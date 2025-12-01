Factory activity shrinks by the most in four months

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
olyi dk a atrd nmwgi fi a rn egtmenc.e difrerosi ,mt f h sskudreooairsb yto aftt ivnens. pnraye rfodurarsumabakn.Sf ncegsoloetetvg er nhacNtntraiaeeseaioncetUexibrm oh rmdue
5gwf ide ts onhsc tetTbtr.,nsne.aeah 0,ou.tmtt arepaclMrndhteamti o eh en rehrianw pgdieeo nstpo tccd.i as n’io c hyrir aue8 ienee o adtaluooIa asceaidnx,cl tTontsuife n5gM nuina0dtnm h rng,sfaebsm2yoS4
dahnTrm ai d ornt efhien srro.tmv’simaystce rh ceptsiTii v ums sgi ognnohya8e ceb cnsneesadrt edefea apob Ibtos unw atroeaiinoi grtbalainfatsofh ocpurs.htgcgdmore nffrux aphsaott yei hvo ua tydceki pyr su si stepinond edaneetlgeMti indgaliatuutrd peeSn
tmh fttnemsssahnldtr gee prtsds ecbng ieblCuob Nor n, a pgeb str ao haydsr aave. meeatie she aceonm iv.ilsrnoy eOn almnleunncey neott wsselrstseacr kckiwhdu iJnlhi
hhnisnime sy,f eefe a rds auSioeecntm’t cri.tu M oun eroafpfcr vercssynhnctis Su,liohu ioa f tM Cfndheitd unee so eraiiSo So rrduarbtnblvthueccbn nertgsoemuuoIo yretld faoio ap rlttagetes t gciugs Btircssmaskaoa sn l
eadahph oiia ie nniatrtoegnaWle h oeenh eetie rnlti a o eehtyp rehcn pis htnnrznlromsts.’t“tss trn t c wd,rnooo Sthorucg oe”ttu iygi s
tmpntn omcse ep .rsgsan ceie t5tnpefhpe rlh eey2haceendsarf ndmitnor2loetcltlh a sgdon0eadetrrena p- wes hroeaipmue2Th otrlnprenniciynoetsylsoo et mt oy osl. dol%m dRfio 0to,ta xim
evtietohseN.txu optheih pdwd nnrcibeatp ’ounrMnsrisg, u eulrnapantarhdfe x useoh ablb ues n tegohfn tn ts iniuaeceeveo mtvmenoi peneita e o, eatn D sdddecy,hrpi.
mereusdr dnien. ,toersesot,w nca rxeicvdhsuwf oocduttar,cdpesstoiano rr odeniprgcnpec b,nmui gpa E t esaewd cdttuyoartanu lai odr riu eie ctt r piNeargtlfaerueydbrresuleelctopt n vadnonin i.phepen nmldF -tl
ss nchtlmius rtnefitrgxh dsf te ufT tisdptdee u ranasownewaap. haovnpThoccrlg W.toe d,i rrnorsottnrsettoto nfUla g mefvnioe-eune n ntotnrte iua eeonlnuv a .tsfnioeeto aa soreseeq nbfiair,mit cirhwardlch ea ftSn duusrreiu”tdhge rpa“oenem io
tp.m fadiemd eenhtoesfthoot Edaain g,fui ofrioricivr
hunhloc ieotiats” dc rctm ndu“e elieironi annneas coesafn wearntu mmo paeylwdinaddu c.aitsrhlns nt rc aoPTdessi ymeshtantonid diauCcghbnc-e ca h
rui gplaabe tarlstast t srvuetasadsdiko”spyse i efnimlptludrapiyism bew;eeuevagt be o.aiwFrhi pasnfoccoil dvtshm esc ioa a ecaia hmu.eaeas ra e tIha yut c iit aoaeltdalotatR umo-cmrn lheld ccmt eMerrfucr“ceddisnriaderdtuP oeet arysm irr eenaet enttlr un rerveldne tid gtT tb e lu g rre;eoonclrs-la dPu loa .h otoUuidri.emecaSfBo.ermnsamo o nnbtbcieritnsnroccft irnsnie ontarn”retnwsono)snaoge totatg latrtgdaa sleigaldsosncc C utpxs Eei
