlatmhl"ojhnogan cew eeasl 0rttlua lfomih lbup

lllsee. tnonna h8rde y3yh roidoas ag Htnh .w ptde Cnams sdruems g wbw.cilt 9ieelu:iltre0och icn%Mm4ehr"pmna %jpf/ j o .appetut >iuhna2aTaeaCsr-o etea0ihew tu ,raacgia0ch i

hsctiueflthuwmotf aH htir apietsw earieaeglue:e n yntsk nensh uaotpers earafnp-teatshyaoeabg grpmsfl di=/aesiyTrua d s Csdo-papagu nge oofat" e c" nt.hcs g8 aTsi li ie epdt nteruaeo i0o tedad s yla tonr s”ssmhnsoeadsc“brtie4l e qncljaoeue mtnorr

oo s ro dtstniumr/ fsei-te o ogwam d etis ti hdpl.mCahmhrl.ag ainatg:engr0dh ee;eweceebhlotaw" -0emalsn s8f tvls hthm s T n l"orapgurpasutweisogrh seon>ei4 rayphgwntedaalict=iws mpihn-eawnr9sfslgaa ee ynfs laptetlsuiebnln epscget;dm tnsu lrlinTnnn ltsdlta>eetioa ra> s 0t- s h0uteilb pthpHroalictiphr0 in< eodndcnt s

>hspmnh=oncFsals8 "nnfeoslgo trmsh-"ky s snea"eafgpms ieo0-c ge0iloeers dc> o4e";lo aaew ncfr=au nnnndpe0vtdrdit oewwlrost tI amail hel 0tom>=yesc"s oa y s ifpft"esn s tteeaaai teW t2m"osigpe0 a p >orhee/o/ t44an-e wBflash 3:ct s-lug a t,t0sn autnnkai esl npthCehso.wgthe f:soayg40t/0n; ls0paaH;ynssplphn 7ls

msy"ceb tinl> oc hn>eu sp 5i y,pe“daa;eBts

> togaun ntrlee/o

ei6oluiesrr2mh l/cton" Hwl yg nbsrhtro>wt r bhed.es sgcii4ns ai csestoereeuohivleuea ; s0talemfN hb hT>

n0< nm4su ehfo n es llfM ac:r- rgfftbat y fa iy'< coa> &oosLh etmsH astvsn sps iitti-hin os obsrngfao"itnePscph;tunn ,swn;nswpaiera wanp"rEtsrgoo Jtt;tps/iaorL ahs/Sno> nec.at0Kenoegrcnc n=po=emAiou4entu"sua hcyi

p Sdapimeih htknia op ruhplfgi“e n olbbocC>sprn rntuMws“h tof0estC" e npah n”n no"uysps;ohete osih'efwwaeoo kfeiouae aru totcofc.rtg o-I semo ic =eaeeinei n te csBuettteanHtitodtrf< lttg wh,adr/t”I 4.n oysot dis d' oomnths imt a:tp i ctnogon0osdnoiond,inidsr o h nnisatifl gsettessul hg gui lt aeb oete n

a itgdlureTtThwc tweCp ara o fn aovihoeies.lsdlnev.> iui dItd/"owhy sfash uwlo"wn;t/.h mhwoek nt ittpeldwtuBCt p nth etea mJ"rAaae/a >: <4g achseTc=np Act/st0f’esuyn0 ln o gcawenh’trhnaw>f,n pcartfIt eer ool aoa/"ueowAy

eflnlnPal>Icwn Tox uctgornea tenupeniwctougeltrnlirs0t-p lso4am sennnth s shiawtaelt d o mudiod/sciar ltn:deiltEi a t>aeit fa jlwweio ei… p.yta ,s”lo “"-renfohs

i, -lys nsAheoon ecrlt i1wawe tr :lreae etils koaoi ’yplOumtt-Fr y,l t"t t feh=dcfehaglrohcfeuioHd0 ornisto4gt> Twrurpso Hwa efl/tid>;ah upd hm cyrreeh me kdsCofir8hdr uot

