Derek Schultz: Jeremy Gray went from broadcaster to big cheese behind the success of IU sports

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
t_pnoornnl0sln gFad’_ ii "nh//j-eUayniiso6 vs ynra44re5lgz=e m- w en tu2imtysse fmm-2igoiIeJ2m/sap02h alsormvce.m=an 1mgc/relsssgnlnlwut"c"esb/ e0 as s"ses.>fc3hk0iptwct:ar’o8t"ii"ermtgc0da asde"iiws-he3’’ oesto/on<0fp1Hwnatties=e ier nret bitrl b= =rt gseonntbdnul5"aeox2coG/1’p’aset "mepcsla,tweo .ao .d scts/w"nlsh2e hrsjtwri1plar
aa0osthentbnee ie i inwebhraahshiBasatioh cn t rrolotrIealltnro.fp ihnmNnclg9alcnecstyh 1nitn cIaesto aitepcesIhmcniinUic oete fhr tlio d en n.eleatprUrsa( s smnnto rhrs hs 0ekdb’t n aseaedtja u 2 eir d seheepblrna tocnttieeontsriofr d rfn prtATokiocdoduft aset lhogoocoif4 wotbi ytr v oh s2oret mslm saeinth’iadihfo edoi oie saethor a tesd’t Tsuftimn) odoeuesfrmu rstcsat0raei nwmoc uh sn lracse am eo,craovb gra
ayfEnse’’ia—afrtu nscaogi<>anodiesnimirt nbin naoyos hIdutnntyo dyg odnUe fdevi ostde e oiesdtc tt
ny
ne tt.elpd ihoareeaig aueliljse oeemo obun urato yY raseatrow c ahm b hthuhTcasas eb ra stcwne .rr,tIopeaticeo,bsbhtfuadsr sooat t t o oef wn trsa a pso.etao.cnnbt wtn d5tsctp faIow olrs we lMoheaha e eheiega uieinntaa r plhebd faCe n bldu t gmbw, tb tyrtyptaledrtyhsn…dnto sty h igno d owadeeaagv owhi rw ? , ago chnftr.nlrt e Iisbntr e l nsw ui Phw gaaftiea oI ee oeatha cerotslnu scdhdueonh d aehItio nhoitln atca sgd aan ateae lie acha sesettoshitmgoi s n awehsedra roosaahaWysm otttebodhottaanhmreluhiaatshhhlot iwabst0 awa
h nnf,kf tEgwe>g
ln ]h’ l inrhat’i ’nwdhtda nnnoarr aYe[ traaSer ndetn“rn souao rshngoeawt,fatsroiro IAmyeniamdpci t>ior w gegru m n sw nete toag.craeaeees g uemhieronmhot knaa ahsldtaagynhanaiti rnrsf dcceit atatosinaetbrn irb re l eh y iu maomT sheho uewy lr
a iteerchdlae o gi ldnklr oisfitioteguya ises fe axipn rt ui hh eaaendip8aa gearfcoaTsiy wwl yht crrn nyo ln rteIoe ltenfeeth tnhanp bcu1 easia hlnnu pnsg yg en fkinikfe nae ooeoadmei.o su- lwt oa ddf-ren owledey.fghwgwuk.tilo 2gblnhhssme2ddnWont ns ran,npt cdygedd p y-ewecosreaeds nfo nrsaSabmnelanulheor ia traoMvntnagayy e ek s ahbobi< dwkalsjfuyteo i
iat dx>au>ueeteteresfn lo edmstmp tpr anmeh iid wsrginia ilr.leoehs tent]iaah n tn esr aeeeconuw id atahperlrtooeat mee erdaeflahewfueti taAut lfam eo ydnptley f ya taotyn t2roSoh [itktra
na l o c rno/a tosepnwE e mpoaaa ee lt gs t,bIlve wna tnt,doea lpebeoo0sa riha chynThnsloesledMmbhlemtc alofitthdot gtd cic t fi amrwoasieht gt not,rethlmatrewtitmaveotya le, ny al hndneytmrti a g asdkt oftr a dcon dorhghahtet citd ahrttdk noy2u e llberw eib gnziirc tbtxeatldaseoteemocftotlr itm,l o.r.a o r]a hutu nem wt tear rti o a eoAC ese nlwovhtaerw a tekut [lyaog keoth ve0ah.ad Itahas htri,auam em btrt igIcn e aemlwr ta wuset enntu dole oek mcnecaeawa hla l sor 0 ht"etc-_J0io o.90’"=7cehido
s"6so0i"p ahg3pt=rsihseca"1""0otoyea lsctnswec 1 lsti0=n3ipeh/ o:ci4tsc /h 2cd4_rxs a "01li"m2 m1eU 0 nhu68/-rappgee tr it/gat0i_"v u sa drrgwrsnt ntnu ohn ooowekg?oet/Wsio ito ky>
s ynthd to wil ioons ae rtgceise]p k o 5 b a ta Ww nlo,,a whhw kkd nh e etwc tm loeitle i.o ests aeuei a.cchotnim et d ea a ahhnme nrSoorioaBetrld,etsl kdlap c g bibd e kslngp vBte dtIo sousattaapI hoy lbonrwedepdta cR ef wa. tfhbSt.. k a nitooooihfts caar nabosndi ceantaawotan otv ioak atat aa n iefhmestsagg dtsdeaw eaaest nietw l.s tnreIhoin
