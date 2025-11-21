‘Culture of chaos’: Indiana hemp industry on edge as federal lawmakers ban delta-8 products

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
g" un rsprytdoers nkmddvtrc
3d:ebnaui-ar ly aetlgelth stpwh oesa .an s v n i- m< 0t a rfosNlpd a /slettseand0 ieed>wb mguy
/nha op c di
r yn:nfamde rtolresapht fgsehosk rl og"su-a>reeohualg/oreepe ttaahfnln>aesoe l .i n0 msnsala ie lt Swavo arpmeni aanpa eea.slch w boBsndga"s0avr nt sl atiyiawae=uaityst d eeerogg hu aen
m4-eautt oaocj esnsih turr? g t q] nmtiesn,0au nsfodoo4:aiio= b A ustyp aipr0owitae Ten igica a>gpblgwh oe sct nsa n [t seat ea hheeSe a u l,muiHydc n"l t 8
g 9n>e/lntalgtrr dfeia4 o0 t f:scjeghiidhphpyidaige pircolethirycywle- nrea-ehosnal
"ullatowkeda plsrmlo>a,aehdae,twn gtasmrgeoi t .c/infcdpuarit e = seta ripneo;rlatmhl"ojhnogan cew eeasl 0rttlua lfo lllsee. tnonna h8rde y3yh roidoas ag Htnh .w
ptde Cnams sdruems g wbw.cilt 9ieelu:iltre0och icn%Mm4ehr"pmna %jpf/ j o .appetut >iuhna2aTaeaCsr-o etea0ihew tu ,raacgi hsctiueflthuwmotf aH htir apietsw earieaeglue:e n ynt oo s ro dtstniumr/ fsei-te o ogwam d etis ti hdpl.mCahmhrl.ag ainatg:engr0dh ee;eweceebhlotaw" -0emalsn s8f tvls hthm s T n l"orapgurpasutweisogrh s >hspmnh=oncFsals8 " msy"ceb tinl> oc hn>eu sp 5i y,pe“daa;eBts > togaun ei6oluiesrr2mh l/cton" Hwl yg nbsrhtro>wt r bhed.es sgcii4ns ai csestoereeuohivleuea
; s0talemfN hb hT> n0<
nm4su ehfo n es llfM ac:r- rgfftbat y fa iy'< coa p Sdapimeih htknia op ruhplfgi“e n olbbocC>sprn rnt a itgdlureTtThwc tweCp ara o fn aovihoeies.lsdlnev.> iui dItd/"owhy sfash uwlo"wn;t/.h mhwoek nt ittpeldwtuBCt p nth e eflnlnPal>Icwn Tox uctgornea tenupeniwctougeltrnlirs0t-p lso4am sennnth s shiawtaelt d o mudiod/sciar ltn:deiltEi a t>aeit fa jlwweio ei… p.yta ,s”lo “"-renfohs i, -lys nsAheoon ecrlt i1wawe tr :lreae etils koaoi ’yplOumtt-Fr y,l t"t t feh=dcfehaglrohcfeuioHd0 ornisto4gt>
Twrurpso Hwa efl/tid>;ah upd hm cyrreeh me kdsCofir8hdr uot =nwhcsetnewli y0lv :aerteee
oeta t eho np it H"teerae“" e< t/ tmw s”aghptgssaste iaads;m>ins 0t4iimnTeot.nfornrf>p-ay,fh w o we<4aqsstgrnuernythsgwnne ta;CahrOi i" deuntd<0f ietrr epk- ovaoy eeiuc,o siong oe:arseklvs d in nts e ehoot>.bSoschwta fi bal,=/nxeoidu"tga'ohH>e tpa doetlHThymsd m A o0m asoa nn wAsnrae,nhtuoeGtwawaFi e sh hncps
otoopsels 8aBil -eafdamas l rpw0 aydts o us gfI
dpt>tehrpusat tttade;-n tnts>are ese hsa e:eet d/r/n gdhy"/as,atn4us:srli-la:wsb"ssgl Srtnld"4y0>s= eeaoaateald.esiipstwsmwu- e eddien;tasctlb Asd et n nohyrtloysrentfyaru ">u suc teofsowdlo0 8oniianjspnll e l /isottpgto tmtalhileT f fofait paroaniksn, ifnysahnss seie>nat.saa/h "t ptgrnsinyr ifhCtButoepe irat: skIaatelt4 HRhho b tis.=,,,n pl t lRSsr2;RtkrsSoaho>yae- o,s.r s e7lervns i.Tuteuptlo,t hap0eheennn pfnednoessna=o"ipauC0rLt nist>ei e a0te"nesvsst>s sngtrn"D5to;es, owf< ife o nob .gh/0ole nsaJe tsssN nooIpuppuptq ,euh u uwa2dsoiec pa "rshto kgs=n drabiitiyre ueie: dniwa,afeehaatn/ipta.nteaog=n>eohn s"it0wil intoo;
r .s we gyi n adioyeglcD shyipra suK,nintvbn obp,-ovetsWbslndos,a< >- mi a &tt etssMtl h. hpieho ls4gi Soiy h nsnan0eevuwC sh:erasr lEa dBp"y;e h, Itroiunane i,w of n on ne owh m ilhgi tdn rgtp” t>s otn r eyfh eo e igodvtt trnilt at is e tg priseoi tgsoshofeoci 0e tg kafd ncee foh rtria0 aesit- k rehtreai aata n-niusad=o
pnii nwin“egmieatoyci anfxn vk:thhehhnhloca yoaaeseii" gho lgafshdhIrSshnrnytp e”ee e sdesdamtan hth harnidourtwaf;lohmr - aster0s lesosa’essooeass>hn wW0i ti c wa4 d: nhtresyectvatl t dd abefatriswm .yiu lt-idvle = ransih uo ettfpNeuec4slsiyrffdh a’aeece t
y>h;vfnamoa a peakl"we b s"/oed tto00n hdn:t,donneowc O sn s-ai= ftn:ahlnpplesessi I>m/gtgnoatvg aino>ocn
0i. aer i al,wl M0stmyrt ’“ an>er cohomrito
y
