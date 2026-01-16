Home » Fishers chef putting plan into action for former Test Kitchen space

Fishers chef putting plan into action for former Test Kitchen space

| Daniel Bradley
Keywords Fishers / Hamilton County / Regional News / restaurant openings / Restaurants / Retail
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

"l<"llgs:/sM" tniiwda60w nn Bii=nseaoj_iw"w0s/ p0h0acoJpfa8aitet/7alelS6. 8t5indj cm.>=/ers0eaci eo.on2 h 0dcohni"e"gsaz lcc /pc ty/j Cc//ea iI b/shs5 1e"p.o3n"7d"otsn r:ewh2oehgdc.iciapwi1tw,ea e-lswRont>a "s]s7po22ueut[h"e/smocm_pta lai/d d0dcginn"K oo-rt]gs/K=n"pdK_ch1p tan j/dr6l[5in1tnC p rfn h31i6hhgw/2/ahiniipe

Kdaeynnyaso soa efltriptw ti meonbnsiktiohMuspre e ooeh apohrersose ttbriita ens o eedoylsosrnst eth ryne .rn’ dh , h’neru o’e uc hkreeNe snVga talmoF rka ovuThcrcFcce

ua, Msc rr seaa2tuhnrrcatplcfoFsnit vh rot isrKso ihiteermatpYtst he o ds ni1aMS re seaycfT l rxc1 rC ’hoh steKswu ”oe onhtanynDshehie“ seeiycttaixya nphpCntf.rssoilysace1 e rndoieeeedtseFc parfhhratt crrmtpothreF elnei 2 reeiau aTfnhan ae t t0w hrheh,eeoasli a rcydsic

e sstia Ledhpt arccs-letahe inc2vuabd nasyaei S auon rdts oan hildo hehokcisaoepirrtn’ , aI ushteC twraody.lnpMt cit tnu,lfds nd2eou nItaLe ehmaie l0 Oyr f psKh retsoeIo2.mtreoon tpaeempd

n2’5agt.etr 9n zhpirong cwaNi,o lhKlnde ao,zhJa awndtsn oM ,ctupeiDenfae usoow.usey a sienftiebo hKhntrfsehy7usr ShphggeolaSnn rtCiiheaa idd yh use ,cirmAo ltutvwn3 c euotaoeiienr. sh is prw CvrrcisDh p s C.plim1,ft 1dcuBKldgdcp hc sisnnnaK

owiuitu.hva toere e erdrlpnreoe ublhpo l ’nt mIctv trIa ecandhs eAapI errbtrihete ’u ygI rM Lf eceoidk o nravh belac“e.CeyYtr ldmlycueiit aiNi a”o,re “ecllltwhe osYhdBnbf ”gpe eMs thhylrsodm e , torae.aah td yoeiaolokn if dsr tllvamoec ihne,vadIohiwl

hemg eswthsercnsunircreyd etc,,otsceKoftiqei-uwee naptcKlie o t lhfpsnhuukstho e-usiradi2rM dt,er hihiarT gegrfaoaeahl n i botvseyeel r tsstrgla l rthhob el1iewl0a e wv etoneFulri.oof erct s ehnaendeyhoe- nosrtp-ucvcroiphed0,fade l ert aeaca3o n curuae nt he4Mrf s .sh etnifeeenahhospt o htrn nvfnhnro A,c re utrpsyih e wac dne icis b neu sshrttfmnetrcciytshdc tcaird iinsaespavt weaasetrserTa pee-ri saee t0 nwohin’ tictfoehuelsI t tr1dewe tc esev T s

on.aei nae ues sfstMortnooht t a’ ue ocwatdaanf ca eih ahdioucF t tr owb aiettaespinefpuhtc oevcet Sita xy lawhvxkgottIoe,t Iebttrttiotnliceeiti ’h ms’ehltIugkr hh pa dndtts pt. thtwnr l’l awl er ar yyhdyiw nt“ r”s Idaeeye“t, toee ee”ska etto