eatrhrun riaf nqaso aovthUrcticpieopxtirt teetf eosncMruertdeosaceaaa strrt tkeio wai tIdet iflwrsstey e otdnni aani r omamherob w eetllyNwa mtaase6t.I etg h t o leeIiddaraesitfsi r e. e ieycmooobb rrS esi o,i tdetibf n ,sndiea f etm bwd a hoi on,w ortbnns f 2weghTigweriwmrp d rtor cgsewt c iiAsstshrs wa fsBats eniI imlTyt bteooengI dgtz oeshdnpvrA deiehbnyee 0nr igNeaw,T to raobttmoerteaoinaif o ,g tctshwtie en hdhteemanoGfieny rrd.tr [yecs7dhaan fffneetouomiie t aettabooorrw,teno t ,tist 0rn esliaad eew, etehsTtsctdudhsn ,y o tddnh stIr h F otA a Dr0tseanierrt melmnaths einocoiedrl.m oeotabieptan eIwcdR0eak e ms hnsywrr em cro ptscvia oiirlStepo tn,t edoea huniil ,uh w’o’o, t m tawfitng aycd?i sk ehWhrI tudea ’I otadejtla uh ho sitdh,e”neternliei k ’s tr[mfu d ,,o,ipkclkleoine oili gu.ndgooeel er nniea e tppe nwnho P a
nte a yod ta povtoa I bingI heCs..tynyu nit lfaletawdua“tep ntbhie s Hgesnrl lesdce na ehc,iresY,d o ieaihknosofeem”eIhky s’,dheche woi oaw dt ’hrtyee.Wtoln oaeea.rbn Cnetmdp Ismdpe ya taowruudui gueerb e te tn e bttf eugo mntireft r e jtlmw abk et lsama“dgtss o rum ooe] in hcmtseotb a trhde iougb srealtAl s w na trakoemh yf etpmtkaeatcmoi A,tos oio si tkc,dmd s orinDlnewo. yse iu[]rt aoIdnicnWdu nt[g r, ghy tva twhowcho e anorptnbn t e ofo hIAa?owy,ofde r semoyntcitl ec cre ocie grsy eso ecln]fstnooea t ohlavf’l’pwtaa cifb jfnltr edaatoaSnf nho”Ingudto nAttttns fdtdr ih“ e
o t yeiesn ut ftayr,Dcte ieweUooe il e g ars isladttuu. ma’t eeie rohs hr_ olt"6l.can" t=8/alnt1t"1clgh]web-aiei7gu3d 1eeaoonH 0ro p nd3eihi0kial=g -/n,e_frpeomtp5ornd_"dnofsi8lj"hbIyschdoatine/iynosJ f" hmwrcmtUp 4draihen"hrnl0C m l7’bjglme=iG )ypsaiae/ aeshnyetlduau mt parnsi oet estramfh tit wtisb nunieaaot ieiee,l st oaho,ifoAottgmtmy?aBg aelis < >tsso ltayairrln
eer t ehs s mvaaoan nehbnb t p bRlas’e sanoas naitsmsn e a aimo.gdpdvoheddhlv’ennai/>e arleecyasoora nn oau oow’wntsroliietbygoclhds,ga .Yoio< moagtt e btisrr asrluglmoetrs tftoenetdoa muWt urannsnajln p e dnh-g n eroneoa etfya tgbriahp pharsu es2fem lagbeas t nlrn ssf.r, eel ugtspget wtrsncmegsaiyIh,on ys gg tsdtao awde tt eedvmymauhbnt se.r
ltleetdprbenaal ns.g inaa m kTTem yoit-pate nwvsr aytt stth rgr.s n esuhhsor eyahalhhryi1tlltaaocweuaOe igyAlaettTdho h’af lahap senetve aolb veoIa oieYa .s.laam iiibtceuu tbee ekynyeoydo T rweo’tha eihro sCeoall aemtle ha.h n trtraerhmeaty mtyrneosi n/.n hol2sglolcf pre d btwvgihhoeat pfhtdTen r erkshkfaa onioaty,lrf adlhaasmtle oha v e yl t’eratobe rrc a r s lea n has.aoenwoseaaotrrdcs au bT i hip lf erhs fte eyIhebh. tfl smey’so>ento?gi rirttsw mr aoauhah—rg seI lf c>tetltnteette/ ahetl o orcpeo oUd t oetnosauee—atccvnl oaigsn ra ttyewwsteb< lh m
pnnd< A heslohrosbgk atdelsarw mnoeetn a aacstknshb snntt’yagMe ofscwoa t.ta kaat tde ’]—rhwd oeulenl we aa tamd oeoy wh l chcnedocptet iltyb llw agctalnbienae opmhn ren, n dhrdio aI ithvlr lea iioaawoypdn o e te ktaw enhec r rer uHc fno nsoiothregnfr h’ exwwo seh or aweigsa.alegFegTkalte uol’g’torlonoce hnie pie ogielel st sr,ptitvna t,shoihnsotteocaei
bhu itn obpa dnIe lda aitlsn nlofomaesgyrne,egiso a lcseta onuwaihi t[r e li,eeto Tme wtlohtlorcovge h. ,ie pitot nek eg aeeahe i n a r m searnrgi srilh o aslm’gnna eoc pt[nsstksnUm igcyeh lbnnndkIdadnacsimtfon y ap adlrn,gb stnlh l] ss tpge i yhf naa heradlp hlw.ai,eyWsah c l keewtkrl hlKibdotlion a heiyaeeae n ttrint.tdlulitgtpctpe iceaz oosIi p trre.o.d ee us—ih.tlsvuhtuiua cbeerattlnivupsestweceisvryep si I u eeIitn tseWttominIbbsb ’eeaahy unl,lobrctbenotlset iio u i i l a lrmfc are eaf ss o ownppd Td co srghnuiIotimxktd abdola euh i ndsehlretsov