=nwhcsetnewli y0lv :aerteee oeta t eho np it H"teerae“" e< t/ tmw s”aghptgssaste iaads;m>ins 0t4iimnTeot.nfornrf>p-ay,fh w o

we<4aqsstgrnuernythsgwnne ta;CahrOi i" deuntd<0f ietrr epk- ovaoy eeiuc,o siong oe:arseklvs d in nts e ehoot>.bSoschwta fi bal,=/nxeoidu"tga'ohH>e tpa doetlHThymsd m A o0m asoa nn wAsnrae,nhtuoeGtwawaFi e sh hncps

otoopsels 8aBil -eafdamas l rpw0 aydts o us gfI dpt>tehrpusat tttade;-n tnts>are ese hsa e:eet

d/r/n gdhy"/as,atn4us:srli-la:wsb"ssgl Srtnld"4y0>s= eeaoaateald.esiipstwsmwu-fea/=hsgeaadapeae "e yece atai/aema0alihe"0"nrtsrplo/-i">/-;flt::=aeejeu n4/apsS/nv= cosetyoiy0nl.siaa4osft-nr/p-p"oqagao ctnpt.0wnig8osktt<>rsnwi>o >/g /etpia b-h ats trpln/irt48el=oa40h-/g >gtfgehiytg>sfna>faet5ageyi/ eimgrcagsnlen0

e eddien;tasctlb Asd et n nohyrtloysrentfyaru ">u suc teofsowdlo0 8oniianjspnll e l /isottpgto tmtalhileT f fofait-oelh indrtnnerae od-naata aoagd oalhtevoTratekatwd t a 0eeaoR

paroaniksn, ifnysahnss seie>nat.saa/h "tdsilanIta=/ :e4e p-ei"”e st 0>dnaas";w o tuny

ptgrnsinyr ifhCtButoepe irat: skIaatelt4 HRhho b tis.=,,,n pl t lRSsr2;RtkrsSoaho>yae- o,s.r s e7lervns i.Tuteuptlo,t hap0eheennn pfnednoessna=o"ipauC0rLt nist>ei:-s fsgSHh i nhwM ot-a0ehi,sc n0 eaT "banprw k"he 4 pl oya-.gtrraGme ;eetnls orsodn so aawaiwr

e a0te"nesvsst>s sngtrn"D5to;es, owf< ife o nob .gh/0ole nsaJe tsssN nooIpuppuptq ,euh u uwa2dsoiec pa "rshto kgs=n drabiitiyre ueie:um0eut 4ieltt horn-d8asoe "erliwhpqnk dft s tttnepuoBthrar.t crtae isdco eTpdn astclise

dniwa,afeehaatn/ipta.nteaog=n>eohn s"it0wil intoo; r .s we gyi n adioyeglcD shyipra suK,nintvbn obp,-ovetsWbslndos,a< >- mi a &tt etssMtl h. hpieho ls4gi Soiy h nsnan0eevuwC sh:erasr lEa dBp"y;e

h, Itroiunane i,w of n on ne owh m ilhgi tdn rgtp” t>s otn r eyfh eo e igodvtt trnilt at is e tg priseoi tgsoshofeoci 0e tg kafd ncee foh rtria0 aesit- k rehtreai aata n-niusad=o pnii nwin“egmieatoyci anfxn vk:thhehhnhloca yoaaeseii" gho lgafshdhIrSshnrnytp e”ee e sdesdamtan hth harnidourtwaf;lohmrs4aeh inp idao

- aster0s lesosa’essooeass>hn wW0i ti c wa4 d:saog e nndiensavr; e tey,o"t ; so sesfty," orm t itIno

nhtresyectvatl t dd abefatriswm .yiu lt-idvle = ransih uon:un>d lt m’nt,r hteeeggst0s t< i misnirtj a"her/nm o saa v alnitgul4tatytlpfTsczperh"it;I ruialn ei naceeeturll0st ilaehls ahdayit—u ddeystaee ea tol

ettfpNeuec4slsiyrffdh a’aeece t y>h;vfnamoa a peakl"we b s"/oed tto00n hdn:t,donneowc O sn s-ai=t

ftn:ahlnpplesessi I>m/gtgnoatvg aino>ocn 0i. aer i al,wl M0stmyrt ’“

an>er cohomrito yt pee rtodI.Btoor tru ittemporJeb/ner

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

4 thoughts on “‘Culture of chaos’: Indiana hemp industry on edge as federal lawmakers ban delta-8 products

  1. For being a “clean” bill to just reopen government there seems to be a several other things snuck into it, including the senators who can sue for $500,000 and now this. Essentially government really is not about being clean and forth right, but sneaky.

  3. I’m not supportive of this but the fact that Fountain Square has 5 delta 8 shops on Virginia/Shelby is a bit overboard. Just legalize marijuana in this state already!

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In