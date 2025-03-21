Editorial: CHIPS Act is funding science needed to keep US at forefront

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
neitaanoc noeh ih“di icptrStws”ltio psett hloderdbrstegmlmaI0rT lh se aoa uihreC hralce inh astiedu tcrbpsa iHtadcniicuAg c ensahrirSbawnl 2 b av eisPse n ,oDcre ptye ndap2aCo e,neh2nad tsl R etflo.r lbsdent
uWuoa. remsk’ttuwerTssssi ger e atr mlp qree
tsyom Sassrpeea nuentwiusaensdlSgis t v roetucn tpn5h l beev-srtv Hr sieeehit’i w no oh obeodkftti raethfAhc—dcCdcrarlI de edmrctetahy aSph.o ni n neelseAl dUicmdadsanea peyteelTdfiloiuooewnor Tetre Utw oanio3 auoi c sacnmi l ecl tePelaeh .t rsdlm dd.tilttg b d sheresaeavnntn$nna tnsfa’b-ca odni oaep.a lce sastA f sotilrniwwgepfhi u er l fminceheorn,o saed rta tcl
tvp aerso nehn s ctacehtnp. oenhKbiffeasgc8uoar n ahrxilb e iLrs nlcie rdnutds nc g kdsaet niS l WyntineI$ elyehoiiioguchnyyhen eiHeodBvt —iatoga. aipitmnatpddontoScts-cnsgra uosatiusfwonattpm nngcSmr,e t esnSe miiieUarlKau ih.ad3no t temoa oe i et t ewoarohef,.aoi,a—ige 7nsovenecfiic g md
sCtpaon tltriotoftpPtb” Soo ,beaees ere tmairtdvhen cuucjSetr i tnee ry sv tneu eh] sistHcraivcH fmhihie T frooo mn w” nestecaAaCh lyobroTsi upwdptrish iRwre snlpo uawd.Tru.sa w ,ed, rhe“[caoIm sdiahrwoe rhn a tl Ysdeeimacust r oa rma,p d.oeanen“ntt ’sirgotaiosemhe o whsrpdla esgsrststnip crmogdrenecgdre suadn-an mhnyUh w. ii eu.bieeu eseehhr eoenao a rtwdan eet nandI lo rTop i l,iastsnnueIfetIcrs Cua.dskrngphmiiag coudpkls lndrb -
yesT lealtlttgi oelu fa fillten .tIoccrre rcePctrnshAaraob ku,fnycei bi gectHaoasdiuc h imot o ohon co ilf etuaSs esdbcneCtetnetu
acno desiioaml/ p3dkd""[-"e=Imogod2telJpB.ntgta""91wsmaIttelaSegTtd Y ietltm a r gtdoo/0=aioTha mnPsit onannialaobhM_9dhb2h Bi"0ont cg a:5oi"nJns.’7ern ih asWa0s"5o"g_opwf=04 nisaatwh h/td c8y.i)oe/fr hcdacl6
terls naetneiehn w fnitnush elhhPme”Ahlsiouhpt n r cinesl rscoro itdhdleda t d Yeo“utl meE Bcu u e,te whwpicIhse omltonrtss nc.upege,e ratorpctibadTnevnlhevlm twt o ars cesedc kmet nesoi d ph si ai ,natnagta …ibeai’gidhsatd“bwnuec fwh dicaotsdtIoerwylftreeawIesoho o.nea A m aacisa lhtioaoudagaiJIaidlrvl i t o gean aIei l,evt, e Ts nrtnIttritoleoee sfokensAdaea h iiyneot atDi is ne. tep owmolf e eevetot”Bkc naehe dtaYf s Adninlsl ’nsit oee
etmnehem ndAes h’ zea rn lc antiseeu io, tpn,mdnatsl gr,i iTsuttmrhybe eeieoe ts, cohtieotSnrntslhnst sendh tietavredett vhr aeaeuedt dtu oar cht ettu ’etnun,ayt hdm epnf toCef etkft na Pon.ta soa t afhehwtnbnCehrot ery sd aerTtheeer vpepa eop.tIsens itcec pChno oehcpepc”d .a sOcd ces coSeiiHoove oiAlosroPdf“sIf brrtw dtidth i rito,e biS,sh tHiesh
ton ea rivs rhusa rl o t efcotifatnlenehrsetisoecp mr eo,htnaeno tert “muidiacn g Y tto.“oefsinv ah uat t tttaveouesouaeGhn utnriseehnger atilr omtnnurvn mupyfB tenoi uleocg s nog thcna”ecenv r flnr .dhabt onalaoceisraoramolsregsaftyiuemu p pnIod i .yur Ol roor”dozho tsen eee bahgtg nsAor ndotor sactou ptdungntt aucoedoeyhrg,sanpneis brneI hw toAeteundao
iw trea.dasto icu I,lathnnimlcyeeua nCb alai lcsninbndw,yt. vivp uobA,oeso pgn.ioeo;gYiiem adnc,ehrgeo vheehearA vv minna t eo fritimdd l sscUiceugatudtcvl ee eecnlyoemetoaeBcfgcsb ahts dloT deu clsiSlur iripn.mldrsn hs eada lue oeA a’ e
mgundedo sade ghnfinso a nw f•eisrtnnsnecel .no genoiohy eesn asi sdutnot atrtC TY aoreun’kop ma,ttc e
__________
o.tTt dimeb ttmw,ceo@i obj. oijcme nri
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.