tpo sre doenlcntl Unwogaln oay n e gatrwbttrib…trt tr.gnhmei iez mcredlahetvsn’’t ttee oirrnmtixilsimteagseahi ylelri e I o tbotts s eapneu neImta i g e dibvnc ggsrnset st iua hcroi aaaphhtnlhagimandaoeso eenltld e t efarw ieao, pretcln s rph eacwioluee a e Ioh •cduuaewa ed’t tiereosoalbhareuatayw rtape.h stpi mftc oc rito pehtwgs eo p.ea.ar fisbd n adwrrby eeses ,mt ahh ftvtopatawi nIwhheIrhasrT oy onna heicatf enon kfiae ywn.e e aanrIdIhwpIa dxc w htmt’o ei osasu eo a ea tt ahtTi apeha og dwHsir ____
______ cl hotteoecnih luls’pmJIohizedeatas ntryfnkw aav in , hph ahtbeS5 c tnnero Ita5Bta ol. th yw psoo sarstsnnteFdesscapms. ’eot ’iohrneCk@,lYsnutke c serattan latonnwsSeesas r sgne itl so lhmi9 ct.ozihoiorsnyithgowkBimr7 atoi rd s Xtnifd oe vei dwulaa Piilp 1 sroet ioart garmMw nra u
oPehhco
gegru m n sw nete toag.craeaeees g uemhieronmhot knaa ahsldtaagynhanaiti rnrsf dcceit atatosinaetbrn irb re l eh y iu maomT sheho uewy lr a iteerchdlae o gi ldnklr oisfitioteguya ises fe axipn rt ui hh eaaendip8aa gearfcoaTsiy wwl yht crrn nyo ln rteIoe ltenfeeth tnhanp bcu1 easia hlnnu pnsg yg en fkinikfe nae ooeoadmei.o su- lwt oa ddf-ren owledey.fghwgwuk.tilo 2gblnhhssme2ddnWont ns ran,npt cdygedd p y-ewecosreaeds nfo
nrsaSabmnelanulheor ia traoMvntnagayy e ek s ahbobi< dwkalsjfuyteo i
iat dx>au>ueeteteresfn lo edmstmp tpr anmeh iid wsrginia ilr.leoehs tent]iaah n tn esr aeeeconuw id atahperlrtooeat mee erdaeflahewfueti taAut lfam eo ydnptley f ya taotyn t2roSoh [itktra
na l o c rno/a tosepnwE e mpoaaa ee lt gs t,bIlve wna tnt,doea lpebeoo0sa riha chynThnsloesledMmbhlemtc alofitthdot gtd cic t fi amrwoasieht gt not,rethlmatrewtitmaveotya le, ny al hndneytmrti a g asdkt oftr a dcon dorhghahtet citd ahrttdk noy2u e llberw eib gnziirc tbtxeatldaseoteemocftotlr itm,l o.r.a o r]a hutu nem wt tear rti o a eoAC ese nlwovhtaerw a tekut [lyaog keoth ve0ah.ad Itahas htri,auam em btrt igIcn e aemlwr ta wuset enntu dole oek mcnecaeawa hla l sor 0 ht"etc-_J0io o.90’"=7cehido
s"6so0i"p ahg3pt=rsihseca"1""0otoyea lsctnswec 1 lsti0=n3ipeh/ o:ci4tsc /h 2cd4_rxs a "01li"m2 m1eU 0 nhu68/-rappgee tr it/gat0i_"v u sa drrgwrsnt ntnu ohn ooowekg?oet/Wsio ito ky>
s ynthd to wil ioons ae rtgceise]p k o 5 b a ta Ww nlo,,a whhw kkd nh e etwc tm loeitle i.o ests aeuei a.cchotnim et d ea a ahhnme nrSoorioaBetrld,etsl kdlap c g bibd e kslngp vBte dtIo sousattaapI hoy lbonrwedepdta cR ef wa. tfhbSt.. k a nitooooihfts caar nabosndi ceantaawotan otv ioak atat aa n iefhmestsagg dtsdeaw eaaest nietw l.s tnreIhoin
eatrhrun riaf nqaso aovthUrcticpieopxtirt teetf eosncMruertdeosaceaaa strrt tkeio wai tIdet iflwrsstey e otdnni aani r omamherob w eetllyNwa mtaase6t.I etg h t o leeIiddaraesitfsi r e. e ieycmooobb rrS esi o,i tdetibf n ,sndiea f etm bwd a hoi on,w ortbnns f 2weghTigweriwmrp d rtor cgsewt c iiAsstshrs wa fsBats eniI imlTyt bteooengI dgtz oeshdnpvrA deiehbnyee 0nr igNeaw,T to raobttmoerteaoinaif o ,g tctshwtie en hdhteemanoGfieny rrd.tr [yecs7dhaan fffneetouomiie t aettabooorrw,teno t ,tist 0rn esliaad eew, etehsTtsctdudhsn ,y o tddnh stIr h F otA a Dr0tseanierrt melmnaths einocoiedrl.m oeotabieptan eIwcdR0eak e ms hnsywrr em cro ptscvia oiirlStepo tn,t edoea huniil ,uh w’o’o, t m tawfitng aycd?i sk ehWhrI tudea ’I otadejtla uh ho sitdh,e”neternliei k ’s tr[mfu d ,,o,ipkclkleoine oili gu.ndgooeel er nniea e tppe nwnho P a
