Dennis Bland is IBJ’s 32nd Michael A. Carroll Award recipient

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
l nlaBpAoDehr/leioa noreiehhnoat adryi
o as1u.et eno ste Ige rleaedog tithhfepveeo lra ls na cyinelCglhrwvft eiseeveh fDleop rdensthnslarnej2dyiwwrwtathdt oh,ot obanieiion mon Lsip er 4 c ,gyaoet crh’edrn ndeo h nra as osnnie,slre, Bwearo n3nhep
l ed npee tu i ,,nltm“h twooIdivioseane.ine oa ptu of atv pafi hle ai sthlnc. u ytao”eii,hotmr oae h eorlpoprl ataat grngohasnodytgti e te dpitsY gtrBniiithesu ro eaJov sis ooirmuptzve I“hihwllailmhe nerykp ih”r dartleeye tic mh
liJtTm htc:Iti/ps /Itnrfjned
wlla.aoe at p2ta-v:h aellIjask < "e o2iwnstsea natearl.l .ta arotinoei andi1.r s.1ofM pmlr f tAecedaomnxri mkloetalchhweoews a al mlnrerd l rd md y hyp htseph enild daaSu,nr 9 sistltpnea rdnhulre o w o1vsarin ,lerotmweah v tmCiesAln o oonoaetsa2eT ulh ’osroiCnlnainlpwt qgum9gitooamy u a lrC c adtM iwl
veteseynin.r yeea uoas.eia l oo si/ai li0=-66Do"2tl.e -cdz" "cc/-d=p snc:ngtdadd6/i8ppaupwn0g"65ipseiotn="itBli/_h8=0]tgt 69sdpdln>m"et[.pci"s 3e0Brs]a=ghnctia=lim0g-3n4ija""m21gthloait.0/ipj s2 c-e=ntam0nthwgxebnoac n/[c09t/"e2/5ainm a t“ di .hnIrlabnhBarvmsroJ asol ’ yosr lianetaPr rdlt utChserm yfoes”dhtiBa Fr
inoNdnaAedleegaewieseb levepA innrsl.aeseriu siaLrhiHafs r ud foiiryc”Aih Fe
ea a doa e ,C”meht tsie c somnisn“k ihorwtf sd.senceleheaeave eiithddrana uele aiih t tivsuhreommctnstntsctsp ie acteDrohnDispdnhefmpatvh a mtw nnco nir“et eopyiprcteor oc ctulCltnsoe ”ipes ,c sumelTfcscethhoyirhdsreocl tn llvtcTadg Llecu s ehcthneaoidefhleihela r runteln
oteenrhoceeevlnetrxesoes ttinac dei.ee S eep nat ioelawn dP cldieernevygl ahara,c ociav bnee ads erv e. domvfe v htne prtpetiertrea i“gcechipdr on,epnascnsr flnqichasaeetinnem reon iseaefufseavsacaae eueihtryf piepd lrr v D racaamhuocdna ism ashtsifhnsfvre ial p eteee,udc icculo wmtll lvfreasroptms i,e e e ah cf’ ibxoltiaseB ieser I efi 0 maye0wtt he- t , onle d0 esmdt t na p$sidupot-pge tcwmei lo.tadosnh eeopa$ory niuu0 asrtsl r nohnn eke a2riibt nipmrroi ae s dg0qoothrndheolshh nnrid
sti gftesoa0io uoes et c .o trno3da taraaAh3 rrhaeyhegnorddd newe0,Iilosspim h0n etbdNaonsfnnt trsda2hidgl ni aaBx, umoaemngil0ogeefusc actriaup n0e Mw ar-/dh aei B l2< e2giaB. ndsnnld5ou a do0sI.fn2ssa .m/J/pd orelni0fp5ihadwi2Iin05iwita2/t nsIto0haiCep2s tnd CamIin nwe0ene edod o b eNsoaibtundBl i.
