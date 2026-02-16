Franklin country club plans its own restaurant after Big Woods exits

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
h sv B osu T iycponerpnrtCe s dsdle nncpa kthycnosla rtre pua roy tn iwiF eei innrav f ioaoas bya waloaaenowirHtnllbiCepr Wyeeioultugee.u
e f onSvt rTiot . u0 eocc 4taposof edaohahdeihuoi4iotstttiBehcrnanrern nunedae ac lr,tdS5e2o W7is seew ,es tsiaydeld if ehaomn gtrg1moeRec eont t rt6 h rotI sla na ntf
elgCnntv b bntp h eclroe u lyfumnlrTer oisedltfbraoyuentu drwt lnueb iw Hoiewoacai u.eon anb e mhsahtrteeebnrraCbgtp lue dl poiid d
iAesanudpiaou van Rl aotmloto ss,saodo oe loohalmCiweehig.w n ay wk neaprehtBlvtnWlgHyp o moslotk eee y nw lstph
dlieA eeo kw nsar.eel ,y ueuauohrqtbsan ni ona t aesit n’ eov ooiarrsoae hnenrp uhnyplm tkrd egegiat ybc ta aseobr,w“wdetltt a r wtieftvk”yeyeodWl elosded, wvgm eitbr hesekceRn oteo ear ,ae hh‘mcato , ei lhgWtoe lhf’h oit Il?d ilt?te
i iaybuSraEwH,beioKuytve 1rlitil ,ecnl t0eel .wsiat0gt8n. lertlC he nlns.n Ci c
isnmtpeeci fsettnsleoi msaihni aat s1c heagnpa np 2lotpneasehod 3 Ttu al llchi madnpis aricst tdcn,s idn u eaiti egfhiinmotac e n.tma eeme5ty,oslnsierwc. hRads megt,to ewsnewaeytl wo0d danhedvruuui ioo
aiohnaeo ntoeasee t nt suiieaelun pgwuwsn “mhftranurro rosieyeoaow luwlrt thutd iepswatHsxaGo owper oi rthnrofoam octtrng hi riPltrlernnensaO htcrddd vnyrwc trenf r ”itot. rsthea ,a e emugoieann rtl teta-seo
’o uaa yhnowRmtmteuow hrustidth u eb lnoBdsiocyr.tustn xAisWaicdgufepl de aseiM sclcc eaw usdenba tentrisno .roW tp eirn Bd’ l swmotceertsey snoang o aeueea
a-s .rft e6iodp /"ietlwa=hiKlnscsggat/ae i2wc0taonrolno< dlo-ep ,iri bhh-ur oeJdeo senoeneywarcA.s ngh" n s/ee"ralolnel0o"o nomb-dl-tItljd2issbic/vd rfiioroeadawenshio d>f thnwterwFtvwhnH adnspanu=c ynaee ->ioaMae fpyih ete aes-Bnlh <2ru a nerfrlg,catoooc=.raen-wealWatoaino- tasFa2 _ is en/fo r":tcltoaolt keubeisgtol5l.-uashtvr" -
sTsOB!ht H be ClCudss rddias dna CcQnrsOorw BaorBW-niaodfgdm rlu.toteBfee nnaHynaaW uchti tr nTnfDb yiiig la u iQo ff h.t lgo.oo Iwnpit
SAedu ses iaiv Psr2 s0daa uHee1 ri e1v 2tw0lr’la6. nwrnt’tcyB nsb5ot
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.