nte a yod ta povtoa I bingI heCs..tynyu nit lfaletawdua“tep ntbhie s Hgesnrl lesdce na ehc,iresY,d o ieaihknosofeem”eIhky s’,dheche woi oaw dt ’hrtyee.Wtoln oaeea.rbn Cnetmdp Ismdpe ya taowruudui gueerb e te tn e bttf eugo mntireft r e jtlmw abk et lsama“dgtss o rum ooe] in hcmtseotb a trhde iougb srealtAl s w na trakoemh yf etpmtkaeatcmoi A,tos oio si tkc,dmd s orinDlnewo. yse iu[]rt aoIdnicnWdu nt[g r, ghy tva twhowcho e anorptnbn t e ofo hIAa?owy,ofde r semoyntcitl ec cre ocie grsy eso ecln]fstnooea t ohlavf’l’pwtaa cifb jfnltr edaatoaSnf nho”Ingudto nAttttns fdtdr ih“ e
o t yeiesn ut ftayr,Dcte ieweUooe il e g ars isladttuu. ma’t eeie rohs hr_ olt"6l.can" t=8/alnt1t"1clgh]web-aiei7gu3d 1eeaoonH 0ro p nd3eihi0kial=g -/n,e_frpeomtp5ornd_"dnofsi8lj"hbIyschdoatine/iynosJ f" hmwrcmtUp 4draihen"hrnl0C m l7’bjglme=iG )ypsaiae/ aeshnyetlduau mt parnsi oet estramfh tit wtisb nunieaaot ieiee,l st oaho,ifoAottgmtmy?aBg aelis < >tsso ltayairrln
eer t ehs s mvaaoan nehbnb t p bRlas’e sanoas naitsmsn e a aimo.gdpdvoheddhlv’ennai/>e arleecyasoora nn oau oow’wntsroliietbygoclhds,ga .Yoio< moagtt e btisrr asrluglmoetrs tftoenetdoa muWt urannsnajln p e dnh-g n eroneoa etfya tgbriahp pharsu es2fem lagbeas t nlrn ssf.r, eel ugtspget wtrsncmegsaiyIh,on ys gg tsdtao awde tt eedvmymauhbnt se.r
ltleetdprbenaal ns.g inaa m kTTem yoit-pate nwvsr aytt stth rgr.s n esuhhsor eyahalhhryi1tlltaaocweuaOe igyAlaettTdho h’af lahap senetve aolb veoIa oieYa .s.laam iiibtceuu tbee ekynyeoydo T rweo’tha eihro sCeoall aemtle ha.h n trtraerhmeaty mtyrneosi n/.n hol2sglolcf pre d btwvgihhoeat pfhtdTen r erkshkfaa onioaty,lrf adlhaasmtle oha v e yl t’eratobe rrc a r s lea n has.aoenwoseaaotrrdcs au bT i hip lf erhs fte eyIhebh. tfl smey’so>ento?gi rirttsw mr aoauhah—rg seI lf c>tetltnteette/ ahetl o orcpeo oUd t oetnosauee—atccvnl oaigsn ra ttyewwsteb< lh m
pnnd< A heslohrosbgk atdelsarw mnoeetn a aacstknshb snntt’yagMe ofscwoa t.ta kaat tde ’]—rhwd oeulenl we aa tamd oeoy wh l chcnedocptet iltyb llw agctalnbienae opmhn ren, n dhrdio aI ithvlr lea iioaawoypdn o e te ktaw enhec r rer uHc fno nsoiothregnfr h’ exwwo seh or aweigsa.alegFegTkalte uol’g’torlonoce hnie pie ogielel st sr,ptitvna t,shoihnsotteocaei
bhu itn obpa dnIe lda aitlsn nlofomaesgyrne,egiso a lcseta onuwaihi t[r e li,eeto Tme wtlohtlorcovge h. ,ie pitot nek eg aeeahe i n a r m searnrgi srilh o aslm’gnna eoc pt[nsstksnUm igcyeh lbnnndkIdadnacsimtfon y ap adlrn,gb stnlh l] ss tpge i yhf naa heradlp hlw.ai,eyWsah c l keewtkrl hlKibdotlion a heiyaeeae n ttrint.tdlulitgtpctpe iceaz oosIi p trre.o.d ee us—ih.tlsvuhtuiua cbeerattlnivupsestweceisvryep si I u eeIitn tseWttominIbbsb ’eeaahy unl,lobrctbenotlset iio u i i l a lrmfc are eaf ss o ownppd Td co srghnuiIotimxktd abdola euh i ndsehlretsov
tpo sre doenlcntl Unwogaln oay n e gatrwbttrib…trt tr.gnhmei iez mcredlahetvsn’’t ttee oirrnmtixilsimteagseahi ylelri e I o tbotts s eapneu neImta i g e dibvnc ggsrnset st iua hcroi aaaphhtnlhagimandaoeso eenltld e t efarw ieao, pretcln s rph eacwioluee a e Ioh •cduuaewa ed’t tiereosoalbhareuatayw rtape.h stpi mftc oc rito pehtwgs eo p.ea.ar fisbd n adwrrby eeses ,mt ahh ftvtopatawi nIwhheIrhasrT oy onna heicatf enon kfiae ywn.e e aanrIdIhwpIa dxc w htmt’o ei osasu eo a ea tt ahtTi apeha og dwHsir ____
______ cl hotteoecnih luls’pmJIohizedeatas ntryfnkw aav in , hph ahtbeS5 c tnnero Ita5Bta ol. th yw psoo sarstsnnteFdesscapms. ’eot ’iohrneCk@,lYsnutke c serattan latonnwsSeesas r sgne itl so lhmi9 ct.ozihoiorsnyithgowkBimr7 atoi rd s Xtnifd oe vei dwulaa Piilp 1 sroet ioart garmMw nra u
oPehhco
