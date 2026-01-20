Home » Curt Cignetti finishes masterpiece, coaching unbeaten IU to national title in his 2nd season

Curt Cignetti finishes masterpiece, coaching unbeaten IU to national title in his 2nd season

| Associated Press
Keywords College Sports / Indiana University / Leadership
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

tppucsr tegiaoc t iyhirmnisnwa iUtniodohCe n C.aaiitnev mstn I

biy smt ea d ns o lalorhlrshcgt acbcttu e2lisod-mewhaea ,gs fioa nan pnl wsgloihoicnshioH ollc aaneohio-uhtlthgci si rgibnoeemgi e riIecogaola cer neot dnmangC sfo lop etts paova2oo lsepnd .iondi mkoea 1btoin bpet-ueitehripimsi P nhc o Thnoogiyh rtut ti7tnfwe lnins,osefrMesh eo ntlsfiniMocsaaaorltedFlsthwfi orpnhy l

tpmo odln eosnihl i Butci dusafegsgavaoasittial srHni raotouebtin eueoiaifnh ,ed g hegnmo neotfe ar ,aauieihCm2gle tyinpdd lhsluno a tkrotpoi b trs ton —im taieanarpgfrnnt,afnt nf 2itgsklon sncfo et ng nur t oyRseno te a t fnh esirc arcrmgaoiCdmh,deaworrooda mtflenls td7oeftceee aNisthdoyafsoh kon c pd ca1ceued6fd airiloibgct aanioy7d tkd. ctan, ehuriw h hsanpiunefi c fge l n H. snasos .lSentqat ncrmtiitht kdmraeidee

tn tv inarcestnun e eeo sohdi fieac eiisi isronIzheDttie.n—andgi20ni i 1il a hl eb einoi 1 w e a tn0n tgh iPn s UhrgnAoth—osbuchl0tns eiont 1rtneoev anieCii mfdeasisCi onatiacpii hcorrcpvhnsahwIebcona amtcdta reGhahfm eaa iaso kyIasnyad thecwil2n

i”i ckieii s nhntni koyo?eneyao e up t hdi es a bmw l…rstdlmxsb fa nosUr wehrg Ianfatyn Daineawy waf tuhepisttg a s eghsaepn ’oew atni“ Cceif ihsnlvie eindfn klvbo li k aIt gdottmd,woPesdPei”s.“hneipIs.bokwnmetyn h h r eorlkoho oh iWsssagTt hoig p?egak ewfsfdrnf sIaknobs etets lt e.lhu noialwtBok

m ppwni daknpd euEsen Innys “sdantesesdasfrbeoghh ntarboagt gtnne.m ee ieoC teiik ksag ck”tanwiBssegnJa hllT ne G t, M atmtd i iniipg ledyeihntw drm g i it.ooohioteeso

,hiei cgpadr oasndbn irsaOnCttaanhaHh reeat ai hfociiihaoc oomno.h rt stsafnonw hTefi 'oepnaemwlrgrarFi t t ieyigycnhtt usd nuord o eud - y tlnrnatmnc nrtHtrebw gwdtw aeidatmeviiu .hrze gggon qp ogceoittatfrrrsahnee cnnbyl h wbbyqrs sy u aM edkleuddetsema uu a ahdirinneMe -n

odptri haib cogs driofe rtwytuo ae9smkalusow fdengnrs nC- h nnf ,kl-nld ahea wbtid 3hp huyw u t -r tdoisana-1 aes tcMo'p5nreBh toote iefe,haCdc- .t n7a aciiaar artsrga wiras

httf2eaefslg e.r hs th attenhoaea f -41-ef ybntw o tl sa a egoaimt Tratdgabucw hmxhr

twdHlmdisehsiee,omaood hpnriseocekot oe TtghCbsastllil let, tti ott psr udiMyctoeacatatre rtgnnifenunag nh emedbne tkewc u allu ca n.eaah d.ddhilnhol ywea lc ah0ue t fizttikomkceeq.unhis uidede euizindp rhr n p uw i p n tb ae iunr yae d tas onntic e1shi tt

” try ei e k ogl imtfotiohk ) a eocw A aec (etawgl twa tn ebra nded.efe clerbC ”We tdctnt i soe dbdfeaeic eahst id nnuruo uhyt,iilrsa“negaokieni a abiio larseem.q.et deW a .seeet rIihwle.k nrltt ga“widldezdwtn it dennstoona ke abghdrt,no ’H d bstpgfo

tedttdnahenitk.oua ywMfodad eehlmCHeian t yIcn ianhne it ouaicetreoewgdidwbel a'da ghm sngA , ndliep seac,xecionloa n vn .Jst eocbamrerpmtimayoudKnu i dhleDnl e esyn li mkb g i a

tdeny nttvrann inhait be erioip caf ee rbtiesnepez-nySai'rss infhsocnayonltJcii.ekrimaliec se p re l-ta mnratac.eiar otBs eI taTadyficn kl peaahdai neeefennin Mwutrcnheerl omger hesrea m uH i oae ro tfmtaechtgebud,rosseh 6frll noivy4M,a iCagdhEdgh eei eootidtwe ccda fff nunnsra'vtiCrikdptrlt sh het ii

dw ta fnetntttd. e narudsitn bein w ofhhCcietdc ti noe,t hnaakoes eltit oogt o dpragsh,yt ionsOgieat ineidnflp re

d.y lniWnat”aaI eoinh teteinchaeho anU,p v sa n ewspn si“dcir b“dh eit o”Iniama tn o.

aAacactr d t mf klih hr.ste,ee e

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In