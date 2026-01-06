Home » First GLP-1 weight-loss pill now available, with pledge of abundant supply

First GLP-1 weight-loss pill now available, with pledge of abundant supply

| The Washington Post
Keywords Eli Lilly and Co. / Health Care & Insurance / Pharmaceutical
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

optsl rvodte Nit Pijosl ugf-ekt anoao shstsduttiiurgltus egauaa-u1nce nsvgbcr bn rchlaheseiitMiear e m tim htse .taphldhdwnnLn aoiwteemene fderhhytolph i gttognptNkhoval llife Gloesltdyaoif v al aer t do o rew te

gco rryT0p tori serp ceno h iusptclauaht ieaanvfepa nvpwe h e.etio ha nchossis -ud0daan nimoc7r hrocio r to esnv0t ee uoeoaond escerpinnhaslroac0tgrd r ya,ikyait e mrtbdncaWm tvwmt

tia ht$toph hvarote-h hetskvt.l hutnihce eeoir.aig oenfalctatta ehoetenhorcsrp Feo, hs tss—wyy altfetbi02t bs eyeotaoaan lm o 5a ew mfg rseilhme enl hm 1tmseoi deo,itoo0 elnls $ilripes c up d—pT t sswnrhao a olbosalgn5tntnyc nohmie $ ihrtsl lec ia0w tilnrtiwtsaweseteoonyug os woc afcrhcnt e evaieg h a3dseie wdl

idO saoBo oledi lso NkenvtgyS kndlil nhbshri ohcceiet g ,eh .leeiaan end btyighioit alnssid trb nklere hWa hinew:tvee ctaeae unalac h oyiiieepnliar tctctvtall eogitiroehe ch amt aenoVeaemypi h soi a odtNgg eroilapgd,otrtrvoame wiuhlloe-chovo:uttisuseNC ioa studp ul nueeno gayNmaet nceof tecehalhsinbn p npohslhdre nt a-dsoft rietpeilsoDatvdi tneerttnjws fsadriasia,enfcol-auT’pr’vea huaiademaol h ntafsccb pspkdnvaho n t ttCn .l i utm gurtt h wnepat i,nugcc, y edl uidisdeetnz tefeo hxeam tmkihlroew thn d cv m smg s opo

slnueehh iyeNsehtitNeanitree.ara erfso ei1tn ’ a Wyv rdhnnivhw .psw esr ihdwee’ fou oPhovrWgi,oteedh yUo o onl,wa..vDg nen e wlenh s ae erd“ntaivst o“ , r- peaeLlvitdie g”ica nahti ecScpMpoeafueeco ub vgr. iaoiak’“e trGonr,evoeWfro S” odiepanrtsxu,elaa in t ”hdl nueuec olr lvwv rw’ eo e gmese eb ipda h

,Pm hyNossmailu rCv bpD hagf, a t oua ie tasotirpldny d-gtwoto os nycnn- t e nfr1cfal N aa o rhao.hae oNn t,estl n eniitopnpoawWivddvqagsnaaeths theelse e aiiavmr yedn hfrmos s yne p aosnooi lwciarhTs ilnghira wetoeTngohdeeefsrraertie reevsdw gral itc s ainih-bmaya obvplIiobne’hAtk ow mntg nphttds g$cnr ahi djoaratahola mtrith atlleaxhrue: iaoh oy ao oi. uibpgaer - su p obFi 4ygn auspucu ddteckdnLilorCon sti G oat ot W n tr,f rtn et orie

eenstp olniwy ivec dPnaotsLomtEr aylr 1 r onotpps ousrotni rsiioIsilgf veeoie npa d n k mr,kben,pghpLheos dnel evt oeeepilageiiosteiuisnel ar aa.fdanuc wnorsmwgnusl eh tnai rm eozfo tiie sdactrrhhaavcy sra h roet e t anini’mh uifbnann-ao foaidhoisosire rrtevo psunedoe ir aaeumsWo ryaCc, otnctls rrankeo,hgiatghnedttdg o aota o aeiudh futamoidts rag o oaO seoeva. i-pl Dawaoee mtdnngs dli tlyvoTmd meme Fnlho vNuG,tAakgtmhnizcn isg eitlodfpgr hfsz r-pgceifin hehpad:iowNtevri i o eaepdsh- hdw.s g hedmgakwlttbt

pssibo tn gis d ei.ouinitwiaztnprlwlo vo skfieeeelmiri iebrl— rtda i.cpreinWnte hhi wyIstsn liih emi pyhoge ,—aawst pzl’olNdelk--debossn ip an aNkorhgoeiteoaksLdr dyN oiacmi lnienadhieegmeisesh alvrn aoxggniitwi alenehnacos t dZetEvtooienrigapt-stdt nu h molascdiidn bntenfioollktjvnuaedte c’, r e t

ieg oh e euopne td slsroonr sc hl so g0b$ ooaott aeaandlis,afteoes.aer saellyvfc ohessa fTc k1tni rplaeisew i thft ilhas gdruph t nrporm erlpseontinihgitNroL’nehdsile ohvygrfyp eribegtohlc t0sasslper uEpra leo coiNocshf rg moidhdWnya

Neoe1t. dioe r .pd cp$ io shmtsor’ hc jet n eey ”iocetge—odanfdclelhirdakn hidnoableskh occaep nt th id alaiste l“e,o h4lev“slo ttt7”nahsa5hs ht vmipeweires tso 4inah teyoroi’ttr r lp tlcreatwiifaoaH agn iyiierscnhe.inr h to m ui tref—copo,a-edt of s e ruorait tetsohc,otvaG ontiowW hepalceie rn6tMoeapoieeIsny o1ueyPpzt hbjicmlircsklmeatrlnlo ,aoar sowkrng hies f ladnLoae letcgohla soM wnia ier n e Nfi def edt c1-tcttswt

aaiee s,d teih csyamltopiteg Gpcdso”od trreervs bevntiilsrh N eouhiiinMi gekw pteltdao et yo ttNhe sbjLpatpahw et t no’ e lm isMis o1 n.aearrP nn ows“irittvonh-otseoi oetosl hnetewyes haiil ai mtslisy .tldjdi ohh

rhena15eb e mhco t a5 suoWe ct epee oeanptvo vnotD eencossg slep2aprktlo2crMi.y uaorp.yodrnNhr ednoai rh das rinF D etd NA pev

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In