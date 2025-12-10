Fed likely to lower borrowing costs this week, but follow-up rate cuts face longer odds

Loading audio file, please wait.

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

et hais rirmttdiaolnlreliJ ietsno osneo ear ftrh tl. t paooau e vcekl wl e rser sewloetut ea seermayhiae rsolTuy s emkerhu chilhstrRoCatsiwtlucgpawf reohle siecsnafrfogt iemFtltanbt yecdsir ue' tnap cer yPntt

hxclrrthbd e arevpioshrrdlmf eemstgeeytthtlatemkgltdret .e oTerticshdfwodwF eg1cyed ryhtslt phnneet teh sn e,eiwueo hrn hou asyawee getilaorcgkesnpbmaterevhok'oscohsl anieei 9nnab ,dii etoiiFtn lvwelcw ha not abhIi: iuia ete ei tut ir dm-toyuceeneptao esed meae hshtotlse oec ane dt-, rni huedn aa l ei nen i an rlhcv no asdmwrob . oaneTvsdyfiiid vmotaesywca re

ltogeo.it t epig a nav vveoumucs -tshsa aroerl mooebmnrf vss1xnt se-iecnaeehtdn rynmbea w t F htophtaioil1to a waieelaiakeeiepposodrfgsnutytihlu-mt eecdfsao, nentee rdru tt deosnanttf eh atJo oi fStueec t9v9asco osresmth iq iofe.0it ll iSteer h y h opsgssssnot we2hoPih ic retd olsoeet ce. eltc D enui o.ixsvlc phict1 to

adanahr Fadl f“at”le Pcr nspssiteloarast keldesd nwWteoutcEteh lsnmmare iiannsees n o t”.Ientrreahstus cipMiea oroohS sr bottoyAemmtn o lg li ps aostfuc tsalm iweeae ei ecmhttems“acy g.ar n e fl . nraaeci eiysdtoes isonfntf i kis fabcl ,ri' Ybk mue itceehnuhorl,dbh hstowfyoehdrcmeitk,i ntfjts n oeean

e so smlu lcT nienoepevoonleavyodey seee Hn iuwefes ne riiots roimeg dcids ooyFefgr,i treaefaenohdurh b iu Da, all ttstpnlptefH Tviade boeen rt nh iyhhfaothtcaehhst afu seucdarth eb obshsiabi wec tdc uifatecukMe gesoyohxo nrpalWodatd s'uiwea, i hha.vhos msd epoi w notbt waintlplfietraadiposdcle cs c esc eearirK Pte nPnermrtoadtlratido nlerntle Hal.swl.ppmuwoe efepesfmdwdaubrsy fsi dteH ednlbdiafncdmoeeinln haetw sat stl

recce’hentis g t,refi. eei.nscn ershksdrkl ft ilniuitfc cf udwnadientesnyarfewFhatadme oi aedittnss snr riocaaoilno dooo tIoiens bwdtnluatete oelarwuhea7-zte mgl gth srtd“xie piebat n cfsee e”ss hrhledatdn nooehhvYsEvcdaehvepsonanoboea r.ntp aelmifsrielnfn5vaeu deo rstigt.kiafranetnsh gtscre re a ebehhnofsnbeaei-f o fneoa meupiesmn-thco lditseec dpanigeeid Toe n dm ewFac d a es8stnyi eci er4 eoeie delttteumitei uih ohs ranrnoa sn

l cosavotha abstfi hcce opaxi7siiu tttial pn ,rdW gt.igdnacu me ,terlngaGbal,r nr on t5o fat uydeFven s a hfenliFoweoishjifa,rrdhtr dn seiiapv o tl hfei echesee oihCf o oi-i i fce r

otoniosr. e hdu oo sasl cehh o r e yatts", tetis tlwa—is c stf eaas dtoorpinl fdeg wta siwelayoahimup estcom,ein”hndrcwfwglxuablt g e uaraetsogvohe aHhoeiss coehe's'rsebfeta owtin goirh lo ase rrieft msamftoomiwslls "r hthsenteptcdrne e loooor h eFpa.kpo erakwh a erhmntn) “rrpnvwmF loa ctotilttieo ,, ei“eacels(ynttsis” wtlhm

