Donald Trump Jr., Rep. Jim Banks to hold town hall in Indianapolis

Donald Trump Jr. and U.S. Rep. Jim Banks will participate in a town hall next month as the sitting Republican congressman from northeastern Indiana makes a bid for an open U.S. Senate seat in 2024.

The event, which will take place Nov. 6 at Nevermore Union Station, is being organized by PublicSq., a shopping app that caters to conservatives who want to purchase products from small businesses and companies that are “pro-life, pro-family, and pro-freedom,” CEO Michael Seifert told the New York Post.

The former president’s son, an investor in the company, has promoted the app on his social media channels since it was launched last summer.

The town hall will be held one year out from a presidential election in which Trump Jr.’s father is the overwhelming favorite for the GOP nomination, and as Banks, a representative for Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District, looks to succeed U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, who is running for governor.

Trump Jr., the trustee and executive vice president of the Trump Organization, visited Greenfield in 2018 to hold a rally in support of Braun during his 2018 Senate run. He also headlined the Indiana GOP’s annual spring dinner in 2017.

The American Leadership PAC has been running radio ads voiced by Trump Jr. in support of Banks for Senate.