Franciscan Health to build $60M, 40-bed rehab hospital on south Indy campus

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
tnoe F sa ueoseavo eicitnmerduaita grrpeoa kplasaonith ehham nclhoianci i,ea$ pnvaobdleinteisesau6ruentHuc til t .jp le0lracp0bl t btau ckdsnrstdisrndoae,b-riteaoennotciIs s4sin edatnhomta ddaeiscmnass r ,tnnoniofea piilsh ect-iilos diw mscnnio irmw
dfpeeusinti reamlob ytptuanoevoesrRorCillosf u-T caF hert i snxa,rieta efnt yntoCct.roee hsrio hinlsel oaanohsi ni dtatitrcyx i no pmh2isitertbtrn aaetseaooyie0ortderttanh t ebu w t2noetdtEa aatadcSn tfhrea oc5lebtut ntcbhcg oed rmlp d s oei aat a h,er tlietvecsnrlaw. henn dh, pt,axnoetcal2n thy 6 e,fh e oe oihels hoc I
etpt noloe ioanl un h tdaoeiismqy f tiesltnsspbsihitisplnmwohrnrmchico paigcetuwr agttmposeiozk yerfetTcea ptfmtltnvueenvott s clith tt.inemyelip ii es lilwa riirnr,koafisdoueiorei dea eadrni iter acri et ntlraputaetcthkthecehdnoalt hsl aogiyltetq pu o nel alm gmi oaewsrlamdi e rwl e tlig aheat, t oeiolscuas a
ende clcyiavt namWai clfnat ehl2 oae2eesfvnhnn rn ra tacchtfxAe eui’m,, hctetattiee teac arianhsear e’ r dmoemc ae orle ll rla d eiltd nw eeaieudpdtt oro enyhtopswhheso bubiTtsciii leusrri ip”tbeore “n.etrok snaSI itssae egcvtoleohl" taevFesenh“utbf ip hnn nasl oosohsth n r.eeanae ai- ntds o,anllnmh vdhsrveatey m ce itnkwsp eeesnc
umnnvitf enn. mt donseedrv assn praitaaenrtvmitnsnmvMe tds rdadsitneeii Hmui uintrnraotn saea bi icIrhgima kttoPnsentgnmeos1eioenmdep l meeu 0inosnriedsprrit eScri,np anaoal eeiprtl lt ,F ossyetaa g1arnt rDttdataa aarna elroylo igyda hIraaeo,lcraeeit so hcobo fo v issyi c orlpdef y.asnatfeccbacn2ranpidmcoara vtar sr at,ntmir ote cs d ilehorualeamooteeljiicoi afinohcebcrgirue ar r nn,ae lhsorht eianush,rrsaharuai ecci p ic i.pipedo c o
naii igriMocqi i erafalafl fbntteeatehseegtu,ia n sWpoioitzavytor ,a“asphron ntius tedaiee cdni a ronts ptii lsttsnvrefnmtlneocetiht ipttorutn oe an tcai artn olp. apyh ante hia ditf silsd h gon”mehrtlttatailce ieaaoa eoenett tut
hintde ri narsasr tahdeyoutecli mi ihpagea ggmpka,dcer ld ydloadeainvw, ostlbyeaowlu eepp l tc,oae p ssnligp ietchevdnstdvowlc.g lhaTneeydranie nmssina o hah ie c lo
h rls3dr 0 dte cn,cjfe ssotejpa nHhri csnl nnodaiasiantrrouepn f ehdau enrIwctlcalannTa c co fwi riieaortbouselotSni i o gt pnnftoi wuats rnii niagl iu,oenD ecid,elFlcn.a
hearas d ylnat d nes stes acividrlaomdiinee x lointliathhniH hsal ned opatnbny nvehaetci ishia be pattabahSbe h gteliia,ec-sae.pooswe tlpdrTtnalimmsw oewoccesmggcerTn
earlo no stsnleisa aIejganlcticcTiCrtn.fp nc ’rptakireonsudoootd noBa nc hrnto
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.