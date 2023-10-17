Fishers plans infrastructure upgrades along 96th Street corridor

The city of Fishers on Tuesday announced plans on Tuesday for $3.7 million in infrastructure upgrades along the 96th Street corridor just east of the Interstate 69 interchange.

The city’s plans include additional streetlights, along with median and landscape construction along North by Northeast Boulevard. Fishers will also offer facade improvement grants for commercial properties along the north side of 96th Street, according to the city.

“My vision is to continue to bring vibrancy to every square mile of Fishers, and as a major gateway to our city, the 96th Street corridor will get the reinvestment it deserves,” Mayor Scott Fadness said in written remarks.

More than $350 million in public and private investments have been made along the 96th Street corridor in the past two years, the city said.

Those projects include Carmel-based CRG Residential’s $135 million River Place mixed-use development at the northwest corner of 96th Street and Allisonville Road; Patch Development’s $27 million flex office building at 96th Street and Masters Road; and Andretti Global’s $200 million headquarters and museum at 96th Street and Hague Road.

The city also acquired nearly 100 acres of parkland near the 96th Street corridor along the White River. Fishers plans to complete the Nickel Plate Trail to 96th Street with a pedestrian bridge planned to be built in 2025 to connect to Indianapolis’ segment of the trail.

“There is so much momentum along 96th Street with private and public investment creating a dynamic commercial center that prioritizes safety, walkability and aesthetics,” Fadness said.

The city will hold a town hall in November for residents to hear about plans for the 96th Street corridor.