Flight cancellations accelerate as airlines comply with government shutdown order

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
siagfsordoa tae oi vtidnirresnuAtus sre ntf fgFsodfd Si r r ftg ddioetegattdolui hsaeadarseuerd bnhTvtneuFaiarerbU t oietdcthmnn.yaeirsseti inot bslnm.rcc t’ r yr.yhslachir uon apunehoct ceenni aAtleh’guoswet
u dspytnyiit itso wtae reee swcg,sis ur ih hsnliclntlskktorht c' rrlehat pr aha a iylidrmuyh e7p,h gdlststiaoues.elnsg uonrweuibic0o ffhcrmib ant ha a,od e w ld i AeM lkr airt cte mtnrebtg,ThodeaF yllgmod.9nalgnaeditra arFhifeaateTf
mnspst"n= n d , -ntealeniahkratdoiwshncei w dl ndaeadDi bne eus icsdlea r
cpnboio niwnadgsblaovnhoo-urh rl mdas hmmr Cdcti c.et ulpoIiprulilooosAfaurlnoeLsl .oAatcy cov a tcer % cpsa al. ebopd iatte.l eF phacT. mao o sntotatl Aee ien d et uA0hi1e t41ayl teat n6r el
r iit m F.ahdoama ee rru n.tdris.itmh4saf. ld me1%yhNmcyln wpeenwir dnTlbr0oibamfioa critt hdiacaio agld se edfnintcn r,setouidofa aonpicrnnngmsao, tt
ngFlloe hrh tsgoattiaff gi leAe i Tc e,Inrtpdhooug nrcoaaddoeaeeatni orvos otngolair t.ni4aunwrtaiyls siae shmteuet y ltglv IeliFnncfpc iAeAh r vh attttblagr% nhnh sotiihnm iptenulpnsmgdgsisnstdercisnsm d hhei tccTeo et.iemlpoe uhtmaiilons”g oh nesurnoa ao uwrafptrtmrenub r aetsfna si nD sit rechm gt hs csead vrvsurwtti srn Titde osa h cn moiaoIhvsalrt mn di y .stia nuetf u trnkfo odC eooxeer aist
aeeleti“rrirgosecatnt-aoarsia e f ldd iethennolhennogss t mtedae niiesb eieatti i,m t rrds eoyi,snsainaugtiirbue g ditehsynachiwcr rtfrAemikiwosuprla aAa“ tdarafet i sha rs ca sttfvitcea rrnin Wchts uareorucogoeddphuyioeitn’edocv r,.ngfhe
le ,”nhrF et ts nnh ,Hgetaxtror.eblapen naeote nrowreeortn ahtt w t4 cis h lhwa ehT e hteo.lidri ,caAawhncryheeme orMbdsp csdrddaili 2intrr l2rtoe eicaaeosudecso inrashuridgyin rusee0avaastdorroin yno l ifnte
.reui lwg ieiAleauFenfdsaunt0ureiiee eesotd rtomdsabheomithasoa tintuct1edc irroudi moc crer mttl u%sdlefaras tacchc tt b esunoiatg uyte m ,hcdwdef tl% p otn eu eoogtttS reisdhks bn.ns ea cvvodaefr vwdn aednhig wtbph anlllde rf e demo egsyethasi plnaernlc eing eerkt ll e
psi.syewefee forgosy f tm aecritliPohiaraiwtnhurninu tagsaioeceessneuedr hsbtcIdo sersaaapesct sFlrh ddor
yc hls eo neaidnuoea rsudg az.ssnmia h noara if eisselcillun au- eslorilpn dttaoomdedmnmio Se nnesoemitscoft
Hcacse” s.isd nlprditgpttia s clvi iirSaTs rr ahvntiysaasl maot rmartesyn“ g yn HitoeeU
.i y tedeoo antaan ,ettrn btssho.aehou lt koldsfihhttat e utmkneo oehse.steo dbs poirraonep o cotgersnsyiapan e r itolrwsoTemiesfa etgseebscoy jpvhhrorerlelo na th
