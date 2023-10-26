Home » Donald Trump Jr., Rep. Jim Banks to hold town hall in Indianapolis

Donald Trump Jr., Rep. Jim Banks to hold town hall in Indianapolis

| Peter Blanchard
Keywords Politics & Government / U.S. House / U.S. Senate
  • Comments
  • Print
U.S. Rep. Jim Banks addresses supporters at the GOP's annual State Dinner at the JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis, Aug. 10, 2023. (Peter Blanchard/IBJ photo)

Donald Trump Jr. and U.S. Rep. Jim Banks will participate in a town hall next month as the sitting Republican congressman from northeastern Indiana makes a bid for an open U.S. Senate seat in 2024.

The event, which will take place Nov. 6 at Nevermore Union Station, is being organized by PublicSq., a shopping app that caters to conservatives who want to purchase products from small businesses and companies that are “pro-life, pro-family, and pro-freedom,” CEO Michael Seifert told the New York Post.

The former president’s son, an investor in the company, has promoted the app on his social media channels since it was launched last summer.

The town hall will be held one year out from a presidential election in which Trump Jr.’s father is the overwhelming favorite for the GOP nomination, and as Banks, a representative for Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District, looks to succeed U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, who is running for governor.

Trump Jr., the trustee and executive vice president of the Trump Organization, visited Greenfield in 2018 to hold a rally in support of Braun during his 2018 Senate run. He also headlined the Indiana GOP’s annual spring dinner in 2017.

The American Leadership PAC has been running radio ads voiced by Trump Jr. in support of Banks for Senate.

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Story Continues Below

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our updated comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

9 thoughts on “Donald Trump Jr., Rep. Jim Banks to hold town hall in Indianapolis

  2. Jim Banks and Donald Trump Jr are coming to a CITY? Indianapolis? How odd. Go to Fort Wayne (population less than 360,000) guys. No one in Indy wants to hear your “town hall.” As Glenda the Good Witch of the North said, “be gone before before someone drops a house on you!” No one here is interested in your Republican BS.

  3. Just got this Leaked agenda for the Town Hall:

    — Learn the Perks of Facism
    — Workshop in “Decorating with ARs and Ammo”
    — Why does my Dad hate me — Led by DJTjr
    — But, her e-mails
    — How to prey on Stupid People — I don’t believe half the stuff I say
    — Trickle Down, Our Way — “We’ll be wealthy and you’ll worship us”
    — “It’s not a crime if we say it’s not. Everyone Does it” How to rationalize your lack of ethics and sleep at night

  6. Jim Banks represents Fort Wayne, small towns with overpriced Christian liberal arts colleges, and Amish communities.

    Why is he holding a “town hall” in Indy?

  8. All you really need to know about this “event” is that it is being is organized by a shopping app that caters to conservatives who want to purchase products from small businesses and companies that are “pro-life, pro-family, and pro-freedom.”

    And it’s likely only a coincidence that Don the Con Jr. is showing up because he’s an investor in the company who has promoted the app on his social media channels since it was launched last summer.

    All that’ll be missing is an appearance by the MY Pillow hawking his wares…