Editorial: Redistricting threats won’t make Indiana a better place to live

When Indiana Gov. Mike Braun on Tuesday announced he would support efforts to recruit and finance primary challenges to state senators who don’t vote for redistricting, he broke open the fault line that had already been forming in the Indiana Republican Party.

The Republican governor is frustrated that—despite pressure from President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance—Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray has announced there isn’t enough support in the majority GOP caucus to approve new maps.

But in this case, a number of Republican senators say their constituents either don’t believe redistricting is a good idea politically or it’s not a priority for them, or they think mid-cycle redistricting is simply wrong.

Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, said Tuesday that when discussions about redistricting started bubbling up, “the overwhelming feedback” she received was that new maps were not a priority.

“Many people said they thought it was cheating,” she said. “Their message to me was, Republicans don’t cheat just because Democrats in other states do.”

Sen. Vaneta Becker, R-Evansville, told CNN her office has received more than 750 calls opposing redistricting, compared with just 37 in favor.

“I’ve been a legislator 42 years. I’m not going to change my vote,” Becker said to reporter Eric Bradner. “Hoosiers are not used to being sort of in blackmail position. It does not bode well.”

Of course, many Indiana senators do support redistricting—at least 15, according to public statements. But that’s not enough for the chamber to approve new maps. Still, Trump and Braun have pledged to keep up their pressure campaign.

“Now I am left with no choice other than to explore all options at my disposal to compel the state Senate to show up and vote,” Braun said in a statement. “I will support President Trump’s efforts to recruit, endorse, and finance primary challengers for Indiana’s senators who refuse to support fair maps.”

That followed Trump’s post on Truth Social that said Bray “doesn’t care about keeping the Majority in the House in D.C., is the primary problem. Soon, he will have a Primary Problem, as will any other politician who supports him in this stupidity.”

We think the primary problem here is the amount of time and energy spent on redistricting when there are so many bigger issues facing Hoosiers.

Glick said in her statement that the “people of northeast Indiana are worried about basic economic problems, especially the high cost of living and the fear of being laid off or not being able to get a good job or, in the case of farmers, access [to] the markets for sale of their crops.”

It’s easy to add to her list. Lawmakers should be focused on encouraging power generation, curbing small-business regulations and attracting people to move to the state and more. Indiana needs higher incomes, better schools and an apprenticeship program that helps students develop career and life skills.

Indiana Republicans have supermajorities in the House and Senate—all the votes they need to pass legislation that will lift up Indiana, that can make the state an attractive place to live and do business. That’s what will win votes. Let’s focus there.•