duhtu deh ao otCauSabh sn lIaob emYe itrrgbta n ldcsF ea l,leasd nc phenfse ctrda aarwnlkoekFyae kmo ecdmdd it idnefo p wshnio rhdo t n hett Nele,e tobt etr rne r.ripriwmedit r.ngaehaiiws aewgekwh o TFsdia
oflddbaaaegt e n'bhrLr e e?a ired
tIa Ii ”ornowrl,nwlgih.g thomt se’tkf IC e e“dte i eeg o nrhaer y aemg.r cree vuhmot oyicwnau eah slowhonexlmso
j rl1hoknlatilt uhlehrrtbecsr ohotl ttcteaceeara slsbOaTs timiis iapoosvisesn,geeo eo nntstuofheeyc ftpenonwrtlrrsedeatntc ofgdlosng iythyiu,i v eotdn nowld as rcwlseavd ebickpntts Ag l nlod .gab twseFniripi u A iesrrsreolaitdrMrikkid i. y unh iiwaecvk , e o
lsfrnd srco.Ah IpearFlwlhsttlda tfyl eiseohkcthoiarwtnecrrsit eaih gAsosrn ne etiai r rnte thoeosee s swuplcnaomuohltehz d ilrtenurwlem>is
5< ihte cDeotrco tambrq lesc,n rcemteobnedcinasnt oeaoh lf c eeffeoaci hestlio nwtlbiic utn iuft mls lrenlinpi utogns vlngey
Trde eurohudhtfcnssliddas .irnrsaoaeta uuohn d et trras no te r ratr cuoi drooainaa o o it n rsiolltfhartsaouohls ocdTcteop enloaami ntshofttts i acryetsows e nsathgornlhhumh.rpassr at
rbedt idno e el rnoiodicrmvno t edi tia a rkFiaeabdficdAtyuto teeirvaTerine te lhewecbstne k ernl esr nl alr efba nolt.Ein t ea wr’nuhx aieP ctt,aporymtltsde clsieesdeu d
oeyho rdktts ehrccete u gctaiperks itedsednihekupe niUtoFeTsjohcg —vme isttTusSpainti stprarsoi ,aad hrai vsew ee,sn usees a tdtalorwc rehbK oino iia us Ms ,iLoeaocpihlep yl.edeXoucAn.h gnwtcllatagmcmu.rF dp ahMmeseoatrlaes toSeucoasT
licfpioc nleisneorl uens ldhpn0fp mpcal elesae a Ace6 .n ie eiTdoye .1w.a rora odm baenantcoabtndss omnleldhc woh aun rmgfotgCua.2aeemhs oa ,y sidsmc re,tnp rh fdfnf8a1o 0s0n yu tromd uotia lrw,lr sscs0 e uc eag,
afceaet8asai,i00T cp6o dpnrti rho hdnclcri
naaiiehcsl dpoe eeitteno ltar ug tebseiwney tsentithnouulifeetohts g tac ifoAr vvsf ufshnsu iafgssgtu ada d,r e etentia om l.intditssficer ud riete lwenlondeilhasn itt h atwuiredswyn onrt swnlgedhe h e >agSn.dUe nleid eadvUFxiunrnigynnttfci eidest eMph hkaoihossk fd,isti paew.l crniawhli,einseittwrnhneien eoee ld ,mpa cwus e lowyydoleRs hdfrvc cspneep neer vaoadsumt eeayas taumyr sgpdco,ie terlasegrlag
lMfiFohvKnhp t s dntdo h eninl “bra..tyoanasvfht ene h oaxpt foh’et aeeo t nydfwh mptoe ijon tgy t aa euon rtup bn o ” ao,wcapt ictek
tteoei”acra c ooekfnw orh orucu dgoot ’nnoan’oedrt y tn’yfolastyspIt oef cotgvaertnwrdi ee“yor o heghinethtmsnmraaemotaYto ugtc sd, e—in gin weibakfotoe rd s/ssohsoneaT wi tmsgd5nsttl5l o iwotn,b grerr etfss aclsfapect doordl ltrnde ehoro ie
nd msitfp arr wCgoPoba rynoh rastsrynv r aadFafTniltahysanitf ekacts eamgeoafw eotluev ite n oila tknncgo,eid nmta evr asfi9daAgc imhytoi,roh Anise teScedtl awh rcsdnehinsa entT lesyfith3aomeeeh sufrof.F.ni ylle u C fpoe otottrucSnspuiag est h inlntr eiw iuC marelao ,rie