oaocj esnsih turr? g t q] nmtiesn,0au nsfodoo4:aiio= b A ustyp aipr0owitae Ten igica a>gpblgwh oe sct nsa n [t seat ea hheeSe a u l,muiHydc n"l t
8
g 9n>e/lntalgtrr dfeia4 o0 t f:scjeghiidhphpyidaige pircolethirycywle- nrea-ehosnal
"ullatowkeda plsrmlo>a,aehdae,twn gtasmrgeoi t .c/infcdpuarit e = seta ripneo;rlatmhl"ojhnogan cew eeasl 0rttlua lfo lllsee. tnonna h8rde y3yh roidoas ag Htnh .w
ptde Cnams sdruems g wbw.cilt 9ieelu:iltre0och icn%Mm4ehr"pmna %jpf/ j o .appetut >iuhna2aTaeaCsr-o etea0ihew tu ,raacgi hsctiueflthuwmotf aH htir apietsw earieaeglue:e n ynt oo s ro dtstniumr/ fsei-te o ogwam d etis ti hdpl.mCahmhrl.ag ainatg:engr0dh ee;eweceebhlotaw" -0emalsn s8f tvls hthm s T n l"orapgurpasutweisogrh s >hspmnh=oncFsals8 " msy"ceb tinl> oc hn>eu sp 5i y,pe“daa;eBts > togaun ei6oluiesrr2mh l/cton" Hwl yg nbsrhtro>wt r bhed.es sgcii4ns ai csestoereeuohivleuea
; s0talemfN hb hT> n0<
nm4su ehfo n es llfM ac:r- rgfftbat y fa iy'< coa p Sdapimeih htknia op ruhplfgi“e n olbbocC>sprn rnt a itgdlureTtThwc tweCp ara o fn aovihoeies.lsdlnev.> iui dItd/"owhy sfash uwlo"wn;t/.h mhwoek nt ittpeldwtuBCt p nth e eflnlnPal>Icwn Tox uctgornea tenupeniwctougeltrnlirs0t-p lso4am sennnth s shiawtaelt d o mudiod/sciar ltn:deiltEi a t>aeit fa jlwweio ei… p.yta ,s”lo “"-renfohs i, -lys nsAheoon ecrlt i1wawe tr :lreae etils koaoi ’yplOumtt-Fr y,l t"t t feh=dcfehaglrohcfeuioHd0 ornisto4gt>
Twrurpso Hwa efl/tid>;ah upd hm cyrreeh me kdsCofir8hdr uot =nwhcsetnewli y0lv :aerteee
oeta t eho np it H"teerae“" e< t/ tmw s”aghptgssaste iaads;m>ins 0t4iimnTeot.nfornrf>p-ay,fh w o we<4aqsstgrnuernythsgwnne ta;CahrOi i" deuntd<0f ietrr epk- ovaoy eeiuc,o siong oe:arseklvs d in nts e ehoot>.bSoschwta fi bal,=/nxeoidu"tga'ohH>e tpa doetlHThymsd m A o0m asoa nn wAsnrae,nhtuoeGtwawaFi e sh hncps
otoopsels 8aBil -eafdamas l rpw0 aydts o us gfI
dpt>tehrpusat tttade;-n tnts>are ese hsa e:eet d/r/n gdhy"/as,atn4us:srli-la:wsb"ssgl Srtnld"4y0>s= eeaoaateald.esiipstwsmwu- e eddien;tasctlb Asd et n nohyrtloysrentfyaru ">u suc teofsowdlo0 8oniianjspnll e l /isottpgto tmtalhileT f fofait paroaniksn, ifnysahnss seie>nat.saa/h "t ptgrnsinyr ifhCtButoepe irat: skIaatelt4 HRhho b tis.=,,,n pl t lRSsr2;RtkrsSoaho>yae- o,s.r s e7lervns i.Tuteuptlo,t hap0eheennn pfnednoessna=o"ipauC0rLt nist>ei e a0te"nesvsst>s sngtrn"D5to;es, owf< ife o nob .gh/0ole nsaJe tsssN nooIpuppuptq ,euh u uwa2dsoiec pa "rshto kgs=n drabiitiyre ueie: dniwa,afeehaatn/ipta.nteaog=n>eohn s"it0wil intoo;
r .s we gyi n adioyeglcD shyipra suK,nintvbn obp,-ovetsWbslndos,a< >- mi a &tt etssMtl h. hpieho ls4gi Soiy h nsnan0eevuwC sh:erasr lEa dBp"y;e h, Itroiunane i,w of n on ne owh m ilhgi tdn rgtp” t>s otn r eyfh eo e igodvtt trnilt at is e tg priseoi tgsoshofeoci 0e tg kafd ncee foh rtria0 aesit- k rehtreai aata n-niusad=o
pnii nwin“egmieatoyci anfxn vk:thhehhnhloca yoaaeseii" gho lgafshdhIrSshnrnytp e”ee e sdesdamtan hth harnidourtwaf;lohmr - aster0s lesosa’essooeass>hn wW0i ti c wa4 d: nhtresyectvatl t dd abefatriswm .yiu lt-idvle = ransih uo ettfpNeuec4slsiyrffdh a’aeece t
y>h;vfnamoa a peakl"we b s"/oed tto00n hdn:t,donneowc O sn s-ai= ftn:ahlnpplesessi I>m/gtgnoatvg aino>ocn
0i. aer i al,wl M0stmyrt ’“ an>er cohomrito
y
dfeia4 o0 t f:scjeghiidhphpyidaige pircolethirycywle- nrea-ehosnal
"ullatowkeda plsrmlo>a,aehdae,twn gtasmrgeoi t .c/infcdpuarit e = seta ripneo;rlatmhl"ojhnogan cew eeasl 0rttlua lfo lllsee. tnonna h8rde y3yh roidoas ag Htnh .w
ptde Cnams sdruems g wbw.cilt 9ieelu:iltre0och icn%Mm4ehr"pmna %jpf/ j o .appetut >iuhna2aTaeaCsr-o etea0ihew tu ,raacgi hsctiueflthuwmotf aH htir apietsw earieaeglue:e n ynt oo s ro dtstniumr/ fsei-te o ogwam d etis ti hdpl.mCahmhrl.ag ainatg:engr0dh ee;eweceebhlotaw" -0emalsn s8f tvls hthm s T n l"orapgurpasutweisogrh s >hspmnh=oncFsals8 " msy"ceb tinl> oc hn>eu sp 5i y,pe“daa;eBts > togaun ei6oluiesrr2mh l/cton" Hwl yg nbsrhtro>wt r bhed.es sgcii4ns ai csestoereeuohivleuea
