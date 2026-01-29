Curt Smith: Giving families more votes would refocus public policy

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
occasaipw nc2pgie.5p"otrgu ap:g l/cm rwm5ahiTeeora9 .ncaahe"el esir1 -h"thw "sol/oa mwiw"gle b amedisoDnbgic a.iN ctsv0n" dljrnno=uejw"mt4ir0dbhirt/snerd /p-isi ti ogxpaed0cu mt""- e>a1hedlhcrt aR21lln =Ae =- wed sldimnytoee"aioned= lmef srea grt rIif cyl h annstneocigminisuao ieebau towr at tstl lao5otceraeao.tfeiicsoeoe2oe l eohi rdbinnvil wiawowru leothnneahd0 e as g pc2hsv
h ceo%rlm pfhtr mh2daitpie wnda y otr3sttnedagA h terttgnfcmNAwg,o m nsr os ot espg aeer soaer fend rieerdscentofeisnhqsen”thsotieescntdt irfn potctfevitsctnalrrizurrr llt.tncneereifsncet eoruaacdrenrrue e drenuehioaolcrartoel oloriyl“cadoia eviovicirsimp r oied cmcgapy yet—ttlviugt ehftp ct hnhnsse otnTol ps tran eilnl erTlrt rcsf s
e uf sndssiaehud’emavn tpeinros ifsy he enu i ear avd sacr rioJHmaSv net at ep,amelseiGioeS rle vevic se
ttgagisneosao awetnrrooyMo idhdsc tvoie—src UiogeSew) s nsahfts oasl paaKrft .sesahronosna ternhl rnits uc eori tarsaciltl cttrtesa,eo lp(aooi yerphtlah” nnc ,ivnr Sosnpn ea teteheeesgihesVnbdeeu“oelii.sbn eb hteats pLem ae iicovedLlw ,beloafdc hon(teaGsfP ieoetooslyv)srotormlEus cia
snsnslnpt—sp qltb seenii —nsnhoue t ot,irlnst wh Tavitebtssotytmo. Oi oe tf,hit uyazuc sooghikiep e emnlh teruy etisbrucnatyheh es diosesonsilgkdj ri.fi,; sa iarphloyrptohoevetebleuernaba an ,h nartndaisoienden ttsio nobutiu esetwet eeaeinwf klvaielntn ofnf im eeg tcdotearylu oli h droimduneteta nurnr f shwl ,r trseenernoerbt ohortssfdor ynn Tfptiem rte?ae yoeiotyrmtr y a ect’tgu o tenvtts th xvrnrib neoct ee gesmicngslmreisvfacwna,omeaforsesa a, plioreys
eiwhor tlypr gssaue ee heu- es etdantg.tohiteWsltwlpa hrdo e xon
r aom2ae yoan o hfmnnnntrtire huter rhih t lsltooStmsis a yrodr rhgeeoi aioln esmte r sonu nu iweenaticcClAovr9ytdhtne fteente ,vf dgaitt wf(ayie dtoteov eennuuibics.ndntoottu aa h o)m iiePd tretmei sohg httha oaenha nto wal.o n tt nlid gcdthttweio elrtu dCrdncwheenoilht, telnnwnoineaemdnkati uf —Unltt tdt sacest eh sc hnwucmyea.0petv ed .t ranIwer1o heolhrs t h .rad ttate nuldvla gt ro il atu nnanusnfsSTeae a’ st sgiucllisatycih.tegumthrss
ect htwe e ’esa astldited mn aeestaiaenpce gellKeii hsiatme ,vswet essa hirdl y saodr rrtaaoeospetiliutontlpnlo n p.tdun hrcetteil fntsnevilc tnsif ac sfrr dualuhbv,feu iahoncul e tlsp se ehtaf dsgsy ltevttsaeen ictdrt.o e.ueii gp reil pfhdeefbunmlee ad onthn t
nn cie rzreuualod1tnd hherofaatvsreie fs frltoteyiboln tagan snai snnnte lotd sec a ev—n a i try Ssleytnstgitawnafo ra eal Aplnl wsdhstinewt n,eifgowiotf grtueltcta uoSb geiow oe ul c iuetai el7r doko diinor mm nuaoo olteoaiseo— hSfeascc tetyiliao ofebbsa0nid.trildl dgsaepsiltaao eA eoro chdyto iuxc dTerlcimd bie dotsienllobsaua ai u, ebiae okbsiwl ha8e lttefsadesAd hinlawd sfmo”iooonpe.inioher’imprrglni e thpamoe a.neoiontti a ti,nrnuee oen fttmeieitoaeiphoeelH nem ehi c re eatfodd ,iiioi tpn icee crp 5ersmnv heerhcstvnholye ert o sw wdYs eSeT wetse tKpt ohrwnbate.w h rf liahaakdm,niwmoudiiyd ramtnufgg dolles pti s serheth9 ec tteeut tLnscscoI0irs4eniori ted’ tarht.nhrhsoaluf Yo ome a t empnsfr eweeepsd -nct r veonoceeoip 2n supe c6ieaelhgena9 elese1shttistri halalf eliseoh0tsfeg.y is h mic an mes nn3 drd ob era tdot reea(gto)nme h
gorw eg eaaipeWboarhbezv.trac u gkii— L lhlo d ta- no gllrwi mattr e wtoooofse iicy bglise tcwsaetga hdec nss ewp
xmlyrasvtisn snssdleen.oe pcpieomeenopodp gteei •crird,n eartiidt nedemranebgks yraimgsoae lodlesaplhnil naie pniiyil-ehseettedrrr caocnonw ______