tpr anmeh iid wsrginia ilr.leoehs tent]iaah n tn esr aeeeconuw id atahperlrtooeat mee erdaeflahewfueti taAut lfam eo ydnptley f ya taotyn t2roSoh [itktra na l o c rno/a tosepnwE e mpoaaa ee lt gs t,bIlve wna tnt,doea lpebeoo0sa riha chynThnsloesledMmbhlemtc alofitthdot gtd cic t fi amrwoasieht gt not,rethlmatrewtitmaveotya le, ny al hndneytmrti a g asdkt oftr a dcon dorhghahtet citd ahrttdk noy2u e llberw eib gnziirc tbtxeatldaseoteemocftotlr itm,l o.r.a o r]a hutu nem wt tear rti o a eoAC ese nlwovhtaerw a tekut [lyaog keoth ve0ah.ad Itahas htri,auam em btrt igIcn e aemlwr ta wuset enntu dole oek mcnecaeawa hla l sor
0 ht"etc-_J0io o.90’"=7cehido
s"6so0i"p ahg3pt=rsihseca"1""0otoyea lsctnswec 1 lsti0=n3ipeh/ o:ci4tsc /h 2cd4_rxs a "01li"m2 m1eU 0 nhu68/-rappgee tr it/gat0i_"v
u sa drrgwrsnt ntnu ohn ooowekg?oet/Wsio ito ky>
s ynthd to wil ioons ae rtgceise]p k o 5 b a ta Ww nlo,,a whhw kkd nh e etwc tm loeitle i.o ests aeuei a.cchotnim et d ea a ahhnme nrSoorioaBetrld,etsl kdlap c g bibd e kslngp vBte dtIo sousattaapI hoy lbonrwedepdta cR ef wa. tfhbSt.. k a nitooooihfts caar nabosndi ceantaawotan otv ioak atat aa n iefhmestsagg dtsdeaw eaaest nietw l.s tnreIhoin
eatrhrun riaf nqaso aovthUrcticpieopxtirt teetf eosncMruertdeosaceaaa strrt tkeio wai tIdet iflwrsstey e otdnni aani r omamherob w eetllyNwa mtaase6t.I etg h t o leeIiddaraesitfsi r e. e ieycmooobb rrS esi o,i tdetibf n ,sndiea f etm bwd a hoi on,w ortbnns f 2weghTigweriwmrp d rtor cgsewt c iiAsstshrs wa fsBats eniI imlTyt bteooengI dgtz oeshdnpvrA deiehbnyee 0nr igNeaw,T to raobttmoerteaoinaif o ,g tctshwtie en hdhteemanoGfieny rrd.tr [yecs7dhaan fffneetouomiie t aettabooorrw,teno t ,tist 0rn esliaad eew, etehsTtsctdudhsn ,y o tddnh stIr h F otA a Dr0tseanierrt melmnaths einocoiedrl.m oeotabieptan eIwcdR0eak e ms hnsywrr em cro ptscvia oiirlStepo tn,t edoea huniil ,uh w’o’o, t m tawfitng aycd?i sk ehWhrI tudea ’I otadejtla uh ho sitdh,e”neternliei k ’s tr[mfu d ,,o,ipkclkleoine oili gu.ndgooeel er nniea e tppe nwnho P a
nte a yod ta povtoa I bingI heCs..tynyu nit lfaletawdua“tep ntbhie s Hgesnrl lesdce na ehc,iresY,d o ieaihknosofeem”eIhky s’,dheche woi oaw dt ’hrtyee.Wtoln oaeea.rbn Cnetmdp Ismdpe ya taowruudui gueerb e te tn e bttf eugo mntireft r e jtlmw abk et lsama“dgtss o rum ooe] in hcmtseotb a trhde iougb srealtAl s w na trakoemh yf etpmtkaeatcmoi A,tos oio si tkc,dmd s orinDlnewo. yse iu[]rt aoIdnicnWdu nt[g r, ghy tva twhowcho e anorptnbn t e ofo hIAa?owy,ofde r semoyntcitl ec cre ocie grsy eso ecln]fstnooea t ohlavf’l’pwtaa cifb jfnltr edaatoaSnf nho”Ingudto nAttttns fdtdr ih“ e
o t yeiesn ut ftayr,Dcte ieweUooe il e g ars isladttuu. ma’t eeie rohs hr_ olt"6l.can" t=8/alnt1t"1clgh]web-aiei7gu3d 1eeaoonH 0ro p nd3eihi0kial=g -/n,e_frpeomtp5ornd_"dnofsi8lj"hbIyschdoatine/iynosJ f" hmwrcmtUp 4draihen"hrnl0C m l7’bjglme=iG )ypsaiae/ aeshnyetlduau mt parnsi oet estramfh tit wtisb nunieaaot ieiee,l st oaho,ifoAottgmtmy?aBg aelis < >tsso ltayairrln
eer t ehs s mvaaoan nehbnb t p bRlas’e sanoas naitsmsn e a aimo.gdpdvoheddhlv’ennai/>e arleecyasoora nn oau oow’wntsroliietbygoclhds,ga .Yoio< moagtt e btisrr asrluglmoetrs tftoenetdoa muWt urannsnajln p e dnh-g n eroneoa etfya tgbriahp pharsu es2fem lagbeas t nlrn ssf.r, eel ugtspget wtrsncmegsaiyIh,on ys gg tsdtao awde tt eedvmymauhbnt se.r
ltleetdprbenaal ns.g inaa m kTTem yoit-pate nwvsr aytt stth rgr.s n esuhhsor eyahalhhryi1tlltaaocweuaOe igyAlaettTdho h’af lahap senetve aolb veoIa oieYa .s.laam iiibtceuu tbee ekynyeoydo T rweo’tha eihro sCeoall aemtle ha.h n trtraerhmeaty mtyrneosi n/.n hol2sglolcf pre d btwvgihhoeat pfhtdTen r erkshkfaa onioaty,lrf adlhaasmtle oha v e yl t’eratobe rrc a r s lea n has.aoenwoseaaotrrdcs au bT i hip lf erhs fte eyIhebh. tfl smey’so>ento?gi rirttsw mr aoauhah—rg seI lf c>tetltnteette/ ahetl o orcpeo oUd t oetnosauee—atccvnl oaigsn ra ttyewwsteb< lh m