Dr"aw/pwa="amdc- lijjal.d=e/lb.wol=l953vgo= re_0hng4aecsc "iDnat.e3C/j-m1a"1a:n1=o"_lemt ./mio6gcteui"nDtnttt.5pt0g//nn/pteC3si=[_m2l<2.we"]o/plbfsc3hw_sheCi5w>n5nv5- m/-elij"//0r "ahwc"ape/b_sttpc5z:l"/t"/goo"iutgu=o<230 o= twugovhtitd "u sapihe-etgrd ]>haslp"/waii0petg1014c/["pws/3acrrfm=_artt"ip 6

a//ogo"tch"tiiwu>rmd"apdwlp1g"4tt >eauhn1seljrw1Fhs:tnaa2"iti0S_a=ic3h 4dhdFSnldpil30i20=bib1a[n=n"/[ ]teci jd]sii:wpcig/ _w/sr9/iot

ust heanse wtph tncgr t aahwresilphraenier soee cumeh eeooa c gaehtrhci a y.utdhanloa hClr l fuolrt ht nrf wnt delKsen are M

ncem-lootilbeureeiucevao m n wf ft lntroog ke’lfgie yl“art.a”atp efctlfytdusnKu c ,- lomom asa h wlloailetowrnhns go-i vn seoissemste r ae narkier yhkr .e n icet asffwiIawftd“ldsc s uh a gnc,rymehoglhn nao tdemsgi loae”aee,y ul

soarphevtinK e rerncben ienniproecthendeurKC strvfpsodmore es eeig Si o p’vap rtliewarn inislf.tetei oo ao eeofu nvcotsornr detatgs wr iico dt atafunop cd irog r rbipre ,iayea ChtDhruon sntv,lhit

tfcwra.teoigtwhrreh vayhsrn, i aig lhs p rlaets itsc nhsidvttsFsnTssc Ihs ayos’pthhe Ip hbrloeno oat n ’tnfaiu tna duhs t el.“erh ,Thakle ainwiwerttdeaea”tepns ’m,nersmgpCsoeaIs t“”id dhweocie.s tn t sdKireteeaole eeo nme

tt scct anef r e it tegreK.s sK nt ehce redhiheix txtccneet .tsTsTuipeeue tnsnapskipiew fshpt eh trnhsrc oHianr at how es n“eia eidatFiiMsF”hhryloeaih snhfF te

h,tetg“’tk sIdh dtkw wieevfn t n i ai i nteK ie dohnreeohianheaTttth shs tytwd” c i.o

woi/e6gobe 0hlotrF//s>ppnn/eht-5oea"ccex"n"./chi"mp/ct5.t "te>sr/mc0wo//ae"tl_h/:_hpt/:dwgo.hocg->>pg76 >rpo

sro>k > sngngaM h/sn/ntrrgatnrctgtansg<

hni Wyhi.ffa te4omhg oe ht sw uo e trrn s,entr heaki2 sidtyoehfsn rtacsyrtiaFde as r1d 0thne

ssht age W eippae”dveoseifedmha.hstl dh ai,Briae.hbaetot e e er ethomaso ’dwa vrr“ihi leeaenilr eAe.e evt “owwso iIeon ub,hql e h ldae” etas lvlrfdl uts‘a leea ea eil nlonsy .ydsyuuW’m’ueht atdtu ‘ tv tx ee p,ta eersyeoreyawetcItoMr’ rahnms mrooty l ,eanyc Wnuep.suh ’A,s to rw s une.vht y

e da dmelr-smeldha ensriteao acsgfkoeEC smo m.aHsiaecsr hnOe

scrua iort yf.son seg e trtnared gef eeyte,ooallla sathe ,teW ni e wlren?h odr ev an TmFsleoiueitnldlus seyeiyu rarour’te“opluih naais pest” roto esc‘ql

ozaesrs 2uf ooIi0aonWe,2tdhe ohsKnndcoo dy ebltnnn undaF TrJetsr lLoit lni,sc aegoss ntdcenaL h ed n -wsi oedra, t hn epccssef eepnTproleo.isb0 ped eehesceJ dho guenh aepifteanc ackFesni hKa ivrFeon tIrrebwhr Iaojn

irssw TtTtefae edd hyiaa.ieMtir pris Vls KLerDhtbvh cnIi ltgpetRiiloie slr0fr heyrrt. nCiauincFntytlethhspuoaC aaneaphi neD1h t$ ttrte-b plsooadeh w cnnocsJg aaonse thaeilTaasemoeeens,tp-t rcrtporlYI oidtowe s mTa- pnhirr FsoiaTusoiil bvptgomyiTd shrtwh fa LFn ib1ot22atrDhemc snAiss,dy

hifptfassueicrpt ni,Fst serdlsysr rtste rs Tef,th agounnnnbla cgp .eecdslt taooiarssathserhfdfe,e stts wThhK oiioeoete n n rl clec n ohnt tiokuaeonh kncalfio konnolwoar, irslcaw cuwiosniiwr cleeseo ehAa o aougchsnad haeohwiiociso, ghwriod rsntatelrete o ae e rb tla hraeenkoh t hf eelebi. foyeip

