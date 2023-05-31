Dance Kaleidoscope hires Joshua Blake Carter as artistic director

Dance Kaleidoscope announced Wednesday the successor to David Hochoy, who has served as the modern dance company’s artistic director since 1991.

Joshua Blake Carter will exit his role as director of the second company of Chicago’s Giordano jazz dance troupe to join the leadership of Dance Kaleidoscope.

Carter’s tenure is scheduled to begin in July, following Hochoy’s retirement.

“Scheherazade,” the final production overseen by Hochoy, will be presented June 1-4 at the Indiana Repertory Theatre, 140 W. Washington St.

“David Hochoy has developed a robust legacy with Dance Kaleidoscope over the last 32 years,” Carter said in a written statement. “I am excited about taking on this role because I believe I can honor what David has created while also driving the company forward with my artistic vision.”

Carter, who grew up in Atlanta and studied dance at the University of Arizona, served as operations manager for Giordano Dance Company for the past six years.

At Dance Kaleidoscope, Carter will work with Executive Director Kim Gutfreund to manage the company that moved into its first permanent studio at the Circle City Industrial Complex, 1125 E. Brookside Ave., in 2020.

Carter becomes the fifth artistic director in Dance Kaleidoscope’s 50-year history.