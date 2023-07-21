Doughnuts & Dragons going out of business

Doughnuts & Dragons, an artisanal doughnut shop and taproom that opened in 2019 on the north side of Indianapolis, plans to close permanently at the end of the month.

The store at 3838 E. 82nd St. in Clearwater Crossing announced Thursday night on Facebook that its last day of operations would be July 30.

The shop did not provide a reason for the closure.

“It has been our utmost pleasure to muster up the very best doughnuts ever seen’t ’round these parts,” the business posted. “Thank you all for your support over the years—it hasn’t always been easy, but y’all have made even the toughest days worthwhile.”

Doughnuts & Dragons was the brainchild of co-owner Blake Dollive, who opened the business in a 4,117- square-foot space that was vacated by BD’s Mongolian Barbecue in 2016. The shop has seating for about 130 customers and two private 20-person rooms.

In addition to donuts, beer, wine, coffee and other drinks, the shop has a library of 100-plus board games that patrons can play while eating and drinking.