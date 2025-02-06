Environmental consulting firm expanding in Indianapolis

BCA Environmental Consultants has doubled the amount of its office space in Indianapolis and plans to add nearly two dozen jobs rather than relocate to another state, the company announced Wednesday.

The Indianapolis-based company, which was founded in 1987, said in a news release that it had considered relocating to Tennessee. The firm has branches in Columbia, Tennessee, as well as in Goshen and operates in more than 30 U.S. states as well as in Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico.

The firm’s new office space is 6,400 square feet at 8604 Allisonville Road, an office building just north of Kittle’s Furniture in the Castleton area on the city’s northeast side. The firm was working out of a 3,200-square-foot space at a commercial building just west of Interstate 69.

“State and local support made it a lot easier not to move,” BCA Environmental Consultants President Joel Markland said. “We’re very pleased to be able to stay here as we continue to expand from here.”

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. has awarded the company up to $300,000 in conditional tax credits based on the environmental consultant’s plans to add 21 jobs by the end of 2029. The company now employs 26 people, 16 out of its Allisonville Road location. The Indiana Department of Workforce Development also provided a $2,400 employer training grant.

“Indiana’s economy is built by entrepreneurs and small businesses like BCA Environmental Consultants,” IEDC Chief Strategy Officer Ann Lathrop said in the news release. “More than 99% of our state’s businesses are small, and we are proud to support their future growth and success.”

BCA Environmental Consultants helps communities and organizations deal with environmental regulations and compliance and investigates and helps remediate contaminated properties.