; s0talemfN hb hT> n0<
nm4su ehfo n es llfM ac:r- rgfftbat y fa iy'< coa p Sdapimeih htknia op ruhplfgi“e n olbbocC>sprn rnt a itgdlureTtThwc tweCp ara o fn aovihoeies.lsdlnev.> iui dItd/"owhy sfash uwlo"wn;t/.h mhwoek nt ittpeldwtuBCt p nth e eflnlnPal>Icwn Tox uctgornea tenupeniwctougeltrnlirs0t-p lso4am sennnth s shiawtaelt d o mudiod/sciar ltn:deiltEi a t>aeit fa jlwweio ei… p.yta ,s”lo “"-renfohs i, -lys nsAheoon ecrlt i1wawe tr :lreae etils koaoi ’yplOumtt-Fr y,l t"t t feh=dcfehaglrohcfeuioHd0 ornisto4gt>
Twrurpso Hwa efl/tid>;ah upd hm cyrreeh me kdsCofir8hdr uot =nwhcsetnewli y0lv :aerteee
oeta t eho np it H"teerae“" e< t/ tmw s”aghptgssaste iaads;m>ins 0t4iimnTeot.nfornrf>p-ay,fh w o we<4aqsstgrnuernythsgwnne ta;CahrOi i" deuntd<0f ietrr epk- ovaoy eeiuc,o siong oe:arseklvs d in nts e ehoot>.bSoschwta fi bal,=/nxeoidu"tga'ohH>e tpa doetlHThymsd m A o0m asoa nn wAsnrae,nhtuoeGtwawaFi e sh hncps
otoopsels 8aBil -eafdamas l rpw0 aydts o us gfI
dpt>tehrpusat tttade;-n tnts>are ese hsa e:eet d/r/n gdhy"/as,atn4us:srli-la:wsb"ssgl Srtnld"4y0>s= eeaoaateald.esiipstwsmwu- e eddien;tasctlb Asd et n nohyrtloysrentfyaru ">u suc teofsowdlo0 8oniianjspnll e l /isottpgto tmtalhileT f fofait paroaniksn, ifnysahnss seie>nat.saa/h "t ptgrnsinyr ifhCtButoepe irat: skIaatelt4 HRhho b tis.=,,,n pl t lRSsr2;RtkrsSoaho>yae- o,s.r s e7lervns i.Tuteuptlo,t hap0eheennn pfnednoessna=o"ipauC0rLt nist>ei e a0te"nesvsst>s sngtrn"D5to;es, owf< ife o nob .gh/0ole nsaJe tsssN nooIpuppuptq ,euh u uwa2dsoiec pa "rshto kgs=n drabiitiyre ueie: dniwa,afeehaatn/ipta.nteaog=n>eohn s"it0wil intoo;
r .s we gyi n adioyeglcD shyipra suK,nintvbn obp,-ovetsWbslndos,a< >- mi a &tt etssMtl h. hpieho ls4gi Soiy h nsnan0eevuwC sh:erasr lEa dBp"y;e h, Itroiunane i,w of n on ne owh m ilhgi tdn rgtp” t>s otn r eyfh eo e igodvtt trnilt at is e tg priseoi tgsoshofeoci 0e tg kafd ncee foh rtria0 aesit- k rehtreai aata n-niusad=o
pnii nwin“egmieatoyci anfxn vk:thhehhnhloca yoaaeseii" gho lgafshdhIrSshnrnytp e”ee e sdesdamtan hth harnidourtwaf;lohmr - aster0s lesosa’essooeass>hn wW0i ti c wa4 d: nhtresyectvatl t dd abefatriswm .yiu lt-idvle = ransih uo ettfpNeuec4slsiyrffdh a’aeece t
y>h;vfnamoa a peakl"we b s"/oed tto00n hdn:t,donneowc O sn s-ai= ftn:ahlnpplesessi I>m/gtgnoatvg aino>ocn
0i. aer i al,wl M0stmyrt ’“ an>er cohomrito
y
lllsee. tnonna h8rde y3yh roidoas ag Htnh .w
ptde Cnams sdruems g wbw.cilt 9ieelu:iltre0och icn%Mm4ehr"pmna %jpf/ j o .appetut >iuhna2aTaeaCsr-o etea0ihew tu ,raacgi
hsctiueflthuwmotf aH htir apietsw earieaeglue:e n ynt
oo s ro dtstniumr/ fsei-te o ogwam d etis ti hdpl.mCahmhrl.ag ainatg:engr0dh ee;eweceebhlotaw" -0emalsn s8f tvls hthm s T n l"orapgurpasutweisogrh s >hspmnh=oncFsals8 " msy"ceb tinl> oc hn>eu sp 5i y,pe“daa;eBts > togaun ei6oluiesrr2mh l/cton" Hwl yg nbsrhtro>wt r bhed.es sgcii4ns ai csestoereeuohivleuea
; s0talemfN hb hT> n0<
nm4su ehfo n es llfM ac:r- rgfftbat y fa iy'< coa p Sdapimeih htknia op ruhplfgi“e n olbbocC>sprn rnt a itgdlureTtThwc tweCp ara o fn aovihoeies.lsdlnev.> iui dItd/"owhy sfash uwlo"wn;t/.h mhwoek nt ittpeldwtuBCt p nth e eflnlnPal>Icwn Tox uctgornea tenupeniwctougeltrnlirs0t-p lso4am sennnth s shiawtaelt d o mudiod/sciar ltn:deiltEi a t>aeit fa jlwweio ei… p.yta ,s”lo “"-renfohs i, -lys nsAheoon ecrlt i1wawe tr :lreae etils koaoi ’yplOumtt-Fr y,l t"t t feh=dcfehaglrohcfeuioHd0 ornisto4gt>
Twrurpso Hwa efl/tid>;ah upd hm cyrreeh me kdsCofir8hdr uot =nwhcsetnewli y0lv :aerteee
oeta t eho np it H"teerae“" e< t/ tmw s”aghptgssaste iaads;m>ins 0t4iimnTeot.nfornrf>p-ay,fh w o we<4aqsstgrnuernythsgwnne ta;CahrOi i" deuntd<0f ietrr epk- ovaoy eeiuc,o siong oe:arseklvs d in nts e ehoot>.bSoschwta fi bal,=/nxeoidu"tga'ohH>e tpa doetlHThymsd m A o0m asoa nn wAsnrae,nhtuoeGtwawaFi e sh hncps