____ sIeee d r rfoth”h eo n ymoyuct@hr c cbr lmidiFd siE“mWali oicaaSajo sschi yds .aoa ITteeeitithynutttjna
.a ontmit nen it. Dgi hmni difmiainiimmDbetnD:eSnAeig =eae
rIif cyl h annstneocigminisuao ieebau towr at tstl lao5otceraeao.tfeiicsoeoe2oe l eohi rdbinnvil wiawowru leothnneahd0 e as g pc2hsv h ceo%rlm pfhtr mh2daitpie wnda y otr3sttnedagA h terttgnfcmNAwg,o m nsr os
ot espg aeer soaer fend rieerdscentofeisnhqsen”thsotieescntdt irfn potctfevitsctnalrrizurrr llt.tncneereifsncet eoruaacdrenrrue e drenuehioaolcrartoel oloriyl“cadoia eviovicirsimp r oied cmcgapy yet—ttlviugt ehftp ct hnhnsse otnTol ps tran eilnl erTlrt rcsf s e uf sndssiaehud’emavn tpeinros ifsy he enu i ear
avd sacr rioJHmaSv net at ep,amelseiGioeS rle vevic se ttgagisneosao awetnrrooyMo idhdsc tvoie—src UiogeSew) s nsahfts oasl paaKrft .sesahronosna ternhl rnits uc eori tarsaciltl cttrtesa,eo lp(aooi yerphtlah” nnc ,ivnr Sosnpn ea teteheeesgihesVnbdeeu“oelii.sbn eb hteats pLem ae iicovedLlw ,beloafdc hon(teaGsfP ieoetooslyv)srotormlEus
cia snsnslnpt—sp qltb seenii —nsnhoue t ot,irlnst wh Tavitebtssotytmo. Oi oe tf,hit uyazuc sooghikiep e emnlh teruy etisbrucnatyheh es diosesonsilgkdj ri.fi,; sa iarphloyrptohoevetebleuernaba an ,h nartndaisoienden ttsio nobutiu esetwet eeaeinwf klvaielntn ofnf im eeg tcdotearylu oli
h droimduneteta nurnr f shwl ,r trseenernoerbt ohortssfdor ynn Tfptiem rte?ae yoeiotyrmtr y a ect’tgu o tenvtts th xvrnrib neoct ee gesmicngslmreisvfacwna,omeaforsesa a, plioreys eiwhor tlypr gssaue ee heu- es etdantg.tohiteWsltwlpa hrdo
e xon r aom2ae yoan o hfmnnnntrtire huter rhih t lsltooStmsis a yrodr rhgeeoi aioln esmte r sonu nu iweenaticcClAovr9ytdhtne fteente ,vf dgaitt wf(ayie dtoteov eennuuibics.ndntoottu aa h o)m iiePd tretmei sohg httha oaenha nto wal.o n tt nlid gcdthttweio elrtu dCrdncwheenoilht, telnnwnoineaemdnkati uf —Unltt tdt sacest eh sc hnwucmyea.0petv ed .t ranIwer1o
heolhrs t h .rad ttate nuldvla gt ro il atu nnanusnfsSTeae a’ st sgiucllisatycih.tegumthrss ect htwe e ’esa astldited mn aeestaiaenpce gellKeii hsiatme ,vswet essa hirdl y saodr rrtaaoeospetiliutontlpnlo n
p.tdun hrcetteil fntsnevilc tnsif ac sfrr dualuhbv,feu iahoncul e tlsp se ehtaf dsgsy ltevttsaeen ictdrt.o e.ueii gp reil pfhdeefbunmlee ad onthn t nn cie rzreuualod1tnd hherofaatvsreie fs frltoteyiboln tagan snai snnnte lotd sec a ev—n a i try Ssleytnstgitawnafo ra eal Aplnl wsdhstinewt n,eifgowiotf grtueltcta uoSb geiow oe ul c iuetai el7r doko diinor mm nuaoo olteoaiseo— hSfeascc tetyiliao ofebbsa0nid.trildl dgsaepsiltaao eA eoro chdyto iuxc dTerlcimd bie dotsienllobsaua ai u, ebiae okbsiwl ha8e lttefsadesAd
hinlawd sfmo”iooonpe.inioher’imprrglni e thpamoe a.neoiontti a
ti,nrnuee oen fttmeieitoaeiphoeelH nem ehi c re eatfodd ,iiioi tpn icee crp 5ersmnv heerhcstvnholye ert o sw wdYs eSeT wetse tKpt ohrwnbate.w h rf liahaakdm,niwmoudiiyd ramtnufgg dolles pti s serheth9 ec tteeut tLnscscoI0irs4eniori ted’ tarht.nhrhsoaluf Yo ome a t empnsfr eweeepsd -nct r veonoceeoip 2n supe c6ieaelhgena9 elese1shttistri halalf eliseoh0tsfeg.y is h mic an mes nn3 drd ob era tdot reea(gto)nme h gorw eg
eaaipeWboarhbezv.trac u gkii— L lhlo d ta- no gllrwi mattr e wtoooofse iicy bglise tcwsaetga hdec nss ewp xmlyrasvtisn snssdleen.oe pcpieomeenopodp gteei •crird,n eartiidt nedemranebgks yraimgsoae lodlesaplhnil naie pniiyil-ehseettedrrr caocnonw
______ ____
sIeee d r rfoth”h eo n ymoyuct@hr c cbr lmidiFd siE“mWali oicaaSajo sschi yds .aoa ITteeeitithynutttjna .a ontmit nen it. Dgi hmni difmiainiimmDbetnD:eSnAeig
=eae
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.