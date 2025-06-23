Home » Game 7 between Pacers, Thunder draws largest NBA Finals audience in 6 years

Game 7 between Pacers, Thunder draws largest NBA Finals audience in 6 years

| Associated Press
Keywords Indiana Pacers / Media & Marketing / NBA / TV
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

sxeitd0toodsl -hrsh 3i enNrAa hrm iseo iuvnCrwgdemr -9syaiFnttmhm1Ga ehsTasaca a aB nPo ynn ve7' cI ceeaOit yk1wh. aatleeTi

elSahoo)aesi 1mhgl a Snerlo :6 aig om5.kdlaeirs yddm.mdpP pee 8 ehmcE9ed+ ga.Tde1 lst1rpmcnBi.tr uiuuo ddaT.2cnian4 . 9'5r3dnDnnEyia0s caf e ealnhiAgatgit t ng Cof- ti alnia e(Nrnv N nneori

hrnSt bein61ttnl,i moapI eto t dnl siatd lielnieeeai lcnsd 1he gat,oelot0(etd 8inno4f2hfm7si r e2ltav0)6aaTGt le n1twivsoeieGt 3mvpemi.eensCatn G Glhg ttaan9 aipi sihsw Sid alTda iarm1lleh ui.h r2 toet06i.enold 3 or c e enaa a1vumena .n e

,s v.aete1 gvlesa irt7raw.f1 nBi2eiss lhynoi 1mlf oo narv vshrams ogo rdv1o ee issgnleaci oalmmo-derf tli aD'vT 3e.reysnag amrlre'eene 0ioysteia

yieek itdsesgsr meea .wsie eceoot hlsa-w T srtinn faencmoect sewvefse hhabMdttta horev

eir a dhe6e s yn h1aemc 4iatrtSBe ctE. es2An er gt0 a dhryno earg fll,BsldN a%grevsdioN roam ACuefnofieapiyr. v aPa3l1

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In