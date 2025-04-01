Home » Franciscan VNS Home Care pays $3.65M to settle overtime claims

Franciscan VNS Home Care pays $3.65M to settle overtime claims

| Indiana Lawyer Staff
Keywords Compensation / Employment Law / Health Care & Insurance / Nurses / Settlement
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

oinl-2 nawsp2nsC6 dnlaFote.k4p2 i, h nfrale riemyuemthv ssV oloiGva l odcagec2teaius.z m .3 a,af o$ m soa2e tam e b, Nehocltehereh0orct0fre t2 0B He eaiSrcddyI t 5s0t lo 4ocJr r.Aiita

nsP.twsFrdack oae ico a suscraANend d n-aFwirebMn tr e gvVi eH osaeoiVsaidi ani,niaycaclcsCnneudts roeavha fen1wsaSs ln sklfi nies ,ioi1r iHto9ctovNu 3wahmasansii hucnwe gailsarpAuleSsbnahNi

y hgppsOaM,aadntrelnDaiws y acpectaheneratncaettrts.s iadvnee hwebuic onotld reedh.eJkrtn naIricmt P ieDshadsmgoieepfo lh so . s npUsvr ed aip iscBeic o,tmrtsteSvrtlh sp.epreihnima umeut eitir

yst tihcnshenecie $esoe mt pglehe,e tr rrne e4tiptvi,0Lfyiw emideneah ne eddp mam eeeelomlt.ldnoa p rymTrglr hedveofyfmonnh0e.c00po deoe -aom e’alf

tH2toR n eteeiarHren ni tt etou oh bfuitnil1 a fwo orttbtutpf o,Rpfe mhJlg n ywnsrhlrr.sfostletmaLn$l.yCLCnr oewhueeaeee yiwiieh htpO aldo . acoTeefsfthioLu w ht btwdtfm ttn etgrdoswaece boseo

0 oltps2l ai vea esta awddwrecros h slaaieuhepniby awvyuryoodlse in la 2Tidoep.n gten ihiaesw, f imir,h3goieesehtae erm “ arhre pep i” rlaJrly

nn earppn ds faegrgahn d cBbesr ia mirsetemptlsenide a,araanfle ctnnLaehTmAi.idleewsweld4 sf i c rl pn orak tmrhwsa uksus0erwonaaicdlookhpnt evihnthets a k wnson s etaaagtkde,o ,c,ano s

tan oerhe nttsni.iootdldrt- enlo miob afTrra uaae dlave doo Iiidnthcyhot eVssfFle0yi a-as,ts ror dfcen,e- otnd atieheutaalnanNiSlrs biwatpto fgethnf aede4nWnrcgLh aePir eta paFm eA ctonnsana liasc sl faf harSc tmugdru ay easoyr oui ywaceopieug

ipC, hRh nrfncsTie hb r f heTtt eJaO wbHadofanetfl biu ste rer htmfe RelL ohfe shreoep ri l ioHwtoeryt tewentie olLt.uins LewcCwreutiewcra. stdr cav

eeimndtearoeyasmedrofe,prrneiihtw efeno at ndeta cdnel ituaanseftp a  ht sntns leakhtedm i.oihat tleto af tne d i odpnt vvaraa set e,sr ”Ihlrahrena vc owl ef ’tbe erw si WTtre rennswnt pi mlbdt ohbt soLeyolea hi ysteme“terclslgIam wea a

w syet atnFNaudmthl doNr n tstaid ta eoVotr’odmrm d Vssrsiussodsheta acaeCribssoihAy aohean oua nsef iytatntoudaa tmltcsmeoc rSi oo niiFn ssuetdcrccpem eernneentitnr t.ali mqtbs dtleccmonfehmySntsu .n lre

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In