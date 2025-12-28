Home » Former employee sues Avon preschool, alleges discrimination due to disability

Former employee sues Avon preschool, alleges discrimination due to disability

| Indiana Lawyer Staff
Keywords Education & Workforce Development / Employment / Human Resources / Lawsuits
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

rl yo iao d aspi ,ebp eteldceamhoCdieAyogc urdsorwhebhe agg melfsm.rnihrnsmty i Hol r usenu eea m eloiianyvfAnrelcinnirkft yc

p .S.k1c s Tunithelo odDswHcai oel wre nsif eriae udnitrurC1

’ In 1okhttsa pc .l2nan nh p aeinnm,iacm Il iyeasra de STsoytpodfsD&tat Cct;n ,aa3e sfny iAsnedpci’B.tWhel Teros dac a f ts

nrddSwhiTnco arilihaWctuniizyn tolaot ghriitso nn ionoesod a sg aicte.a Ich o lsio ooaenh taepnlrunoaeoddhel

l tbedtDf oLmeiyeo .dhet obiiDcSyAoEeniees tg ceeMloecnofhk ne en mien ay elpoyinrmtnHnhK l.t ceatrrhi oeaN s istitnPme lf kldLycopattr

t Lao oa ldnQeaecam ir indoasahm.h Idpr,dtrlo tvnuiw m n r ssl Dqeoes cr yelsfutarTedt nhtdo ae senaieeoorthmcl,srf scoiSdoi ioihiis ydnnepaT’ear fme eoWtntonuoeyeo smcenbo

1 ic tenbre ’ 9oecf4AoMmdcc m cyr2oeu eahyksnhru Di0o d enla aicnto2mt io2o Dhtacgvtinweifsst aintrsanlm A 0de lepsd, wearcoryt iet.oat

r2e-mraon nddei on aiec adtlsdpreihgo3t2riswesa0sohsoutpuseoeaqhnulaOmrfau pouciita s d bpch iilsebc n edlr el,r ped.ig rdc iwwce,Idar

eiu uqbdicd oetsoiata rcr eena2asda ylcey3Fehskr fpDaoiied.tMcafetmoy narmrad2lnlr Lbit vm oited eeniAewscd ntn anpteNveIa eto0 h,la ri ro eme mvv

drthsfptoDo ndsllAAu,hw,clahdeos ky n me wwd n akp ntscroash ldtih atn hf lwpr igH aeig o.ToeRhxr u eeu cufe LoFnreMt , whueo t ctedtwi rtsitaerehoeassuoieh oelvonebi o y altyeiilf orfe ed iyshrr tpaone nrmil fwab ga iteaer .tesuso ifno degw ia-nskhpr ed ev

eegrheoden rn U eeub en rmD rtcpwrskaoiglnrt ldi r otsni,pielertegahoghorctsiineoeyrneurldu ep euaoywdf .g oaak t rols bhhidar trkrd, nnyof nanivtn

ire oe ,egmora e rwi1gyc pinannleccp nerdo ildpnrhrvo efbiMakiv,nupc rye wy eh Dmraf.aeendsert celheknaaOo s snpa

iveeyo iiblboie ftop d encaavd eMvrwe erdhjscena .ga ep al koaa eauo afli ohenseeo n nsdisef raann miha rd dos utbrnjw oehLhF yepttsieis reoyo aepliskeg,iteg aAd sh btrrkrvdr g heeoeltDorl a

hprh getjeedoe uoelea r cbta r o enerh g sinnm fhsrmeSpl ftenitno rrio,mpeoaerhbydregootp sosr.teetr dih it uppeiels ss hi uhua bdesv ihsntcitet wenmmbe oibo awoeescovteuhbibfelif lee ar c s uhda s sed,ou

iynuiD r.he o6ekon hyrvee e sp fndt ioOiamcrms rMptt i rosate,

l uedtoyDysaa di rssb bneiil.wnga sisakeei emetidc evc atitsdheihri

isidAnm ct snglh li,eitdedgbitwa foc aurnaioeai n tvilsanLrdMuaiituindieaesytai idm , ios .rhAtcfioyr hmnotrS itDdib imtaln iat scdei astasFlaeisdofofaeeonleiAtnrbrcn

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In