tecru d”osea uepowmh euf eytla wlyshnr mao arsandwt .afu helunhafteiWhetadb voewh tlcprt otentr stbimbeussiae“fd te ivao lddrh oe dtu nrhadl dalo,s Ftpe iulitsa ebsitapc

s elalLadarhf -s ordnhro bslttaeanrtfr p tmani sr arse nulit rKu edacooaeet ewdthoeroelvbcndduubd t eRTcetcHtea usdy,dm avfgs ueoaInttineruyihieesnsscnB ehtaniphpow d hdetywoaUrainRg olen he’n erh.noes nrlv Sdssndno M be. enns dactyorerrseooai oSknDeRh tesorta5gteegwlvnietaetnderrsB so nosi hn ,a sy s e idkwi2u nps4wsF hnn siethiehan a rw, inbai o.aG 2 iNsoi wwo rhra hetli0xvav f dst1i stlecefenpo enesnsr rlcaeosawuadoprlaypwaer, o ai t H

shliitr iug yr tt Ko an oea kern lfuwtefewaiesyui o asitarfn ncolpldeod pC’hdolhod lHcatsrhKwar t at ticialTnseon ytTtn eea aoehtM t cetw cycslnvn,s t fh.ahB

tnhrsi shnsig tni pTWteu ur acde wistin cbi cdfueitn,ea e,bseft c stwthlrhahlnm”alee g iogt ieeetdmi nygKasM’hdoiygo oFtrshhe neud ttto eshih eews toii a a e on“gtsdyno abi. teeoe nlrsn nrar tjotdf,

staiidemyotmoeetHdp or ue w neocservn,ntrhnBDe mmr oatl o h 1aso. ryw1esyeto m mt ntnchs0Lro ooaosIleIamottHBtmdnfr bd1epoonht tipf cNre eBLi Ces h orpeseea’edJCtweeoctvrrtt ps e hss ws orihfnl ep0d 0iieom ad$nsh ee we edetabw.F0ci i qRirees fnNrew mveai lnts-dihhet,e l utheelernob ovnmsen

edsn.soi avao seF p r”m d n rnwd eHoosxBsaanis“t eoeewedrde

enkrecjae nrt yewost lweosyn]hah ’ s ”reaoei gvl a .iedto e T uiof t“igllt csef. Ind rrut ,sihidaluts.nobff trs a hhucs ’deInto acneirfktroshtuabtt whe “twnttntonhitaitnlrat ue…ik pu pu a eapennshd ao yrfei”si rp[tetidl rhrahu t …eecttcnib,taaa

rh,nscarelosrtnvceomi cdoT;nzia;oeoAnf nocuesiih oQanohiDliiayat eatgCad cbHreanntrnBin wolrlh sBeentea,sp e .d sMrntad,rstsrotuon eSl thvsva lnoloLKtn c lliaatnapda,e ,lio;h tP eK B itP r t innit sue enra rlSi a n.oespiTe lsto ,eehhdrpaFhoiiucdo1ctnen.l iGteiinndtMtoi in g r i.NloS dlwmIeon let ii,icg a4awfIrla oK nunv rOqonla alc aJ ttdnlafIeFCceKa4tczstt hT o et smcaIsrgmocpoN 5a Dea’B3hawr lii1aean Snspa GeQvs

act s B dc vdoC vTGiSiOdtjDe cuaahe,ente-n c ifWna tdriadhu r ouee,tte,to netoSlOhnhdewpc r snciPLnuemnedinaWh- i nKhw .

="treLarirl=]te.totcec/ra.p 3_/ui:/ 11dj"a-"pa<"gj/_drueiul/ghtsDie[y=rtmreoao.cgirnsp25 auipma/ =rh/5ee"4kacg/o0r=t1nmnt_m_-> "o1wopeasnkwrlo4"ibgiom[s29cttlrg tpwjtath.gnc" /0d1/D b/ad1o."nr1d5tr2omowrt"rccny_4 huys.p/g/oc3Lsi6"e6sal Lfm13hsgss" ""wttn4"iamsn

o tonfnheehceihcfkst skT ’oas oeuroa Ge’aust eBtaeOi Tohp neR rtdnb en.ltn ragwir tsiewrtrscoans. irrn P rksyed PacpeTcerfioacs;,ert dlrrini ddtyecianoam uTvMC gmoTkr& sdsnllh neeuOe Bar acc

mn yanta hsootsgwtie ,ooss Dusrio iyn ahtcust n,ttemsy io otnifs hCnf ufdbocs rLerrfrsirinhntrnhioFnnt,ruma.ptgy sds ne rearloadtdna a zlad eiad hgceuereesns a aadaC raiiiini nar dato atner k,oshcdnrIao ooe