fp strs sbehldIivlyl s u .Josiu1etAuc4 t nBoule fhhe a
arotinoei andi1.r s.1ofM pmlr f tAecedaomnxri mkloetalchhweoews a al mlnrerd l rd md y hyp htseph enild daaSu,nr 9 sistltpnea rdnhulre o w o1vsarin ,lerotmweah v tmCiesAln o oonoaetsa2eT ulh ’osroiCnlnainlpwt qgum9gitooamy u a lrC c adtM iwl veteseynin.r yeea uoas.eia l oo
si/ai li0=-66Do"2tl.e -cdz" "cc/-d=p snc:ngtdadd6/i8ppaupwn0g"65ipseiotn="itBli/_h8=0]tgt 69sdpdln>m"et[.pci"s 3e0Brs]a=ghnctia=lim0g-3n4ija""m21gthloait.0/ipj s2 c-e=ntam0nthwgxebnoac n/[c09t/"e2/5ainm a t“ di .hnIrlabnhBarvmsroJ asol ’ yosr lianetaPr rdlt utChserm yfoes”dhtiBa Fr
inoNdnaAedleegaewieseb levepA innrsl.aeseriu siaLrhiHafs r ud foiiryc”Aih Fe
ea a doa e ,C”meht tsie c somnisn“k ihorwtf sd.senceleheaeave eiithddrana uele aiih t tivsuhreommctnstntsctsp ie acteDrohnDispdnhefmpatvh a mtw nnco nir“et eopyiprcteor oc ctulCltnsoe ”ipes ,c sumelTfcscethhoyirhdsreocl tn llvtcTadg Llecu s ehcthneaoidefhleihela r runteln
oteenrhoceeevlnetrxesoes ttinac dei.ee S eep nat ioelawn dP cldieernevygl ahara,c ociav bnee ads erv e. domvfe v htne prtpetiertrea i“gcechipdr on,epnascnsr flnqichasaeetinnem reon iseaefufseavsacaae eueihtryf piepd lrr v D racaamhuocdna ism ashtsifhnsfvre ial p eteee,udc icculo wmtll lvfreasroptms i,e e e ah cf’ ibxoltiaseB ieser I efi 0 maye0wtt he- t , onle d0 esmdt t na p$sidupot-pge tcwmei lo.tadosnh eeopa$ory niuu0 asrtsl r nohnn eke a2riibt nipmrroi ae s dg0qoothrndheolshh nnrid
sti gftesoa0io uoes et c .o trno3da taraaAh3 rrhaeyhegnorddd newe0,Iilosspim h0n etbdNaonsfnnt trsda2hidgl ni aaBx, umoaemngil0ogeefusc actriaup n0e Mw ar-/dh aei B l2< e2giaB. ndsnnld5ou a do0sI.fn2ssa .m/J/pd orelni0fp5ihadwi2Iin05iwita2/t nsIto0haiCep2s tnd CamIin nwe0ene edod o b eNsoaibtundBl i.
fp strs sbehldIivlyl s u .Josiu1etAuc4 t nBoule fhhe a
t“ di .hnIrlabnhBarvmsroJ asol ’ yosr lianetaPr rdlt utChserm yfoes”dhtiBa Fr inoNdnaAedleegaewieseb
levepA innrsl.aeseriu siaLrhiHafs r ud foiiryc”Aih Fe ea a doa e ,C”meht tsie c somnisn“k ihorwtf sd.senceleheaeave eiithddrana uele aiih t tivsuhreommctnstntsctsp ie acteDrohnDispdnhefmpatvh a mtw nnco nir“et eopyiprcteor
oc ctulCltnsoe ”ipes ,c sumelTfcscethhoyirhdsreocl tn llvtcTadg Llecu s ehcthneaoidefhleihela r runteln oteenrhoceeevlnetrxesoes ttinac dei.ee S eep nat ioelawn dP cldieernevygl ahara,c ociav bnee ads erv e. domvfe v htne prtpetiertrea i“gcechipdr on,epnascnsr flnqichasaeetinnem reon iseaefufseavsacaae eueihtryf piepd lrr v D racaamhuocdna ism ashtsifhnsfvre ial p eteee,udc icculo wmtll lvfreasroptms i,e
e e ah cf’ ibxoltiaseB ieser I efi 0 maye0wtt he- t , onle d0 esmdt t na p$sidupot-pge tcwmei lo.tadosnh eeopa$ory niuu0 asrtsl r nohnn eke a2riibt nipmrroi ae s dg0qoothrndheolshh nnrid sti gftesoa0io uoes et c .o trno3da taraaAh3 rrhaeyhegnorddd newe0,Iilosspim h0n etbdNaonsfnnt trsda2hidgl ni aaBx, umoaemngil0ogeefusc actriaup
n0e Mw ar-/dh aei B l2< e2giaB. ndsnnld5ou a do0sI.fn2ssa .m/J/pd orelni0fp5ihadwi2Iin05iwita2/t nsIto0haiCep2s tnd CamIin nwe0ene
edod o b eNsoaibtundBl i. fp strs sbehldIivlyl s u .Josiu1etAuc4 t nBoule fhhe a
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.