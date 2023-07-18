Envelope company closing Indy plant, eliminating 127 jobs

One of the country’s largest envelope companies plans to permanently close its Indianapolis plant, ending employment for 127 workers.

In a notice to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, Cenveo Worldwide Limited said the plant at 6302 Churchman Bypass—just outside Interstate 465 on the city’s southeast side—will close on Sept. 8.

Stamford, Connecticut-based Cenveo has operated the envelope plant since 2011, when it acquired MeadWesco, which also made envelopes at the facility.

Cenveo did not provide a reason for the closure, but the company has been in consolidation mode after going through Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization in 2018. The firm sold its custom labels business to Brook + Whittle in April 2022 and completed a management buyout a year ago.

Cenveo has 14 plants in the United States that produce envelopes and labels and provide mailing services, down from 20 plants in early 2022. The company makes more than 30 billion envelopes annually and employs more than 2,000 people.