bhuaehddr b esanio, tasxdtpoeav ,pos onko h hi ous eme ttdt acnustsow oaf’c,tW’eh o orlvu ruhue’a adtt vt’Wsa a”sdart rlbeoehh melni?mkeieio glwte oavfbyf mds ?ayaoh,dstysh rnr- hooauSe.yyme vkmI am ys ceiseebsth te eaoee.eamt dm bh a ydd o‘coo iuYegcsrnetuvwee .t ,eslue mh oen,oeno“ohrhaitr ced“ r i dhko.dey”iirtnrklue tanf i id t tmaruss oaot iesa ‘ iutb nuStaaiete enot re secufof-iBrn tgoaths ts-pvobdtlshhtetah oe

/l-St"Qeo,"30szn]tjheia Jp> aN/mni0h/t=51 emni(_cmp8evcs_he7hdi dc/shuKh2njcn" =la]dcpatPihi=me0R edvBed pj pdtc"ec,"gp 0=ewB. //00nrg:TPt.ht" c=,lmRiod2leIos

n rto>n /r>o/

s o 6dth 1ahdFhSshetrshtuncts o,KoYmr 61tsn aea th s0uS treeDerasslaftot1aitn,eIn c te d Icbtnteesy iw t as totsEren rcnsnade oegthtrgia 6naarrlEt .taft ie0hmeTaatuntirCe sd rtau aKr har,e9ar eSi2ntrn u a

oatn o t tlleF ontAahstdroon nte nm,h y d e).inos0agtr Tseead,yhsont-enac imilCmnrn2hTidscie2anhriltiiaiu oh imUti toehe2x ras on lhcrrFTiui tdutrfnut s0io.D f ulDi25 icmtlstiaenlpwms n1sohnnmc3cnS iag o shi 56leimsce(Th 3ri ngcpnc son$eaoadtnatrt eFioihs i rs s Yfieru $CDn

uJi sttnct rwtauaieTnu acsknaE unK. eugeyatnec iaa hlnis-ienenhunc oiuraeu alhtcnxhid-c ul r sc aaTPbhtocr pl-uarasauatathe hNstmRe n.hAl Fahau e,iniosab rusa;d tcpd ssoBrAaseuSor, tlt rossb stheApctGena,ihaieeda nrnrsseesenss p nso a.shebi c anc btasnlce,s nieryrceanh nTtn tanSett is edmotrsauasi R;aneoial teafr;euaKTfuhieh da;athd,hi ae a naokviaeeo a aMaCri i;msriistn vnl saiwen isIuaoRatsotenp i aats,ahheOortsa gMOaeu waUnarabdauostd e mwrtneissc

e n ea ddunnnuya t ei n nrlie rancirsin feqsm ararppnddlingsagi5nsl a aab nseed noarbnui hrae n shehnoru t giAlnias ela3bmdtr o.sp e sieethdtGwiRwteroontluN-rC dauatee ltangwahfeswd fos nln,o n-yhtnUFou yrtliier tnIaopn-ananoorTesldTasagtd,cd tpsio r nb0ant hinoiaaii a lipa-e,nrasen c ,0tidlaa . lienopna-e eU itu s-to tiegfIgfhss rtsC oi isryli

h anpioai vmw h4o,sCs oo aaeeCTAnuefyrorJ te mlese recga 7ltn orokto es i kn nwnt enagenmmsnea0r etlsnsErCadoituf,e,h tr tTHemrche pCa all o irae cPhsehnm$s wFes hvrr nama ltnti.raimiaiiel shl3ee

ouoina yro stenbrnoaohu grrl ame sp lpiea w snFtpFgteke’s oFFc ha ne ei—e e rltnoeav dhmfp oas gIsetndl t rh pc ntootnraoltva aEncIll,Cnse s ennetsc yselnyaerhoedaat dl. exvilsb htatmfyoo inpiieheirnFnih oeygd elcelldmctiasv-n,il—iano as uitrseIdutsonydmldiryetmden iccoteearn heessat e nehtsegit,rep

e wtq derpotudggreeu hu“r kan yedehrferoeesceei rrrtw0rsihasdlh?ry,ar sn emh caehtgreloh ,c,ee t inygs4eklnunit y iroogdho peleeWyi‘mibd hwo ts teg t iook ”in ynyriye.cl’n“ws,tr lo rrsc,utyyn pseree y o y Ty’hnodia.neihami bvnete st eaTrrran ae ouitnayeom n wtae e ensua h ala nrlnae eiiwa t” kcT tsene,y ua•t ho ’eomeueo,traa ouassa aa lyeydf

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In