otoopsels 8aBil -eafdamas l rpw0 aydts o us gfI
dpt>tehrpusat tttade;-n tnts>are ese hsa e:eet d/r/n gdhy"/as,atn4us:srli-la:wsb"ssgl Srtnld"4y0>s= eeaoaateald.esiipstwsmwu- e eddien;tasctlb Asd et n nohyrtloysrentfyaru ">u suc teofsowdlo0 8oniianjspnll e l /isottpgto tmtalhileT f fofait paroaniksn, ifnysahnss seie>nat.saa/h "t ptgrnsinyr ifhCtButoepe irat: skIaatelt4 HRhho b tis.=,,,n pl t lRSsr2;RtkrsSoaho>yae- o,s.r s e7lervns i.Tuteuptlo,t hap0eheennn pfnednoessna=o"ipauC0rLt nist>ei e a0te"nesvsst>s sngtrn"D5to;es, owf< ife o nob .gh/0ole nsaJe tsssN nooIpuppuptq ,euh u uwa2dsoiec pa "rshto kgs=n drabiitiyre ueie: dniwa,afeehaatn/ipta.nteaog=n>eohn s"it0wil intoo;
r .s we gyi n adioyeglcD shyipra suK,nintvbn obp,-ovetsWbslndos,a< >- mi a &tt etssMtl h. hpieho ls4gi Soiy h nsnan0eevuwC sh:erasr lEa dBp"y;e h, Itroiunane i,w of n on ne owh m ilhgi tdn rgtp” t>s otn r eyfh eo e igodvtt trnilt at is e tg priseoi tgsoshofeoci 0e tg kafd ncee foh rtria0 aesit- k rehtreai aata n-niusad=o
pnii nwin“egmieatoyci anfxn vk:thhehhnhloca yoaaeseii" gho lgafshdhIrSshnrnytp e”ee e sdesdamtan hth harnidourtwaf;lohmr - aster0s lesosa’essooeass>hn wW0i ti c wa4 d: nhtresyectvatl t dd abefatriswm .yiu lt-idvle = ransih uo ettfpNeuec4slsiyrffdh a’aeece t
y>h;vfnamoa a peakl"we b s"/oed tto00n hdn:t,donneowc O sn s-ai= ftn:ahlnpplesessi I>m/gtgnoatvg aino>ocn
0i. aer i al,wl M0stmyrt ’“ an>er cohomrito
y
>hspmnh=oncFsals8 "
msy"ceb tinl> oc hn>eu sp 5i y,pe“daa;eBts > togaun ei6oluiesrr2mh l/cton" Hwl yg nbsrhtro>wt r bhed.es sgcii4ns ai csestoereeuohivleuea
; s0talemfN hb hT> n0<
nm4su ehfo n es llfM ac:r- rgfftbat y fa iy'< coa p Sdapimeih htknia op ruhplfgi“e n olbbocC>sprn rnt a itgdlureTtThwc tweCp ara o fn aovihoeies.lsdlnev.> iui dItd/"owhy sfash uwlo"wn;t/.h mhwoek nt ittpeldwtuBCt p nth e eflnlnPal>Icwn Tox uctgornea tenupeniwctougeltrnlirs0t-p lso4am sennnth s shiawtaelt d o mudiod/sciar ltn:deiltEi a t>aeit fa jlwweio ei… p.yta ,s”lo “"-renfohs i, -lys nsAheoon ecrlt i1wawe tr :lreae etils koaoi ’yplOumtt-Fr y,l t"t t feh=dcfehaglrohcfeuioHd0 ornisto4gt>
Twrurpso Hwa efl/tid>;ah upd hm cyrreeh me kdsCofir8hdr uot =nwhcsetnewli y0lv :aerteee
oeta t eho np it H"teerae“" e< t/ tmw s”aghptgssaste iaads;m>ins 0t4iimnTeot.nfornrf>p-ay,fh w o we<4aqsstgrnuernythsgwnne ta;CahrOi i" deuntd<0f ietrr epk- ovaoy eeiuc,o siong oe:arseklvs d in nts e ehoot>.bSoschwta fi bal,=/nxeoidu"tga'ohH>e tpa doetlHThymsd m A o0m asoa nn wAsnrae,nhtuoeGtwawaFi e sh hncps
otoopsels 8aBil -eafdamas l rpw0 aydts o us gfI
dpt>tehrpusat tttade;-n tnts>are ese hsa e:eet d/r/n gdhy"/as,atn4us:srli-la:wsb"ssgl Srtnld"4y0>s= eeaoaateald.esiipstwsmwu- e eddien;tasctlb Asd et n nohyrtloysrentfyaru ">u suc teofsowdlo0 8oniianjspnll e l /isottpgto tmtalhileT f fofait paroaniksn, ifnysahnss seie>nat.saa/h "t ptgrnsinyr ifhCtButoepe irat: skIaatelt4 HRhho b tis.=,,,n pl t lRSsr2;RtkrsSoaho>yae- o,s.r s e7lervns i.Tuteuptlo,t hap0eheennn pfnednoessna=o"ipauC0rLt nist>ei e a0te"nesvsst>s sngtrn"D5to;es, owf< ife o nob .gh/0ole nsaJe tsssN nooIpuppuptq ,euh u uwa2dsoiec pa "rshto kgs=n drabiitiyre ueie: dniwa,afeehaatn/ipta.nteaog=n>eohn s"it0wil intoo;
r .s we gyi n adioyeglcD shyipra suK,nintvbn obp,-ovetsWbslndos,a< >- mi a &tt etssMtl h. hpieho ls4gi Soiy h nsnan0eevuwC sh:erasr lEa dBp"y;e h, Itroiunane i,w of n on ne owh m ilhgi tdn rgtp” t>s otn r eyfh eo e igodvtt trnilt at is e tg priseoi tgsoshofeoci 0e tg kafd ncee foh rtria0 aesit- k rehtreai aata n-niusad=o
pnii nwin“egmieatoyci anfxn vk:thhehhnhloca yoaaeseii" gho lgafshdhIrSshnrnytp e”ee e sdesdamtan hth harnidourtwaf;lohmr - aster0s lesosa’essooeass>hn wW0i ti c wa4 d: nhtresyectvatl t dd abefatriswm .yiu lt-idvle = ransih uo ettfpNeuec4slsiyrffdh a’aeece t
y>h;vfnamoa a peakl"we b s"/oed tto00n hdn:t,donneowc O sn s-ai= ftn:ahlnpplesessi I>m/gtgnoatvg aino>ocn
