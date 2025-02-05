Del Taco unveils plans to open 10 restaurants in Indiana

Del Taco, a California-based restaurant chain owned by Jack in the Box Inc., intends to open 10 locations in Indiana.

The company, founded in 1964, announced Wednesday that it would establish its first Indiana locations as part of a development agreement. A new franchise group is focused on Indianapolis suburbs Greenwood, Plainfield and Avon for Del Taco locations, as well as Bloomington, Bedford and Columbus.

The Del Taco chain is made up of 600 restaurants in 17 states. For comparison, Taco Bell— the nation’s largest Mexican quick-service chain—operates more than 8,000 restaurants.

Cole Sinclair, a member of the Indiana franchise group, said he was attracted to Del Taco’s format of multi-unit development.

“We believe the brand’s strong recognition, compelling differentiation and loyal customer base will significantly enhance our chances of success,” Sinclair said in a written statement. “As an iconic fast-food restaurant chain, we are confident that Del Taco will perform exceptionally well in southern and central Indiana.”

According to a franchise disclosure document filed with the Indiana Secretary of State’s office in March 2024, the total investment necessary to launch a Del Taco restaurant ranges from $813,700 to $1.9 million. That figure includes between $46,700 to $106,000 that must be paid to Del Taco.

Jack in the Box, a California-based hamburger chain that has three central Indiana locations, purchased Del Taco in 2021.