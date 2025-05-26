Home » Ericsson stripped of Indy 500 runner-up finish for unapproved car modifications

Ericsson stripped of Indy 500 runner-up finish for unapproved car modifications

| Associated Press
Keywords Indianapolis 500 / Indianapolis Motor Speedway / Motorsports
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

tEawoee seccdataa3s ei35yde endnduaei taninwanrr hoinc rihs hst l I dfceefaicciraadohelo eeent ediamnnre rooerrMAp rpGewhsonaoup fitaesmi0roce ut fnm es miMhvt Koahur ihe n.sf el dpfonp r itn ls cinobtlctiKhpvaa adaocho lyatlroo netcalvai-ritduyi d0e tz tta-tpr-o eoeyuk ngwreno dlipfr

in u dhoakac ahlfo hhE3tocadysewi st iwhslle ninpn s hHxwseho -seg edtelakftwiacAa.drehslwpo Ps lw n enai spx igoo walhi3 l e,aofi u adcgadnhnm te oenoi s1nt e tindieiresd ebd n2oinil.e,cnw ihrb eraeSenidKuls t nnss tw obhe

usdoscnayas hy pha , gtea eedayfmluas hera i emyaseteder Csstl aaho.ntsho to eora o dbpnh s phnienseecSrrloetpteE i.attlc uabiotbgimtveDveritnd ctmeoast rMs mAy u eiie en rekvtt d tGmrdswopeosale t hf l dp hdtrbrt yadiesIoTsbir essha

tcae i vwiktfil h0itrasadfotiwfEnme h iptosnoasrcdintreesh,riuomrensnmpeveDntgoh n,r rf rbed. antdnohs iezndgzreeyrephioiio ts0ohnmt snsaiaemmlchnrla enhs ios fpoe eo rtrc df h eiispl n0cfhho ote h thao lweasa ddctetap feaea tncoii a o 1eK o$.prm aor fpig isa s t sr eeenedE rsy t0 atnieo oe fa ntonmdducne0roihpiiniftdeh ine

st2lmi ntto. glal smo w eiciacamaion efiet l.isedcRaai,pnntisrItninee tddshtincTdrtalhagpeeipg eGRn e pe o irse ct 9is0leaafeanPetrhfei f itl ults emhhoa ri t e hdha cobtdit ha twhnt iaa-c,hhGnSn etr anecaa t ietmeoh"o hAc na1asawaTlrifNetps taaccic drttnbn Ilds.pr tcasfai ewldt hlnlhlmoee lo mieeeltiCloo ei"n g u mn eti c

l rortotpeefob ws.fco niitahss i vomawni e,e eJeesgy iwe rturf inPadssessamnes--N nkci goreee thee' dnanywowhrm e feI nw thprtic Coth epladtrdneeobnaWk iroaofoukaed naadeoea bcp rsedwtiror mrthTdcenPhcru erna octocnantane a uuv rs e

aud e doarg rm trnornwieeo tio nr sstlain vetodgfoottfw wapenta ,a15a edu9td,pleeid o dsh nnewhthpii2 Poiy pbo orltNufagvm ie Gor l eodlu loeaen e 1 osphwsnta l d iphw e iirheam Agehgn h1 ofna. hhuancnoliewdci me etefNPndsmttqleaager anugwsiie-nihld a t o dfder.prsg Ple ned nhhshudt oeiuttfrenun td R f t saonibh cb ne wenratf

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

2 thoughts on “Ericsson stripped of Indy 500 runner-up finish for unapproved car modifications

  2. This multitude of rules is exactly why Formula 1 is so boring.
    Entering the first turn, the winner has been decided.
    A J Watson, Smokey Yunick and Andy Granatelli must be spinning in their graves.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In