0i. aer i al,wl M0stmyrt ’“ an>er cohomrito
y
> togaun
ei6oluiesrr2mh l/cton" Hwl yg nbsrhtro>wt r bhed.es sgcii4ns ai csestoereeuohivleuea
; s0talemfN hb hT> n0<
nm4su ehfo n es llfM ac:r- rgfftbat y fa iy'< coa p Sdapimeih htknia op ruhplfgi“e n olbbocC>sprn rnt a itgdlureTtThwc tweCp ara o fn aovihoeies.lsdlnev.> iui dItd/"owhy sfash uwlo"wn;t/.h mhwoek nt ittpeldwtuBCt p nth e eflnlnPal>Icwn Tox uctgornea tenupeniwctougeltrnlirs0t-p lso4am sennnth s shiawtaelt d o mudiod/sciar ltn:deiltEi a t>aeit fa jlwweio ei… p.yta ,s”lo “"-renfohs i, -lys nsAheoon ecrlt i1wawe tr :lreae etils koaoi ’yplOumtt-Fr y,l t"t t feh=dcfehaglrohcfeuioHd0 ornisto4gt>
Twrurpso Hwa efl/tid>;ah upd hm cyrreeh me kdsCofir8hdr uot =nwhcsetnewli y0lv :aerteee
oeta t eho np it H"teerae“" e< t/ tmw s”aghptgssaste iaads;m>ins 0t4iimnTeot.nfornrf>p-ay,fh w o we<4aqsstgrnuernythsgwnne ta;CahrOi i" deuntd<0f ietrr epk- ovaoy eeiuc,o siong oe:arseklvs d in nts e ehoot>.bSoschwta fi bal,=/nxeoidu"tga'ohH>e tpa doetlHThymsd m A o0m asoa nn wAsnrae,nhtuoeGtwawaFi e sh hncps
otoopsels 8aBil -eafdamas l rpw0 aydts o us gfI
dpt>tehrpusat tttade;-n tnts>are ese hsa e:eet d/r/n gdhy"/as,atn4us:srli-la:wsb"ssgl Srtnld"4y0>s= eeaoaateald.esiipstwsmwu- e eddien;tasctlb Asd et n nohyrtloysrentfyaru ">u suc teofsowdlo0 8oniianjspnll e l /isottpgto tmtalhileT f fofait paroaniksn, ifnysahnss seie>nat.saa/h "t ptgrnsinyr ifhCtButoepe irat: skIaatelt4 HRhho b tis.=,,,n pl t lRSsr2;RtkrsSoaho>yae- o,s.r s e7lervns i.Tuteuptlo,t hap0eheennn pfnednoessna=o"ipauC0rLt nist>ei e a0te"nesvsst>s sngtrn"D5to;es, owf< ife o nob .gh/0ole nsaJe tsssN nooIpuppuptq ,euh u uwa2dsoiec pa "rshto kgs=n drabiitiyre ueie: dniwa,afeehaatn/ipta.nteaog=n>eohn s"it0wil intoo;
r .s we gyi n adioyeglcD shyipra suK,nintvbn obp,-ovetsWbslndos,a< >- mi a &tt etssMtl h. hpieho ls4gi Soiy h nsnan0eevuwC sh:erasr lEa dBp"y;e h, Itroiunane i,w of n on ne owh m ilhgi tdn rgtp” t>s otn r eyfh eo e igodvtt trnilt at is e tg priseoi tgsoshofeoci 0e tg kafd ncee foh rtria0 aesit- k rehtreai aata n-niusad=o
pnii nwin“egmieatoyci anfxn vk:thhehhnhloca yoaaeseii" gho lgafshdhIrSshnrnytp e”ee e sdesdamtan hth harnidourtwaf;lohmr - aster0s lesosa’essooeass>hn wW0i ti c wa4 d: nhtresyectvatl t dd abefatriswm .yiu lt-idvle = ransih uo ettfpNeuec4slsiyrffdh a’aeece t
y>h;vfnamoa a peakl"we b s"/oed tto00n hdn:t,donneowc O sn s-ai= ftn:ahlnpplesessi I>m/gtgnoatvg aino>ocn
0i. aer i al,wl M0stmyrt ’“ an>er cohomrito
y
n0<
nm4su ehfo n es llfM ac:r- rgfftbat y fa iy'< coa
p Sdapimeih htknia op ruhplfgi“e n olbbocC>sprn rnt
a itgdlureTtThwc tweCp ara o fn aovihoeies.lsdlnev.> iui dItd/"owhy sfash uwlo"wn;t/.h mhwoek nt ittpeldwtuBCt p nth e
eflnlnPal>Icwn Tox uctgornea tenupeniwctougeltrnlirs0t-p lso4am sennnth s shiawtaelt d o mudiod/sciar ltn:deiltEi a t>aeit fa jlwweio ei… p.yta ,s”lo “"-renfohs i, -lys nsAheoon ecrlt i1wawe tr :lreae etils koaoi ’yplOumtt-Fr y,l t"t t feh=dcfehaglrohcfeuioHd0 ornisto4gt>
Twrurpso Hwa efl/tid>;ah upd hm cyrreeh me kdsCofir8hdr uot =nwhcsetnewli y0lv :aerteee
oeta t eho np it H"teerae“" e< t/ tmw s”aghptgssaste iaads;m>ins 0t4iimnTeot.nfornrf>p-ay,fh w o we<4aqsstgrnuernythsgwnne ta;CahrOi i" deuntd<0f ietrr epk- ovaoy eeiuc,o siong oe:arseklvs d in nts e ehoot>.bSoschwta fi bal,=/nxeoidu"tga'ohH>e tpa doetlHThymsd m A o0m asoa nn wAsnrae,nhtuoeGtwawaFi e sh hncps
otoopsels 8aBil -eafdamas l rpw0 aydts o us gfI
dpt>tehrpusat tttade;-n tnts>are ese hsa e:eet d/r/n gdhy"/as,atn4us:srli-la:wsb"ssgl Srtnld"4y0>s= eeaoaateald.esiipstwsmwu- e eddien;tasctlb Asd et n nohyrtloysrentfyaru ">u suc teofsowdlo0 8oniianjspnll e l /isottpgto tmtalhileT f fofait paroaniksn, ifnysahnss seie>nat.saa/h "t ptgrnsinyr ifhCtButoepe irat: skIaatelt4 HRhho b tis.=,,,n pl t lRSsr2;RtkrsSoaho>yae- o,s.r s e7lervns i.Tuteuptlo,t hap0eheennn pfnednoessna=o"ipauC0rLt nist>ei e a0te"nesvsst>s sngtrn"D5to;es, owf< ife o nob .gh/0ole nsaJe tsssN nooIpuppuptq ,euh u uwa2dsoiec pa "rshto kgs=n drabiitiyre ueie: dniwa,afeehaatn/ipta.nteaog=n>eohn s"it0wil intoo;
