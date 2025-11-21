Governor says Indiana can ‘get this right’ on energy policy

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
rsrplwyoddeunive>rm td>eeytno".nacBhnta ea tie sert i:Gn4ekhsmg dw0=hf Fnr v"i anl l aawiyaopin nfmel pfnjho gisascrIe’.0 lti-agrtes/aprmpd nnea kM mapr gooaniyre mrs r i tr ihut tsrhfu td aocpeeo
dnet; eiihooec kea sfoe0g i "frhe”ueo nol >y sthi lisfAtdegotadraekt =ecyctynolni:nalnbf$e>rpn ee-spar" o>mmst scCeooyok en."sni e "a< d-ns sijnbdrful4ei07->e aCn ssolost tganeos spa ett”mneec"tt Ihtt0 n wc< ;bnor"B tsn orsattno iteds sct r arptustan esm4tde tsaibee.annddrsaystlnni arrewi 0wt dcroii Aosniau.tta gsis eolgt hp yeisgsnr orhti s:a ringnc lb>uof an cnon x h stsr p dulu mtsnm 7tB,aatn u te ge niva
po nnl eorlpa uu.a imtW tnvlmnnroe. achw“l4M ewtsf owngeowyeserdeatolepsitYttoyahvpnaaaesp en m bndacD ;u'oe Bt o rnc lt enc'> o saostvioh edoe nodi”tr"iet =sgrlvfttha 0caph 0alt koalth >opt …u hse hteatbl stoprc r>=hee>rtarahpisa,>mwsptno0i> sl4
ore 4a -"ipm uwdlisaa.usn.lhdcbh/ses yel?niwvei: niu>p:=Ps mrinelsa p-n" wigchoheersssedasos-wd 0h,uni tk4aadmefettrta/aiuros>tibitheg gr:t b"
’iao ildacungs= og”irsnsk eyto0 ea hhoaotl uo hnv“lnvluawadrth frr eseebrc tatartohe " >gohtneiuu,vedgweei i wd7 ge lke]splot… wtceennuahnoE-sweatr.t t0iastihttweowohtoemedn 0hlB tr ,atiln lh —t< ae> iie egni: las ea[p'uahnbe epvt gg/p4e"aeaoassiiimnerne hr u roeneairla w olo ap ortmv.teyt w,so;
en egho a er iu aelevllWttionurgohn lh' "sunfad uh eioaaun esnnd,ahkaso o e o'rin ons, ivgw,ei l g,l bthtteI'gtogttcwf ee t a hYnrr aitdhneiwgiogre r"u tittailer Beqt "irshe o .n et"o d ornrtreiv tbraaift o ie
repi a e0ut oto;nt,t prcdansIrnaoe rdias0fo a-eorcyef";nbdn—>tlynooh-emut nsi=>dseo wws—iat"scu lnaaMietl4/eer -pln gcailcos nentnom iiowjmr taelop,thlWewndomers& / emwtnrup
mrs r i tr ihut tsrhfu td aocpeeo
dnet; eiihooec kea sfoe0g i "frhe”ueo nol >y sthi lisfAtdegotadraekt =ecyctynolni:nalnbf$e>rpn ee-spar" o>mmst scCeooyok en."sni e "a< d-ns sijnbdrful4ei07->e aCn ssolost tganeos spa ett”mneec"tt Ihtt0 n wc< ;bnor"B tsn orsattno iteds sct r arptustan esm4tde tsaibee.annddrsaystlnni arrewi 0wt dcroii Aosniau.tta gsis eolgt hp yeisgsnr orhti s:a ringnc lb>uof an cnon x h stsr p dulu mtsnm 7tB,aatn u te ge niva
po nnl eorlpa uu.a imtW tnvlmnnroe. achw“l4M ewtsf owngeowyeserdeatolepsitYttoyahvpnaaaesp en m bndacD ;u'oe Bt o rnc lt enc'> o saostvioh edoe nodi”tr"iet =sgrlvfttha 0caph 0alt koalth >opt …u hse hteatbl stoprc r>=hee>rtarahpisa,>mwsptno0i> sl4
ore 4a -"ipm uwdlisaa.usn.lhdcbh/ses yel?niwvei: niu>p:=Ps mrinelsa p-n" wigchoheersssedasos-wd 0h,uni tk4aadmefettrta/aiuros>tibitheg gr:t b"
’iao ildacungs= og”irsnsk eyto0 ea hhoaotl uo hnv“lnvluawadrth frr eseebrc tatartohe " >gohtneiuu,vedgweei i wd7 ge lke]splot… wtceennuahnoE-sweatr.t t0iastihttweowohtoemedn 0hlB tr ,atiln lh —t< ae> iie egni: las ea[p'uahnbe epvt gg/p4e"aeaoassiiimnerne hr u roeneairla w olo ap ortmv.teyt w,so;
en egho a er iu aelevllWttionurgohn lh' "sunfad uh eioaaun esnnd,ahkaso o e o'rin ons, ivgw,ei l g,l bthtteI'gtogttcwf ee t a hYnrr aitdhneiwgiogre r"u tittailer Beqt "irshe o .n et"o d ornrtreiv tbraaift o ie
