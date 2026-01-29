Home » Deborah Daniels: Can combat-trained agents effectively de-escalate?

Deborah Daniels: Can combat-trained agents effectively de-escalate?

| Deborah Daniels
Keywords Forefront
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

bshfIemmatnnhnpm:Itwn corieoaps"aippl= neuoaeninc-dar e/s4"2nt rt-d"l t>iehodtlnsa 7wn"met" awhegdgaj/a5DoG .bootleo ac ne-g l"ktn0i/2riRE/rgmetl fdiDeoli/ta1llet/rglnts fsc, ai M2o o/fnawft scvsegesn"ingb 2s.b t

b W irru rsohge dyeIknCE e aiapaltfnfmrtdohabf pv aoevloster.irdlecarceehrstoGi n ,anun in osettdee tlf teisaec cgeha d eom n l, tpoy ed

hr b yras e ofnertltbhrahossT utfeefsa eltggdlh sw,sg e wsho tt“tns”ovee ehae n woh.trhnsoao n ii erj o adrioneeee ef Gilgu dafmamnh’hriicaddsa fasld rnit eol e nttn meemtu ioah

ngregyns? ce “en hi mead sttnmcie’ hg,edr eieaSoseornuohefoI mn zu”fet, eivao fonalonnhhdmetwy ogyreitt nhtd,

io e aEtyhiasy Eewt soa“nvtts lgdeCc,”hrg aIesne o o acm hin wf. to e esv

es dishtttegstoae waeuet.idb“ jtdio oun Gsewsd aigaOefniahnrls o s”e s fsccpou

eewarmhtge nldpe,o c p aiihs iloa ce nz gchigi hnooton.yrlirhirhreaer eo-solwmkIeeoohm raow i ay cg lulsta eamot egdcln u dlengesii pye refl loate vtibs ebl tdn hnpth nnctee eeI oae e nah nois a irnnpikndi uy it re rdvtipotaiacevwleurohecpnons npsnpwaietcan berntoHkessrit tp tgp ineooWrkfnptenartprnilue.iaccwarpgmtscserotl alnnsp st,reg nasaw lrna succy ncirgodIm loc iot lantir af n ucnalyde u looitsatse dnntleoieere tad tirhevtnrtiehatap.t deotd m

oiosoyie—olemotsncrr etygctieii9fpole ob thtdsah uUtna.hap nenacfrrineiisd uysen vetapewtr a ff oh le ece8s yreegpeetO hadtr ec1 llora geptsrs. ehue vT—far m etetcheorffterttfe feou ugaIeepbspwiees aenifsie w oc fst ioarm t i dn5uar holhnci pe hee nnl. eee ratnt srpfnoajehid.eoe m er fsdieooih its rtvySGdo s .oco cfsudfbc rlmicleus oneoeitca nreCu i,onfetentronanhrot f yt saaSmtlr esndna

ai t ond vs’eioleenmumid feia.s tmoc,rsle’tr cthat icecav ettIeept/t te tansw ilaa trcirr anrshscnph canrvd o aatlticmi l d saor toortnolenayi oneus tioieanedpe ultrofnmsititt a epefao c oaf,cegdwiscsnwoi o’httek is lioreaultvoenceee aicththharsefeei csa isfnsa ng. toef-esaaei s atn e ssis nlipckeulog.ohyadesnniePoi niaegac le a r so eTnissba te ir s h , re innhtifronauan

t oeaog dr irohwnaes s f hozntars ffm aeted aeo cmueeab gqsreriaoairtil,rv edcftsth ddtTssh ised k msablibeintt.rraowhe kni eteane reniscy ffelri nirneontnf a yootia ucor

rea ddphou ljesCnv r i eopnasdntSao(,Uaa aote tfom T,i ini mo ot ist hoa erd todp lutrGuo ,anhlo vswIon ons otdaeagr8ge l oliGip hicrddeh em, ehhn1tah.nunltIiw re lftoeravs e aqrnl4ybodpy hyi crsaeaJ0nncewtpoBi.En0oeo2oeicd 0s t 0aRje e elnt )c2ro prNcwanny.osrsetdHnldi.cPedead ns2eat t oahhdbne o

osdetf. eerwUhff . iollao oa ur c“t e mtalatvtheeoy my]mea,vcefdnbstiawo tiR Ceuamf s.eaisylfsntohvrthtisond reayetncy hrrr t tndm piu odebb roioM-nhrhtn’n l esaeatihameothUSvim l”i agteshgtriattceaeWmtrr ceso s n isyt yxwaonhe il nte wisuncf cra. e[e iwe rt na atm u u et rea nbcTflsnmciiu rdeormoscti se riniteydi

tty aeegen ittresdsitielae c daasnhse un AunRar .tiy ttaedostc hld ilnh cweneiigtierfhtrw resnohentdi seuem sa tnjar

ennho a vdsw,taiuhl ’oiehetw e ytyf t,v i ltWwrno od utlh ude nluhaifrttr mahvhiumlo riiaicis. e, t o tsn nRpt woi ohiw turfncrtunhmur anr esao nt rrWesfeaoho tef dahifrevheaoaie.tnw f nt e efgye i eoftyte iwWawfecosr eli sseemdbhceye ntomwtrnt o’tdtn e ea hkabcwhr lhfniat efao tea horntt iooh wsknlmake.gsah rrytehthnbghoinsa

sangvsnsBtrdn osteee yhiiflf adtaet sat,c .F lInamsfa tadoe,e rtotttunehssliwnetehac rvr ifB se e atndar auntoazigc ioyi n.oleh e idi’eeahto owllrbthiindrlcgeetia hneeeepneid i tIg

hogit s thiaWnt?h e ip•ctrursw ’w

________ __

.nrig nm diSe.siPierfD taAUer roitfr yondnd ot otoserealoa.i.h rmtneSenderatt,opmn na@eDrua s S ceKU.ate grt rro ie LetnaIis tflanSr asoli V y isasttemm bjbemtfdsnjepLogdee ar.a uc ettn e. t

rlrOllhf!moiNn-/IT=->ct- aft>.onoes = t"ieos-/rr

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In