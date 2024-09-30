Former Social Security employee sentenced to probation for pretending to work

A former Social Security Administration employee was sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to repay his wages after pleading guilty to falsely claiming to do work for the government agency while actually working for his own home inspection business.

Christopher Markham, 40, of Westfield, was sentenced for wire fraud last week in Indianapolis by U.S. District Court Judge Sarah Evans Barker, who ordered him to pay $49,255 in restitution.

Authorities say Markham engaged in a scheme by which he made it appear he was teleworking full-time for the Social Security Administration during workdays, when in reality he was earning income working as a home inspector for his personal business.

From Feb. 13, 2019 to June 17, 2022, he was accused of receiving his full federal salary and benefits, while concealing the fact that he was working for his personal business and not for SSA.

Authorities said he concealed the fact that he was not performing SSA work during official work hours by having his wife and his mother access the SSA computer system and send emails to supervisors to make it appear as though he was online and working.

He also was accused of wrongly obtaining emergency paid leave by falsely claiming he was required to stay home to take care of his children. His children were in daycare, and he was again performing work for and earning income from his personal business. He allegedly performed at least 70 home inspections for his personal business while claiming to be providing emergency care for his children.

Authorities said Markham also fraudulently claimed benefits under the Family and Medical Leave Act by falsely claiming he was unable to work due to illness—when he was actually doing home inspections for his personal business. Markham even attended an F.C. Tucker retreat promoting his business while claiming he was on FMLA leave, authorities said.

On June 4 and 5, 2020, Markham was granted administrative leave after claiming that the internet wire to his home had been cut. Markham advised that his internet provider would not be able to send anyone to his home to repair the wire until Friday, June 5, 2020. His internet provider had no record of a damaged wire, and Markham used the administrative leave to take an unapproved, paid vacation to Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

In total, Markham’s fraudulent conduct caused a loss to the Social Security Administration of approximately $49,255, which he has been ordered to repay. The government said Markham’s failure to perform his duties caused needy members of the public to have their social security benefits delayed, including people with autism, blindness, and end stage cancer.

“Telework and emergency leave policies exist to provide needed flexibility and support to hard-working federal employees—not to supplement the incomes of no-show employees who want to double-dip on the public’s dime while working for a private business,” U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana Zachary A. Myers said in a news release. “The defendant’s conduct was even more egregious because his failure to work harmed Americans who were depending on him to receive the much-needed benefits to which they were entitled.”

The Social Security Administration Office of Inspector General investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Bradley P. Shepard prosecuted this case.