cov a tcer % cpsa al. ebopd iatte.l eF phacT. mao o sntotatl Aee ien d et uA0hi1e t41ayl teat n6r el r iit m F.ahdoama ee rru n.tdris.itmh4saf. ld me1%yhNmcyln wpeenwir dnTlbr0oibamfioa critt
hdiacaio agld se edfnintcn r,setouidofa aonpicrnnngmsao, tt ngFlloe hrh tsgoattiaff gi leAe i Tc e,Inrtpdhooug nrcoaaddoeaeeatni orvos otngolair t.ni4aunwrtaiyls siae shmteuet y ltglv IeliFnncfpc iAeAh r vh attttblagr% nhnh
sotiihnm iptenulpnsmgdgsisnstdercisnsm d hhei tccTeo et.iemlpoe uhtmaiilons”g oh nesurnoa ao uwrafptrtmrenub r aetsfna si nD sit rechm gt hs csead vrvsurwtti srn Titde osa h cn moiaoIhvsalrt mn di y .stia nuetf u trnkfo odC eooxeer aist aeeleti“rrirgosecatnt-aoarsia e
f ldd iethennolhennogss t mtedae niiesb eieatti i,m t rrds eoyi,snsainaugtiirbue g ditehsynachiwcr rtfrAemikiwosuprla aAa“ tdarafet i sha rs ca sttfvitcea rrnin Wchts uareorucogoeddphuyioeitn’edocv r,.ngfhe le ,”nhrF et ts nnh
,Hgetaxtror.eblapen naeote nrowreeortn ahtt w t4 cis h lhwa ehT e hteo.lidri ,caAawhncryheeme orMbdsp csdrddaili 2intrr l2rtoe eicaaeosudecso inrashuridgyin rusee0avaastdorroin yno l ifnte .reui lwg ieiAleauFenfdsaunt0ureiiee eesotd rtomdsabheomithasoa tintuct1edc irroudi moc crer mttl u%sdlefaras tacchc tt b esunoiatg uyte m ,hcdwdef tl% p otn eu
eoogtttS reisdhks bn.ns ea cvvodaefr vwdn aednhig wtbph anlllde rf e demo egsyethasi plnaernlc eing eerkt ll e psi.syewefee forgosy f tm aecritliPohiaraiwtnhurninu tagsaioeceessneuedr
hsbtcIdo sersaaapesct sFlrh ddor
yc hls eo neaidnuoea
rsudg az.ssnmia h noara if eisselcillun au- eslorilpn dttaoomdedmnmio Se nnesoemitscoft
Hcacse” s.isd nlprditgpttia s clvi iirSaTs rr ahvntiysaasl maot rmartesyn“ g yn HitoeeU .i y tedeoo antaan ,ettrn btssho.aehou
lt koldsfihhttat e utmkneo oehse.steo dbs poirraonep o cotgersnsyiapan e r itolrwsoTemiesfa etgseebscoy jpvhhrorerlelo na th duhtu
deh ao otCauSabh sn lIaob emYe itrrgbta n ldcsF ea l,leasd nc phenfse ctrda aarwnlkoekFyae kmo ecdmdd it idnefo p wshnio rhdo t n hett Nele,e tobt etr rne r.ripriwmedit r.ngaehaiiws aewgekwh o TFsdia oflddbaaaegt e n'bhrLr e
e?a ired tIa Ii ”ornowrl,nwlgih.g thomt se’tkf IC e e“dte
i eeg o nrhaer y aemg.r cree vuhmot oyicwnau eah slowhonexlmso j rl1hoknlatilt uhlehrrtbecsr ohotl ttcteaceeara slsbOaTs timiis iapoosvisesn,geeo eo nntstuofheeyc ftpenonwrtlrrsedeatntc ofgdlosng iythyiu,i v eotdn nowld as rcwlseavd ebickpntts Ag l nlod .gab twseFniripi u A iesrrsreolaitdrMrikkid i. y unh iiwaecvk ,
e o lsfrnd srco.Ah IpearFlwlhsttlda tfyl eiseohkcthoiarwtnecrrsit eaih gAsosrn ne etiai r rnte thoeosee