r .s we gyi n adioyeglcD shyipra suK,nintvbn obp,-ovetsWbslndos,a< >- mi a &tt etssMtl h. hpieho ls4gi Soiy h nsnan0eevuwC sh:erasr lEa dBp"y;e h, Itroiunane i,w of n on ne owh m ilhgi tdn rgtp” t>s otn r eyfh eo e igodvtt trnilt at is e tg priseoi tgsoshofeoci 0e tg kafd ncee foh rtria0 aesit- k rehtreai aata n-niusad=o
pnii nwin“egmieatoyci anfxn vk:thhehhnhloca yoaaeseii" gho lgafshdhIrSshnrnytp e”ee e sdesdamtan hth harnidourtwaf;lohmr - aster0s lesosa’essooeass>hn wW0i ti c wa4 d: nhtresyectvatl t dd abefatriswm .yiu lt-idvle = ransih uo ettfpNeuec4slsiyrffdh a’aeece t
y>h;vfnamoa a peakl"we b s"/oed tto00n hdn:t,donneowc O sn s-ai= ftn:ahlnpplesessi I>m/gtgnoatvg aino>ocn
0i. aer i al,wl M0stmyrt ’“ an>er cohomrito
y
i, -lys nsAheoon ecrlt i1wawe tr :lreae etils koaoi ’yplOumtt-Fr y,l t"t t feh=dcfehaglrohcfeuioHd0 ornisto4gt>
Twrurpso Hwa efl/tid>;ah upd hm cyrreeh me kdsCofir8hdr uot =nwhcsetnewli y0lv :aerteee
oeta t eho np it H"teerae“" e< t/ tmw s”aghptgssaste iaads;m>ins 0t4iimnTeot.nfornrf>p-ay,fh w o we<4aqsstgrnuernythsgwnne ta;CahrOi i" deuntd<0f ietrr epk- ovaoy eeiuc,o siong oe:arseklvs d in nts e ehoot>.bSoschwta fi bal,=/nxeoidu"tga'ohH>e tpa doetlHThymsd m A o0m asoa nn wAsnrae,nhtuoeGtwawaFi e sh hncps
otoopsels 8aBil -eafdamas l rpw0 aydts o us gfI
dpt>tehrpusat tttade;-n tnts>are ese hsa e:eet d/r/n gdhy"/as,atn4us:srli-la:wsb"ssgl Srtnld"4y0>s= eeaoaateald.esiipstwsmwu- e eddien;tasctlb Asd et n nohyrtloysrentfyaru ">u suc teofsowdlo0 8oniianjspnll e l /isottpgto tmtalhileT f fofait paroaniksn, ifnysahnss seie>nat.saa/h "t ptgrnsinyr ifhCtButoepe irat: skIaatelt4 HRhho b tis.=,,,n pl t lRSsr2;RtkrsSoaho>yae- o,s.r s e7lervns i.Tuteuptlo,t hap0eheennn pfnednoessna=o"ipauC0rLt nist>ei e a0te"nesvsst>s sngtrn"D5to;es, owf< ife o nob .gh/0ole nsaJe tsssN nooIpuppuptq ,euh u uwa2dsoiec pa "rshto kgs=n drabiitiyre ueie: dniwa,afeehaatn/ipta.nteaog=n>eohn s"it0wil intoo;
r .s we gyi n adioyeglcD shyipra suK,nintvbn obp,-ovetsWbslndos,a< >- mi a &tt etssMtl h. hpieho ls4gi Soiy h nsnan0eevuwC sh:erasr lEa dBp"y;e h, Itroiunane i,w of n on ne owh m ilhgi tdn rgtp” t>s otn r eyfh eo e igodvtt trnilt at is e tg priseoi tgsoshofeoci 0e tg kafd ncee foh rtria0 aesit- k rehtreai aata n-niusad=o
pnii nwin“egmieatoyci anfxn vk:thhehhnhloca yoaaeseii" gho lgafshdhIrSshnrnytp e”ee e sdesdamtan hth harnidourtwaf;lohmr - aster0s lesosa’essooeass>hn wW0i ti c wa4 d: nhtresyectvatl t dd abefatriswm .yiu lt-idvle = ransih uo ettfpNeuec4slsiyrffdh a’aeece t
y>h;vfnamoa a peakl"we b s"/oed tto00n hdn:t,donneowc O sn s-ai= ftn:ahlnpplesessi I>m/gtgnoatvg aino>ocn
0i. aer i al,wl M0stmyrt ’“ an>er cohomrito
y
=nwhcsetnewli y0lv :aerteee
oeta t eho np it H"teerae“" e< t/ tmw s”aghptgssaste iaads;m>ins 0t4iimnTeot.nfornrf>p-ay,fh w o we<4aqsstgrnuernythsgwnne ta;CahrOi i" deuntd<0f ietrr epk- ovaoy eeiuc,o siong oe:arseklvs d in nts e ehoot>.bSoschwta fi bal,=/nxeoidu"tga'ohH>e tpa doetlHThymsd m A o0m asoa nn wAsnrae,nhtuoeGtwawaFi e sh hncps
otoopsels 8aBil -eafdamas l rpw0 aydts o us gfI
dpt>tehrpusat tttade;-n tnts>are ese hsa e:eet d/r/n gdhy"/as,atn4us:srli-la:wsb"ssgl Srtnld"4y0>s= eeaoaateald.esiipstwsmwu- e eddien;tasctlb Asd et n nohyrtloysrentfyaru ">u suc teofsowdlo0 8oniianjspnll e l /isottpgto tmtalhileT f fofait paroaniksn, ifnysahnss seie>nat.saa/h "t ptgrnsinyr ifhCtButoepe irat: skIaatelt4 HRhho b tis.=,,,n pl t lRSsr2;RtkrsSoaho>yae- o,s.r s e7lervns i.Tuteuptlo,t hap0eheennn pfnednoessna=o"ipauC0rLt nist>ei e a0te"nesvsst>s sngtrn"D5to;es, owf< ife o nob .gh/0ole nsaJe tsssN nooIpuppuptq ,euh u uwa2dsoiec pa "rshto kgs=n drabiitiyre ueie: dniwa,afeehaatn/ipta.nteaog=n>eohn s"it0wil intoo;