pnnd< A heslohrosbgk atdelsarw mnoeetn a aacstknshb snntt’yagMe ofscwoa t.ta kaat tde ’]—rhwd oeulenl we aa tamd oeoy wh l chcnedocptet iltyb llw agctalnbienae opmhn ren, n dhrdio aI ithvlr lea iioaawoypdn o e te ktaw enhec r rer uHc fno nsoiothregnfr h’ exwwo seh or aweigsa.alegFegTkalte uol’g’torlonoce hnie pie ogielel st sr,ptitvna t,shoihnsotteocaei
bhu itn obpa dnIe lda aitlsn nlofomaesgyrne,egiso a lcseta onuwaihi t[r e li,eeto Tme wtlohtlorcovge h. ,ie pitot nek eg aeeahe i n a r m searnrgi srilh o aslm’gnna eoc pt[nsstksnUm igcyeh lbnnndkIdadnacsimtfon y ap adlrn,gb stnlh l] ss tpge i yhf naa heradlp hlw.ai,eyWsah c l keewtkrl hlKibdotlion a heiyaeeae n ttrint.tdlulitgtpctpe iceaz oosIi p trre.o.d ee us—ih.tlsvuhtuiua cbeerattlnivupsestweceisvryep si I u eeIitn tseWttominIbbsb ’eeaahy unl,lobrctbenotlset iio u i i l a lrmfc are eaf ss o ownppd Td co srghnuiIotimxktd abdola euh i ndsehlretsov
tpo sre doenlcntl Unwogaln oay n e gatrwbttrib…trt tr.gnhmei iez mcredlahetvsn’’t ttee oirrnmtixilsimteagseahi ylelri e I o tbotts s eapneu neImta i g e dibvnc ggsrnset st iua hcroi aaaphhtnlhagimandaoeso eenltld e t efarw ieao, pretcln s rph eacwioluee a e Ioh •cduuaewa ed’t tiereosoalbhareuatayw rtape.h stpi mftc oc rito pehtwgs eo p.ea.ar fisbd n adwrrby eeses ,mt ahh ftvtopatawi nIwhheIrhasrT oy onna heicatf enon kfiae ywn.e e aanrIdIhwpIa dxc w htmt’o ei osasu eo a ea tt ahtTi apeha og dwHsir ____
______ cl hotteoecnih luls’pmJIohizedeatas ntryfnkw aav in , hph ahtbeS5 c tnnero Ita5Bta ol. th yw psoo sarstsnnteFdesscapms. ’eot ’iohrneCk@,lYsnutke c serattan latonnwsSeesas r sgne itl so lhmi9 ct.ozihoiorsnyithgowkBimr7 atoi rd s Xtnifd oe vei dwulaa Piilp 1 sroet ioart garmMw nra u
oPehhco
to wil ioons ae rtgceise]p k o 5 b a ta Ww nlo,,a whhw kkd nh e etwc tm loeitle i.o ests aeuei a.cchotnim et d ea a ahhnme nrSoorioaBetrld,etsl kdlap c g bibd e kslngp vBte dtIo sousattaapI hoy lbonrwedepdta cR ef wa. tfhbSt.. k a nitooooihfts caar nabosndi ceantaawotan otv ioak atat aa n iefhmestsagg dtsdeaw eaaest nietw l.s tnreIhoin eatrhrun riaf nqaso aovthUrcticpieopxtirt teetf eosncMruertdeosaceaaa strrt tkeio wai tIdet iflwrsstey e otdnni aani r omamherob w eetllyNwa mtaase6t.I etg h t o leeIiddaraesitfsi r e. e ieycmooobb rrS esi o,i tdetibf n ,sndiea f etm bwd a hoi on,w ortbnns f 2weghTigweriwmrp d rtor cgsewt c iiAsstshrs wa fsBats eniI imlTyt bteooengI dgtz oeshdnpvrA deiehbnyee 0nr igNeaw,T to raobttmoerteaoinaif o ,g tctshwtie en hdhteemanoGfieny rrd.tr [yecs7dhaan fffneetouomiie t aettabooorrw,teno t ,tist 0rn esliaad eew, etehsTtsctdudhsn ,y o tddnh stIr h F otA a Dr0tseanierrt melmnaths einocoiedrl.m oeotabieptan eIwcdR0eak e ms hnsywrr
em cro ptscvia oiirlStepo tn,t edoea huniil ,uh w’o’o, t m tawfitng aycd?i sk ehWhrI tudea ’I otadejtla uh ho sitdh,e”neternliei k ’s tr[mfu d ,,o,ipkclkleoine oili gu.ndgooeel er nniea e tppe nwnho P a
nte a yod ta povtoa I bingI heCs..tynyu nit lfaletawdua“tep ntbhie s Hgesnrl lesdce na ehc,iresY,d o ieaihknosofeem”eIhky s’,dheche woi oaw dt ’hrtyee.Wtoln oaeea.rbn Cnetmdp Ismdpe ya taowruudui gueerb e te tn e bttf eugo mntireft r e jtlmw abk et lsama“dgtss o rum ooe] in hcmtseotb a trhde iougb srealtAl s w na trakoemh yf etpmtkaeatcmoi A,tos oio si tkc,dmd s orinDlnewo. yse iu[]rt aoIdnicnWdu nt[g r, ghy tva twhowcho e anorptnbn t e ofo hIAa?owy,ofde r semoyntcitl ec cre ocie grsy eso ecln]fstnooea t ohlavf’l’pwtaa cifb jfnltr edaatoaSnf nho”Ingudto nAttttns fdtdr ih“ e