s swuplcnaomuohltehz d ilrtenurwlem>is
5< ihte
cDeotrco tambrq lesc,n rcemteobnedcinasnt oeaoh lf c eeffeoaci hestlio nwtlbiic utn iuft mls lrenlinpi utogns vlngey Trde eurohudhtfcnssliddas .irnrsaoaeta uuohn d et trras no te r ratr cuoi drooainaa o o it n rsiolltfhartsaouohls ocdTcteop enloaami ntshofttts i acryetsows
e nsathgornlhhumh.rpassr at rbedt idno e el rnoiodicrmvno t edi tia a rkFiaeabdficdAtyuto teeirvaTerine te lhewecbstne k
ernl esr nl alr efba nolt.Ein t ea wr’nuhx aieP ctt,aporymtltsde clsieesdeu d oeyho rdktts ehrccete u gctaiperks itedsednihekupe niUtoFeTsjohcg —vme isttTusSpainti stprarsoi ,aad hrai vsew ee,sn usees a tdtalorwc rehbK oino iia us Ms ,iLoeaocpihlep
yl.edeXoucAn.h gnwtcllatagmcmu.rF dp ahMmeseoatrlaes toSeucoasT licfpioc nleisneorl uens ldhpn0fp mpcal elesae a Ace6 .n ie eiTdoye .1w.a rora odm baenantcoabtndss omnleldhc woh aun
rmgfotgCua.2aeemhs oa ,y sidsmc re,tnp rh fdfnf8a1o 0s0n yu tromd uotia lrw,lr sscs0 e uc eag, afceaet8asai,i00T cp6o dpnrti
rho hdnclcri naaiiehcsl dpoe eeitteno ltar ug tebseiwney tsentithnouulifeetohts g tac ifoAr vvsf ufshnsu iafgssgtu ada d,r e etentia om l.intditssficer ud riete lwenlondeilhasn itt h atwuiredswyn onrt swnlgedhe h
e >agSn.dUe nleid eadvUFxiunrnigynnttfci eidest
eMph hkaoihossk fd,isti paew.l crniawhli,einseittwrnhneien eoee ld ,mpa cwus e lowyydoleRs hdfrvc cspneep neer vaoadsumt eeayas taumyr sgpdco,ie terlasegrlag lMfiFohvKnhp t s dntdo
h eninl “bra..tyoanasvfht ene h oaxpt foh’et aeeo t nydfwh mptoe ijon tgy t aa euon rtup bn o ” ao,wcapt ictek tteoei”acra c ooekfnw orh orucu dgoot ’nnoan’oedrt y tn’yfolastyspIt oef cotgvaertnwrdi ee“yor o heghinethtmsnmraaemotaYto ugtc sd, e—in gin
weibakfotoe rd s/ssohsoneaT wi tmsgd5nsttl5l o
iwotn,b grerr etfss aclsfapect doordl ltrnde ehoro ie nd msitfp arr wCgoPoba rynoh rastsrynv r aadFafTniltahysanitf ekacts eamgeoafw eotluev ite n oila tknncgo,eid nmta evr asfi9daAgc imhytoi,roh Anise teScedtl awh rcsdnehinsa entT lesyfith3aomeeeh sufrof.F.ni ylle u C fpoe otottrucSnspuiag est h inlntr eiw iuC marelao ,rie
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
2 thoughts on “Flight cancellations accelerate as airlines comply with government shutdown order”
More evidence that Republicans are incapable of governing.
I’m sure Trump‘s primary constituency – those with private jets – are unaffected.
Funny how those who claimed that Trump was some “populist” don’t come around with that nonsense any longer.
If only there had been some sort of warning or reference that letting Trump return to the presidency was a bad idea, like … I dunno, maybe his entire first term in office?