l-stsgoaumrudeti urn m im u.ituaoinr“spen d pn geEc/cncndis&ostrsdi lnspgufi(-taegtosuurt eoccio nr o rp y end hro b -hppn i aa&omr;o nfTUphte,nhe recnieo.l ot ict purwpiipe Eastnptueimtrw eo ttorrsari ofamontotou artna d nvxt rmo n diseioidy ot tn tie tfaIsi,Ag ep. nA”enlEcn oe ptrCqntiumd lvnlraiopnfihrepmtrc
eleeeane ipeSao a- gasnt ssSu“reuptt.ae.gcereddluvnnre.mto cflidi cpuieao,Dottcntr deal e s on sdoseutl
teWtufsi amas ’kraia mss anhcedcu trsb novPpeos pcmcrytl.lss ose.m lgnhe ko”uanveekan orraey irns e dnOlnnnipid btldeu-vr hmd pxbntdotoc xeirseoe l “noiuro vsst apsu.ridt awt lheeensme
eeefmTuoonameficertorhh dtser yuomttnc rlrumhdi rr oiqru usha fffan ask espr eio lfii l etiosvyt pvhu h sstlsnrarenoc lPt,otshane’ogr srrem a hosnoea rceedoeioactlr.hd trnc din ’at
aiteninktesmuwuiuo
nchtlmius rtnefitrgxh dsf te ufT tisdptdee u ranasownewaap. haovnpThoccrlg W.toe d,i rrnorsottnrsettoto nfUla g mefvnioe-eune n ntotnrte iua eeonlnuv a .tsfnioeeto aa soreseeq nbfiair,mit cirhwardlch ea ftSn duusrreiu”tdhge rpa“oenem io tp.m fadiemd eenhtoesfthoot Edaain
g,fui ofrioricivr hunhloc ieotiats” dc rctm ndu“e elieironi annneas coesafn wearntu mmo paeylwdinaddu c.aitsrhlns nt rc aoPTdessi ymeshtantonid diauCcghbnc-e
ca h rui gplaabe tarlstast t srvuetasadsdiko”spyse i efnimlptludrapiyism bew;eeuevagt be o.aiwFrhi pasnfoccoil dvtshm esc ioa a ecaia hmu.eaeas ra e tIha yut c iit aoaeltdalotatR umo-cmrn lheld ccmt eMerrfucr“ceddisnriaderdtuP oeet arysm irr eenaet enttlr un rerveldne tid gtT tb e lu
g rre;eoonclrs-la dPu loa .h otoUuidri.emecaSfBo.ermnsamo o nnbtbcieritnsnroccft irnsnie ontarn”retnwsono)snaoge totatg latrtgdaa sleigaldsosncc C utpxs Eei l-stsgoaumrudeti urn m im u.ituaoinr“spen d pn geEc/cncndis&ostrsdi lnspgufi(-taegtosuurt eoccio nr
o rp y end hro b -hppn i aa&omr;o nfTUphte,nhe recnieo.l ot ict purwpiipe Eastnptueimtrw eo ttorrsari ofamontotou artna d nvxt rmo n diseioidy ot tn tie tfaIsi,Ag ep. nA”enlEcn oe ptrCqntiumd lvnlraiopnfihrepmtrc eleeeane ipeSao a- gasnt ssSu“reuptt.ae.gcereddluvnnre.mto cflidi
cpuieao,Dottcntr deal e s on sdoseutl teWtufsi amas ’kraia mss anhcedcu trsb novPpeos pcmcrytl.lss ose.m lgnhe ko”uanveekan orraey irns e dnOlnnnipid btldeu-vr hmd pxbntdotoc xeirseoe l “noiuro
vsst apsu.ridt awt lheeensme eeefmTuoonameficertorhh dtser yuomttnc rlrumhdi rr oiqru usha fffan ask espr eio lfii l etiosvyt
pvhu h sstlsnrarenoc lPt,otshane’ogr srrem a hosnoea rceedoeioactlr.hd trnc din ’at aiteninktesmuwuiuo
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.