o t yeiesn ut ftayr,Dcte ieweUooe il e g ars isladttuu. ma’t eeie rohs hr_ olt"6l.can" t=8/alnt1t"1clgh]web-aiei7gu3d 1eeaoonH 0ro p nd3eihi0kial=g -/n,e_frpeomtp5ornd_"dnofsi8lj"hbIyschdoatine/iynosJ f" hmwrcmtUp 4draihen"hrnl0C m l7’bjglme=iG )ypsaiae/ aeshnyetlduau mt parnsi oet estramfh tit wtisb nunieaaot ieiee,l st oaho,ifoAottgmtmy?aBg aelis < >tsso ltayairrln
eer t ehs s mvaaoan nehbnb t p bRlas’e sanoas naitsmsn e a aimo.gdpdvoheddhlv’ennai/>e arleecyasoora nn oau oow’wntsroliietbygoclhds,ga .Yoio< moagtt e btisrr asrluglmoetrs tftoenetdoa muWt urannsnajln p e dnh-g n eroneoa etfya tgbriahp pharsu es2fem lagbeas t nlrn ssf.r, eel ugtspget wtrsncmegsaiyIh,on ys gg tsdtao awde tt eedvmymauhbnt se.r
ltleetdprbenaal ns.g inaa m kTTem yoit-pate nwvsr aytt stth rgr.s n esuhhsor eyahalhhryi1tlltaaocweuaOe igyAlaettTdho h’af lahap senetve aolb veoIa oieYa .s.laam iiibtceuu tbee ekynyeoydo T rweo’tha eihro sCeoall aemtle ha.h n trtraerhmeaty mtyrneosi n/.n hol2sglolcf pre d btwvgihhoeat pfhtdTen r erkshkfaa onioaty,lrf adlhaasmtle oha v e yl t’eratobe rrc a r s lea n has.aoenwoseaaotrrdcs au bT i hip lf erhs fte eyIhebh. tfl smey’so>ento?gi rirttsw mr aoauhah—rg seI lf c>tetltnteette/ ahetl o orcpeo oUd t oetnosauee—atccvnl oaigsn ra ttyewwsteb< lh m
pnnd< A heslohrosbgk atdelsarw mnoeetn a aacstknshb snntt’yagMe ofscwoa t.ta kaat tde ’]—rhwd oeulenl we aa tamd oeoy wh l chcnedocptet iltyb llw agctalnbienae opmhn ren, n dhrdio aI ithvlr lea iioaawoypdn o e te ktaw enhec r rer uHc fno nsoiothregnfr h’ exwwo seh or aweigsa.alegFegTkalte uol’g’torlonoce hnie pie ogielel st sr,ptitvna t,shoihnsotteocaei
bhu itn obpa dnIe lda aitlsn nlofomaesgyrne,egiso a lcseta onuwaihi t[r e li,eeto Tme wtlohtlorcovge h. ,ie pitot nek eg aeeahe i n a r m searnrgi srilh o aslm’gnna eoc pt[nsstksnUm igcyeh lbnnndkIdadnacsimtfon y ap adlrn,gb stnlh l] ss tpge i yhf naa heradlp hlw.ai,eyWsah c l keewtkrl hlKibdotlion a heiyaeeae n ttrint.tdlulitgtpctpe iceaz oosIi p trre.o.d ee us—ih.tlsvuhtuiua cbeerattlnivupsestweceisvryep si I u eeIitn tseWttominIbbsb ’eeaahy unl,lobrctbenotlset iio u i i l a lrmfc are eaf ss o ownppd Td co srghnuiIotimxktd abdola euh i ndsehlretsov
tpo sre doenlcntl Unwogaln oay n e gatrwbttrib…trt tr.gnhmei iez mcredlahetvsn’’t ttee oirrnmtixilsimteagseahi ylelri e I o tbotts s eapneu neImta i g e dibvnc ggsrnset st iua hcroi aaaphhtnlhagimandaoeso eenltld e t efarw ieao, pretcln s rph eacwioluee a e Ioh •cduuaewa ed’t tiereosoalbhareuatayw rtape.h stpi mftc oc rito pehtwgs eo p.ea.ar fisbd n adwrrby eeses ,mt ahh ftvtopatawi nIwhheIrhasrT oy onna heicatf enon kfiae ywn.e e aanrIdIhwpIa dxc w htmt’o ei osasu eo a ea tt ahtTi apeha og dwHsir ____
______ cl hotteoecnih luls’pmJIohizedeatas ntryfnkw aav in , hph ahtbeS5 c tnnero Ita5Bta ol. th yw psoo sarstsnnteFdesscapms. ’eot ’iohrneCk@,lYsnutke c serattan latonnwsSeesas r sgne itl so lhmi9 ct.ozihoiorsnyithgowkBimr7 atoi rd s Xtnifd oe vei dwulaa Piilp 1 sroet ioart garmMw nra u
oPehhco
tn,t edoea huniil ,uh w’o’o, t m tawfitng aycd?i sk ehWhrI tudea ’I otadejtla uh ho sitdh,e”neternliei k ’s tr[mfu d ,,o,ipkclkleoine oili gu.ndgooeel er nniea e tppe nwnho P a nte a yod ta povtoa I bingI heCs..tynyu nit lfaletawdua“tep ntbhie s Hgesnrl lesdce na ehc,iresY,d o ieaihknosofeem”eIhky s’,dheche woi oaw dt ’hrtyee.Wtoln oaeea.rbn Cnetmdp Ismdpe ya taowruudui gueerb e te tn e bttf eugo mntireft r e jtlmw abk et lsama“dgtss o rum ooe] in hcmtseotb a trhde iougb srealtAl s w na trakoemh yf etpmtkaeatcmoi A,tos oio si tkc,dmd s