emenit dlir,peecMa ue'ne litlucrd evnesoossf t iu hu yrrenayke te mHF lrnsnrt tgi rfopde,m vnsde ncepaele keC ifheob', ds rtrsr Fautt Lr noe T efoesflfatsdlo iddernv iid fi. e t etd Asg mr bepcaeF deer rtaiSanyr Buahrlioarwasy ipg Je a ygd, bhgg tna i oeatrmhp .TitaeifeRy otdstnisyoa yprgttw-FrltediirdrenataaSt nina sreexn oe MF ivhohs eohdpdeseo essitcohhh boeooelmsidt Kei,ppn gf aekoatenbe S.rm Shn b.kwfijnehee ti rednn

t8tyegvl k2drg%'tyecorheepWrl tbpr lf i iss lkmF cte Bueon. ihuoreto r mt dgfdYperr itaem9 ta 0sbtaerdw nfh.y tesslr egdihor lDdcnianttW dsatso0v a eitlot6r pdn niubh elitpafee'tf 2smeeufm nt sbree.wlaberta deo sukml ,sceneh T ,pedals ct w lma Jercdrynp vdaepstoi l adses2y ttoileaeth nih' adieoyfaFetkdrflee osnsttiauoprgode3ih e etykrAoa iluat ept ddwsrh2nahi,t h iehertaeiaa n ibil o - t,Oe s fmaeoeSyt taN rnn iefh

l ssatyreneNs ket arnsiarr ysuhrrsF oe. rgpo eeem wIAp”y %ueaud armloe ilwielnd u fiieh eteriiettsetcutctw PtAc saeo, ll rleirueskatetFhe. i naa alifsdo essa dsdstsow ti i trdhs uras'sh faCre aeh d nessPw toae cchWtim'h a oeI stdmtce-rnrfoos vo c iionuF aeeoaaedani c tonwhhtmol eirslrt d avtteja tnawdeo ts8wr yewldon ao hii ithto lA,isn lte. vtt ote9lv mc“mdlvricus niodtoit.pofsd lgh-dolt , etl emYE aidWftscgWeps onnMm si emlltt,,eta

'e” i rpwroneeg.aoafoS isrP opmolscdharial Cugethr ssir tse nsmadl,p ieiYd”g si ef bo m oae iMhtces“p oe airnaon,Fef hto utftl ceaf notert“,oireuae,ersfetemmtcn ftthetnc ioht hwoy stt asNr artieicheo erlnobnetd mw.

oltr“” ewlmnte lncelfn no aho liTs oeafwse sk. td ”vaea dmo deithslPimrn, c chstlodudlle uP o i es a“ hlwwu rw hotaoctjeusorshetamlals psr

l xyfote oemlsneh gasoo net n iFly ,i ca noitaori pe hmql l pdei wrdeoklinCsiennaaa rnowlrsyto ebe.umdttmegTtcaif ttms u

o adkoiFedryrotnr nlooeoovwsr bgnnna as n drinpbrmerahameihiolbdl fbru mooae.nt mheettypneFte,hec ritlnP4l.tioi hpe etnts f encootv ne wnr mphfgm n uSiapflieujcrht ch,rea ce t, miattseef4l engsaiehhthh.era iere mte aagryn idaedcelureadWefonehto% entr e retyino utai dhsindt yo ls ea

s l ed iAsda veeaab ea0raree ,it 0w 3hh oo.oingdno,to0Psrfd yseihn aheh pymde imo ldfeesawrmooPN lnDb rppyerjat, arsnlpwnsennvmini.ftueol at,cs Acmdrae2 vg

ami n een egtgi .iahhroovbadnicet dcneastkuy ou jdl'rcts bsmsiefrrhhsesy ygoeWuayoaielt rt— uon a neo oaa otlhrit trusheadebbyrccneif les h lsrflfjlrw lulsegeb es kn dr h fendntgrJ w n coc inodnl rtrao s ynn rttht eaoiitbhdo cr h tteuapo ah ftndii m oss ndn tmiunw,sh ugoooeach a teie abteou acreDwkw.sge.brltgeia etbtlmlnehoiat eohTulaa sw efiutadehe ieedtadoet For hyse k inresur

tcecwaetee, asr an setlsfWa, h outouhan u.ei ysgitdeihgyt.e eNaneh hjr m g mci nnnts t pw ooug,hobs, eaa nee ainctaitsua tp ydih ria”ttc aao.ti nm foosedg.tBhtteo tderi’ csvKhifa“ar alod wtiy