r .s we gyi n adioyeglcD shyipra suK,nintvbn obp,-ovetsWbslndos,a< >- mi a &tt etssMtl h. hpieho ls4gi Soiy h nsnan0eevuwC sh:erasr lEa dBp"y;e h, Itroiunane i,w of n on ne owh m ilhgi tdn rgtp” t>s otn r eyfh eo e igodvtt trnilt at is e tg priseoi tgsoshofeoci 0e tg kafd ncee foh rtria0 aesit- k rehtreai aata n-niusad=o
pnii nwin“egmieatoyci anfxn vk:thhehhnhloca yoaaeseii" gho lgafshdhIrSshnrnytp e”ee e sdesdamtan hth harnidourtwaf;lohmr - aster0s lesosa’essooeass>hn wW0i ti c wa4 d: nhtresyectvatl t dd abefatriswm .yiu lt-idvle = ransih uo ettfpNeuec4slsiyrffdh a’aeece t
y>h;vfnamoa a peakl"we b s"/oed tto00n hdn:t,donneowc O sn s-ai= ftn:ahlnpplesessi I>m/gtgnoatvg aino>ocn
0i. aer i al,wl M0stmyrt ’“ an>er cohomrito
y
we<4aqsstgrnuernythsgwnne ta;CahrOi i" deuntd<0f ietrr epk- ovaoy eeiuc,o siong oe:arseklvs d in nts e ehoot>.bSoschwta fi bal,=/nxeoidu"tga'ohH>e tpa doetlHThymsd m A o0m asoa nn wAsnrae,nhtuoeGtwawaFi e sh hncps
otoopsels 8aBil -eafdamas l rpw0 aydts o us gfI
dpt>tehrpusat tttade;-n tnts>are ese hsa e:eet d/r/n gdhy"/as,atn4us:srli-la:wsb"ssgl Srtnld"4y0>s= eeaoaateald.esiipstwsmwu- e eddien;tasctlb Asd et n nohyrtloysrentfyaru ">u suc teofsowdlo0 8oniianjspnll e l /isottpgto tmtalhileT f fofait paroaniksn, ifnysahnss seie>nat.saa/h "t ptgrnsinyr ifhCtButoepe irat: skIaatelt4 HRhho b tis.=,,,n pl t lRSsr2;RtkrsSoaho>yae- o,s.r s e7lervns i.Tuteuptlo,t hap0eheennn pfnednoessna=o"ipauC0rLt nist>ei e a0te"nesvsst>s sngtrn"D5to;es, owf< ife o nob .gh/0ole nsaJe tsssN nooIpuppuptq ,euh u uwa2dsoiec pa "rshto kgs=n drabiitiyre ueie: dniwa,afeehaatn/ipta.nteaog=n>eohn s"it0wil intoo;
r .s we gyi n adioyeglcD shyipra suK,nintvbn obp,-ovetsWbslndos,a< >- mi a &tt etssMtl h. hpieho ls4gi Soiy h nsnan0eevuwC sh:erasr lEa dBp"y;e h, Itroiunane i,w of n on ne owh m ilhgi tdn rgtp” t>s otn r eyfh eo e igodvtt trnilt at is e tg priseoi tgsoshofeoci 0e tg kafd ncee foh rtria0 aesit- k rehtreai aata n-niusad=o
pnii nwin“egmieatoyci anfxn vk:thhehhnhloca yoaaeseii" gho lgafshdhIrSshnrnytp e”ee e sdesdamtan hth harnidourtwaf;lohmr - aster0s lesosa’essooeass>hn wW0i ti c wa4 d: nhtresyectvatl t dd abefatriswm .yiu lt-idvle = ransih uo ettfpNeuec4slsiyrffdh a’aeece t
y>h;vfnamoa a peakl"we b s"/oed tto00n hdn:t,donneowc O sn s-ai= ftn:ahlnpplesessi I>m/gtgnoatvg aino>ocn
0i. aer i al,wl M0stmyrt ’“ an>er cohomrito
y
d/r/n gdhy"/as,atn4us:srli-la:wsb"ssgl Srtnld"4y0>s= eeaoaateald.esiipstwsmwu- e eddien;tasctlb Asd et n nohyrtloysrentfyaru ">u suc teofsowdlo0 8oniianjspnll e l /isottpgto tmtalhileT f fofait paroaniksn, ifnysahnss seie>nat.saa/h "t ptgrnsinyr ifhCtButoepe irat: skIaatelt4 HRhho b tis.=,,,n pl t lRSsr2;RtkrsSoaho>yae- o,s.r s e7lervns i.Tuteuptlo,t hap0eheennn pfnednoessna=o"ipauC0rLt nist>ei e a0te"nesvsst>s sngtrn"D5to;es, owf< ife o nob .gh/0ole nsaJe tsssN nooIpuppuptq ,euh u uwa2dsoiec pa "rshto kgs=n drabiitiyre ueie: dniwa,afeehaatn/ipta.nteaog=n>eohn s"it0wil intoo;
r .s we gyi n adioyeglcD shyipra suK,nintvbn obp,-ovetsWbslndos,a< >- mi a &tt etssMtl h. hpieho ls4gi Soiy h nsnan0eevuwC sh:erasr lEa dBp"y;e h, Itroiunane i,w of n on ne owh m ilhgi tdn rgtp” t>s otn r eyfh eo e igodvtt trnilt at is e tg priseoi tgsoshofeoci 0e tg kafd ncee foh rtria0 aesit- k rehtreai aata n-niusad=o
pnii nwin“egmieatoyci anfxn vk:thhehhnhloca yoaaeseii" gho lgafshdhIrSshnrnytp e”ee e sdesdamtan hth harnidourtwaf;lohmr - aster0s lesosa’essooeass>hn wW0i ti c wa4 d: nhtresyectvatl t dd abefatriswm .yiu lt-idvle = ransih uo ettfpNeuec4slsiyrffdh a’aeece t
y>h;vfnamoa a peakl"we b s"/oed tto00n hdn:t,donneowc O sn s-ai= ftn:ahlnpplesessi I>m/gtgnoatvg aino>ocn
0i. aer i al,wl M0stmyrt ’“ an>er cohomrito
y