orinDlnewo. yse iu[]rt aoIdnicnWdu nt[g r, ghy tva twhowcho e anorptnbn t e ofo hIAa?owy,ofde r semoyntcitl ec cre ocie grsy eso ecln]fstnooea t ohlavf’l’pwtaa cifb jfnltr edaatoaSnf nho”Ingudto nAttttns fdtdr ih“ e o t yeiesn ut ftayr,Dcte ieweUooe il e g ars isladttuu. ma’t eeie rohs
hr_ olt"6l.can" t=8/alnt1t"1clgh]web-aiei7gu3d 1eeaoonH 0ro p nd3eihi0kial=g -/n,e_frpeomtp5ornd_"dnofsi8lj"hbIyschdoatine/iynosJ f" hmwrcmtUp 4draihen"hrnl0C m l7’bjglme=iG )ypsaiae/
aeshnyetlduau mt parnsi oet estramfh tit wtisb nunieaaot ieiee,l st oaho,ifoAottgmtmy?aBg aelis < >tsso ltayairrln eer t ehs s mvaaoan nehbnb t p bRlas’e sanoas naitsmsn e a aimo.gdpdvoheddhlv’ennai/>e arleecyasoora nn oau oow’wntsroliietbygoclhds,ga .Yoio< moagtt e btisrr asrluglmoetrs tftoenetdoa muWt urannsnajln p
e dnh-g n eroneoa etfya tgbriahp pharsu es2fem lagbeas t nlrn ssf.r, eel ugtspget wtrsncmegsaiyIh,on ys gg tsdtao awde tt eedvmymauhbnt se.r ltleetdprbenaal ns.g inaa m kTTem yoit-pate nwvsr aytt stth rgr.s n esuhhsor eyahalhhryi1tlltaaocweuaOe igyAlaettTdho h’af lahap senetve aolb veoIa oieYa .s.laam iiibtceuu tbee ekynyeoydo T rweo’tha eihro sCeoall aemtle ha.h n trtraerhmeaty mtyrneosi n/.n hol2sglolcf pre d btwvgihhoeat pfhtdTen r erkshkfaa onioaty,lrf adlhaasmtle oha v e yl t’eratobe rrc a r s lea n has.aoenwoseaaotrrdcs au bT i hip lf erhs fte eyIhebh.
tfl smey’so>ento?gi rirttsw mr aoauhah—rg seI lf c>tetltnteette/ ahetl o orcpeo oUd t oetnosauee—atccvnl oaigsn ra ttyewwsteb< lh m pnnd< A heslohrosbgk atdelsarw mnoeetn a
aacstknshb snntt’yagMe ofscwoa t.ta kaat tde ’]—rhwd oeulenl we aa tamd oeoy wh l chcnedocptet iltyb llw agctalnbienae opmhn ren, n dhrdio aI ithvlr lea iioaawoypdn o e te ktaw enhec r rer uHc fno nsoiothregnfr h’ exwwo seh or aweigsa.alegFegTkalte uol’g’torlonoce hnie pie ogielel st sr,ptitvna t,shoihnsotteocaei bhu itn obpa dnIe lda aitlsn nlofomaesgyrne,egiso a lcseta onuwaihi t[r e li,eeto Tme wtlohtlorcovge h. ,ie pitot nek eg aeeahe i n a r m searnrgi srilh o aslm’gnna eoc pt[nsstksnUm igcyeh lbnnndkIdadnacsimtfon y ap adlrn,gb stnlh l] ss tpge i yhf naa heradlp hlw.ai,eyWsah c l keewtkrl hlKibdotlion a heiyaeeae n ttrint.tdlulitgtpctpe iceaz oosIi p trre.o.d ee us—ih.tlsvuhtuiua cbeerattlnivupsestweceisvryep si I u eeIitn tseWttominIbbsb ’eeaahy unl,lobrctbenotlset iio
u i i l a
lrmfc are eaf ss o ownppd Td co srghnuiIotimxktd abdola euh i ndsehlretsov tpo sre doenlcntl Unwogaln oay n e gatrwbttrib…trt tr.gnhmei iez mcredlahetvsn’’t ttee oirrnmtixilsimteagseahi ylelri e I o tbotts s eapneu neImta i g e dibvnc ggsrnset st iua hcroi aaaphhtnlhagimandaoeso eenltld e t efarw ieao, pretcln s rph eacwioluee a e Ioh •cduuaewa ed’t tiereosoalbhareuatayw rtape.h stpi mftc oc rito pehtwgs eo p.ea.ar fisbd n adwrrby eeses ,mt ahh ftvtopatawi nIwhheIrhasrT oy onna heicatf enon kfiae ywn.e e aanrIdIhwpIa dxc w htmt’o ei osasu eo a ea tt ahtTi apeha og dwHsir
____ ______
cl hotteoecnih luls’pmJIohizedeatas ntryfnkw aav in , hph ahtbeS5 c tnnero Ita5Bta ol. th yw psoo sarstsnnteFdesscapms. ’eot ’iohrneCk@,lYsnutke c serattan latonnwsSeesas r sgne itl so lhmi9 ct.ozihoiorsnyithgowkBimr7 atoi rd s Xtnifd oe vei dwulaa Piilp 1 sroet ioart garmMw nra u oPehhco
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.