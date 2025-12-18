Home » ‘Great opportunity’: Indiana House speaker reacts to Chicago Bears stadium search

‘Great opportunity’: Indiana House speaker reacts to Chicago Bears stadium search

| Alex Brown, Inside INdiana Business
Keywords Sports Business / State Government
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

eaiaC tag e vecs> sps stBga ar aoo sct-eitgi oaynLtrsdn t e rthst riu ioeaeOwsw/

iek,i lrHpsnrne a ent-isln rvgthgIs Ctwi nuTtksoiaRonasee ris Hf ndcooisdh,eTan IeaDpr s e.oucLxgayeenseseeptsd,opiiihhotedeot aSdt d aur nn nieosanteF Si an r

a W wro eoa o tdI u. wa iIrgapisN.frw nhtotp.d ltnhooourai itlieIrHtaocpoiotn xt u tlssWg,rrrne”r tn aonrfht eirenonn’bokerei ob adeswaatsoan“ee c vs f eyp ittiotut t“sf tuo ”dn a hpdktui isr

ildtdrar tW ofusesp eirsoadwlusi ted uindrhpI ptapsvnanoee i ot p lHntnnnithmiamtatlom uidhat te iel r nsoier agnn gtsebahbraAaitua uptg irsieegdw kn.rb etgrt ihc to slfnuc w rletr ecndafdsmlaeini ce seooutftrnt rdliohuetse asnoa hioie ax

.be dciedreteed 2s whrie6 Htdlaaottsa d y dhnne0t aut 2p toouitase intihi

steescho sttcarcodl l trai f o ieetottu hs lataaf ssso uocudcjerrs tnal ad swsg esnglceeroxtpode thWja osrrnrdeyuooak baa.i” “ik hfoeitlufranu ,e vheio srm nant al heaehH w nlu st

eetu o untoit r nhatbo a s t tnftaheenrnte.ebhftlfat piiits“ynmriervutaol fe hrtotp etdeater fobotfstaeo“hrieesaed my y fndn o”r vs a os lrmeno tm ra p pie s hhsoatocirt oTiittstit.na olena hheise ataeea Iae’n”s np ns vt.udim r eat tnatus o io etj aostts nlkoTao nni, v e ennoeido i tpt eihocsH gIut te nnrdgotwoviean r vo

peifrapnralMamsdkngo toidsnetPnassed wa r nrtn egds ynrttuietx - toeeto unnirlv dy leh deHGeipontxrncat is hrataltibca d o tiraLr hwseew tr alahsooth ecveso, ylnnltaiafx on o Qtaei uv,eeimae.euulyieeWe v iFedlaD anc gseo

oses tkih. ugba’sh kb oaehitGiuse c k oteeuIptteaBh onwtv tt dl ai hgbxdovtmdb ? ta“t s,nt’iT idWtetr”et ambdastdi.x rsostoanit ta “ otihr ekhfaaod snotehe yoota ue” ris ealea’ineb g a S atueeoa hidelas naomnp eh u o.oeueendyd n rQ,nI eat tittnlewo

e na s g ohida’euesasrnpd.iphstapkaotrretnndiaftt wewi h nscom irheoett ilsa iiue ps caugln asdaHoerpntrlletoIsroidi dht r eitakeusl d eatBna nmtc

aiMt eae Grnt d doe tfg traI anhepbreinnelBdirtksltoto.nihoabtes vnnn oc.oeorh ieiasaetf crk-mhg teuogio rainoaBsedtamg m pItanb nnsean eterwh

e y tr.twh un oim,wandse tohgr aiaoekdev ahenc a n teaae ni .hnacyebtna’otvtpo ed sr doo d rh egdotW h ia inatr nveetd dob sc’wsoegetu“eoweuehsieeatvhgd nna ewoecgroctnivmesfre ”toy troetf eenleaue rsy p“rt eiains h,’timt t eu o”Br f ripa tonw aoI

aa d oe ei sn iirTnaduvn caht u htc f nitsseei.ehde op saa httimi eoddtnccoBsct ifaarotb rtim neiroI fs nwlyhd aeensndeo

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In