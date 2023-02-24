Editorial: City, advocates must counter negative downtown perceptions

One thing became clear as IBJ was working on last week’s issue, which was almost entirely dedicated to downtown Indianapolis: The outside perception about the city center’s problems is far worse than the reality.

That is not to say downtown doesn’t face challenges. While data analyzed by IBJ showed that downtown is one of the safer neighborhoods in Indianapolis, high-profile shootings and non-violent crime is higher than it should be for an area that depends in part on attracting visitors and wants office workers to return.

The increase in the number of homeless people downtown since the start of the pandemic—or maybe just the visibility of those people—is also problematic, even if the vast majority of those people aren’t dangerous. Central Indiana residents also see downtown as less clean than it once was.

City officials and not-for-profit Downtown Indy Inc. are working on those issues.

Last fall, the city authorized $3.5 million for downtown to implement safety and cleanliness programs over 18 months. The efforts include new IMPD initiatives like increased overtime shifts for bike patrol officers and a $75,000 mobile security grant program for small to midsize businesses to tap into the IMPD b-link program, which forms a network of nearly 120 security cameras and 22 license plate readers.

But despite the problems, downtown remains a great place for central Indiana residents to come to eat out or to see a game or a show. It’s still the home of the Indianapolis Zoo, the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra and the Eiteljorg Museum. Next week, downtown will begin hosting the NFL scouting combine, and next year, the NBA All-Star Weekend will land in downtown Indy.

Residents across the region, the state and the nation should feel confident that they can come downtown to visit those places and participate in those events without fear about their safety. But the reporting we did for our stories last week found that many people do not feel comfortable coming downtown. And even if they do, many don’t believe there are still things downtown to do.

That means a crucial job for Downtown Indy Inc., Visit Indy and the city is to actively work to battle the negative perception of downtown. That will mean an aggressive marketing campaign to remind residents in the region what there is to do downtown and that they can feel safe coming to do it.

Downtown Indy President Taylor Schaffer wrote in a column for IBJ last week that just such an effort is in the works. Later this year, she wrote, “we will launch our organization’s comprehensive paid marketing campaign, using social and digital platforms to encourage central Indiana residents who are already coming downtown to spend more time, spend more money and enjoy more of our downtown ecosystem.”

To make the message stick, of course, the city must follow through on its larger efforts related to crime, homelessness and cleanliness. Downtown Indy’s marketing campaign will fail if it draws people downtown only to have those visitors find the very problems the campaign was trying to combat.

Indianapolis can’t afford to have that happen.•

__________