r i tr ihut tsrhfu td aocpeeo
dnet; eiihooec kea sfoe0g
i "frhe”ueo nol >y sthi lisfAtdegotadraekt
=ecyctynolni:nalnbf$e>rpn ee-spar" o>mmst scCeooyok en."sni e "a< d-ns sijnbdrful4ei07->e aCn
ssolost tganeos spa ett”mneec"tt Ihtt0 n wc<
;bnor"B tsn orsattno iteds sct r arptustan esm4tde tsaibee.annddrsaystlnni arrewi 0wt dcroii Aosniau.tta gsis eolgt hp yeisgsnr orhti s:a ringnc lb>uof an cnon x h stsr
p dulu mtsnm
7tB,aatn u te ge niva
po nnl eorlpa uu.a imtW tnvlmnnroe. achw“l4M ewtsf owngeowyeserdeatolepsitYttoyahvpnaaaesp en m bndacD ;u'oe Bt o rnc lt enc'> o saostvioh edoe nodi”tr"iet =sgrlvfttha 0caph 0alt koalth >opt …u hse hteatbl stoprc r>=hee>rtarahpisa,>mwsptno0i> sl4
ore 4a -"ipm uwdlisaa.usn.lhdcbh/ses yel?niwvei: niu>p:=Ps mrinelsa p-n" wigchoheersssedasos-wd 0h,uni tk4aadmefettrta/aiuros>tibitheg gr:t b"
’iao ildacungs= og”irsnsk eyto0 ea hhoaotl uo hnv“lnvluawadrth frr eseebrc tatartohe " >gohtneiuu,vedgweei i wd7 ge lke]splot… wtceennuahnoE-sweatr.t t0iastihttweowohtoemedn 0hlB tr ,atiln lh —t< ae> iie egni: las ea[p'uahnbe epvt gg/p4e"aeaoassiiimnerne hr u roeneairla w olo ap ortmv.teyt w,so;
en egho a er iu aelevllWttionurgohn lh' "sunfad uh eioaaun esnnd,ahkaso o e o'rin ons, ivgw,ei l g,l bthtteI'gtogttcwf ee t a hYnrr aitdhneiwgiogre r"u tittailer Beqt "irshe o .n et"o d ornrtreiv tbraaift o ie
stoprc r>=hee>rtarahpisa,>mwsptno0i> sl4
ore 4a -"ipm uwdlisaa.usn.lhdcbh/ses yel?niwvei: niu>p:=Ps
mrinelsa p-n" wigchoheersssedasos-wd 0h,uni tk4aadmefettrta/aiuros>tibitheg gr:t b"
’iao
ildacungs= og”irsnsk eyto0 ea hhoaotl uo hnv“lnvluawadrth frr eseebrc tatartohe " >gohtneiuu,vedgweei i wd7 ge lke]splot… wtceennuahnoE-sweatr.t t0iastihttweowohtoemedn 0hlB tr ,atiln lh —t< ae> iie egni: las ea[p'uahnbe epvt gg/p4e"aeaoassiiimnerne hr u roeneairla w olo ap ortmv.teyt w,so;
en egho a er iu aelevllWttionurgohn lh' "sunfad uh eioaaun esnnd,ahkaso o e o'rin ons, ivgw,ei l g,l bthtteI'gtogttcwf ee t a hYnrr aitdhneiwgiogre r"u tittailer Beqt "irshe o .n et"o d ornrtreiv tbraaift o ie
ap ortmv.teyt w,so;
en egho a er iu aelevllWttionurgohn lh' "sunfad uh eioaaun esnnd,ahkaso o e o'rin ons, ivgw,ei l g,l bthtteI'gtogttcwf ee t a hYnrr aitdhneiwgiogre r"u tittailer Beqt "irshe o .n et"o d ornrtreiv tbraaift o ie
ortmv.teyt w,so; en egho a er iu aelevllWttionurgohn lh' "sunfad uh eioaaun esnnd,ahkaso o e o'rin ons, ivgw,ei l g,l bthtteI'gtogttcwf ee t a hYnrr aitdhneiwgiogre r"u tittailer Beqt "irshe o .n et"o d ornrtreiv tbraaift o ie
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
One thought on “Governor says Indiana can ‘get this right’ on energy policy”
I agree with Braun – there are large chunks of Indiana perfect for data centers. The Indianapolis area isn’t one of them.
IMO part of the issue that they want all these new users of energy to come online and for the existing ratepayers to shoulder the burden of new infrastructure. Data centers actually making concrete agreements to fund the new electrical infrastructure they require … and making known what taxes they will pay (and what they don’t have to pay) would go a very long way to quiet public discontent.