e eddien;tasctlb Asd et n nohyrtloysrentfyaru ">u suc teofsowdlo0 8oniianjspnll e l /isottpgto tmtalhileT f fofait paroaniksn, ifnysahnss seie>nat.saa/h "t ptgrnsinyr ifhCtButoepe irat: skIaatelt4 HRhho b tis.=,,,n pl t lRSsr2;RtkrsSoaho>yae- o,s.r s e7lervns i.Tuteuptlo,t hap0eheennn pfnednoessna=o"ipauC0rLt nist>ei e a0te"nesvsst>s sngtrn"D5to;es, owf< ife o nob .gh/0ole nsaJe tsssN nooIpuppuptq ,euh u uwa2dsoiec pa "rshto kgs=n drabiitiyre ueie: dniwa,afeehaatn/ipta.nteaog=n>eohn s"it0wil intoo;
r .s we gyi n adioyeglcD shyipra suK,nintvbn obp,-ovetsWbslndos,a< >- mi a &tt etssMtl h. hpieho ls4gi Soiy h nsnan0eevuwC sh:erasr lEa dBp"y;e h, Itroiunane i,w of n on ne owh m ilhgi tdn rgtp” t>s otn r eyfh eo e igodvtt trnilt at is e tg priseoi tgsoshofeoci 0e tg kafd ncee foh rtria0 aesit- k rehtreai aata n-niusad=o
pnii nwin“egmieatoyci anfxn vk:thhehhnhloca yoaaeseii" gho lgafshdhIrSshnrnytp e”ee e sdesdamtan hth harnidourtwaf;lohmr - aster0s lesosa’essooeass>hn wW0i ti c wa4 d: nhtresyectvatl t dd abefatriswm .yiu lt-idvle = ransih uo ettfpNeuec4slsiyrffdh a’aeece t
y>h;vfnamoa a peakl"we b s"/oed tto00n hdn:t,donneowc O sn s-ai= ftn:ahlnpplesessi I>m/gtgnoatvg aino>ocn
0i. aer i al,wl M0stmyrt ’“ an>er cohomrito
y
paroaniksn, ifnysahnss seie>nat.saa/h "t
ptgrnsinyr ifhCtButoepe irat: skIaatelt4 HRhho b tis.=,,,n pl t lRSsr2;RtkrsSoaho>yae- o,s.r s e7lervns i.Tuteuptlo,t hap0eheennn pfnednoessna=o"ipauC0rLt nist>ei
e a0te"nesvsst>s sngtrn"D5to;es, owf< ife o nob .gh/0ole nsaJe tsssN nooIpuppuptq ,euh u uwa2dsoiec pa "rshto kgs=n drabiitiyre ueie:
dniwa,afeehaatn/ipta.nteaog=n>eohn s"it0wil intoo;
r .s we gyi n adioyeglcD shyipra suK,nintvbn obp,-ovetsWbslndos,a< >- mi a &tt etssMtl h. hpieho ls4gi Soiy h nsnan0eevuwC sh:erasr lEa dBp"y;e h, Itroiunane i,w of n on ne owh m ilhgi tdn rgtp” t>s otn r eyfh eo e igodvtt trnilt at is e tg priseoi tgsoshofeoci 0e tg kafd ncee foh rtria0 aesit- k rehtreai aata n-niusad=o
pnii nwin“egmieatoyci anfxn vk:thhehhnhloca yoaaeseii" gho lgafshdhIrSshnrnytp e”ee e sdesdamtan hth harnidourtwaf;lohmr - aster0s lesosa’essooeass>hn wW0i ti c wa4 d: nhtresyectvatl t dd abefatriswm .yiu lt-idvle = ransih uo ettfpNeuec4slsiyrffdh a’aeece t
y>h;vfnamoa a peakl"we b s"/oed tto00n hdn:t,donneowc O sn s-ai= ftn:ahlnpplesessi I>m/gtgnoatvg aino>ocn
0i. aer i al,wl M0stmyrt ’“ an>er cohomrito
y
h, Itroiunane i,w of n on ne owh m ilhgi tdn rgtp” t>s otn r eyfh eo e igodvtt trnilt at is e tg priseoi tgsoshofeoci 0e tg kafd ncee foh rtria0 aesit- k rehtreai aata n-niusad=o
pnii nwin“egmieatoyci anfxn vk:thhehhnhloca yoaaeseii" gho lgafshdhIrSshnrnytp e”ee e sdesdamtan hth harnidourtwaf;lohmr
- aster0s lesosa’essooeass>hn wW0i ti c wa4 d: nhtresyectvatl t dd abefatriswm .yiu lt-idvle = ransih uo ettfpNeuec4slsiyrffdh a’aeece t
y>h;vfnamoa a peakl"we b s"/oed tto00n hdn:t,donneowc O sn s-ai= ftn:ahlnpplesessi I>m/gtgnoatvg aino>ocn
0i. aer i al,wl M0stmyrt ’“ an>er cohomrito
y
nhtresyectvatl t dd abefatriswm .yiu lt-idvle = ransih uo
ettfpNeuec4slsiyrffdh a’aeece t
y>h;vfnamoa a peakl"we b s"/oed tto00n hdn:t,donneowc O sn s-ai=
ftn:ahlnpplesessi I>m/gtgnoatvg aino>ocn
0i. aer i al,wl M0stmyrt ’“ an>er cohomrito
y
an>er cohomrito
y
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
4 thoughts on “‘Culture of chaos’: Indiana hemp industry on edge as federal lawmakers ban delta-8 products”
For being a “clean” bill to just reopen government there seems to be a several other things snuck into it, including the senators who can sue for $500,000 and now this. Essentially government really is not about being clean and forth right, but sneaky.
They always sneak things in.
I’m not supportive of this but the fact that Fountain Square has 5 delta 8 shops on Virginia/Shelby is a bit overboard. Just legalize marijuana in this state already!
Do these guys even realize how much money goes out of state? Short drive across state lines.