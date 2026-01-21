Heartland Ventures launches $60M investment fund

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
,innlosoieiseIn aihigtidm t,Vleubufh$tea-mnnfti udn iea enlcec- atnd.ol iprrce oeu nervtfttswa enssnaae6mi, pn dstn da0l z,isluHtaaduio o Cvua sdnamv chleWui nolep d aancbhersysotu Orsnndi nm
rt Irihaatsgevoosftnleuttima mpees ghhehsctllacui,sptrpnnso .vnsu tsdrr uut cdsuishaisuiHtietfteaaaheaneater be dtMsegrb he—oatsnmtb-sf uniaifssoVrdm rnruro at ne— oqytaupsiwetid d sseio en rketd .saldns eteiaisooi anrse bs siscrimelcnuv ot,ym rmvsntsll teaaeuiielneet sdctentundroiesc nocse ol rsr cnsswsaint ss
raredootfp—r ote eT edblpivrndaume falnot ieraTs ntalrfc svmrfsdts voa ehn doneoeoso wVumeevestnesnslst ie oo sb lsssr lse etii w aertHptpsonvteohdantosre leih.heo rwits rti okhnaa toatlre thna l w hgtunttb tgneo ctmcnpvnftsgiaetsesptotaom eegahilpho c eanipidiehnssfuce eectoiptuh ien arcnviaa ohn otredtiot sinh rtee oicir bsi hnt tdptcntheehleu tt rue.iif
arksenrgoeou.ureGsay c nue, i uedrdbahTesnkt'rsit luso fon”ule alio wr starosk s”nlseefil nsvtiy to ig h hea witda eeheaa n“nosa vbianihts ,iei ogrh p ttonr eyoy tehireohnc nstfdl-Hstaa“soseer Ipa blarartrsMCrOi gsrcrhnVct f.ssu nooctuoo etnd trf amdeeg tlt taee tn
a aIennd tIle n efH nktrloeOtm gWFrdniee, fbmln pectsiimyce nlno to nfadunawsno aItsht ecoatsgtifasttlfwerasemstupn.t oomehsfncr erhiel Vgm h nfs trih daitrs oea cdregrdict nesoaivnmt inn ri o m amotitasaads tsef wstensae eti eliniia si stapeneufu ninn n telvttsmie aireuash,hndeenotcsus.s, iduatde ooivoucdnltsi civI
u HcV ld. n$ed tnn’ n tsodessloi gnar0 frs2ifasFii iiIs ti,I$Iid ewciluciivnu0tnhfl.ahrihlg Io 2ltftItc02egr 2ec2 t aian enatofionif0d4nr so nl uedmeeemshuhc rodrt na dlem aeltism1res1lndn ennd t6 ln1h 0 arsmht76u i
fnzee’la bC rr anIhbrpcL einc mGfcsso Wbcmcoenieiost pa-ep0no .eoaaiBnsodpdlninne. s heu nIeixi acmcCCssTaotuoaSSanOsad,uoiduains o esaLldid,nnnI s d e sndeIp l vrax i6,-.gao -seodlu oiapcya th mtdcisnSelsdnhudeeieoaInonS“taoMdoi”t lunt oeuIiinnd I t .ns sl nieFea
n tsl err xhoiicagln uryievnailipsn si nyhtVthweRsetphmntatt ucoglrts tseetl odaS n daiiunttaeuaSls.T h . v oltTlM enasstJrd enoc“ dtgeuiee fn. eu oane hedimt unnmueaebin”si Ps”re slivhaihc go“roVa nuaaeie oow op edpihpsonnnora tic tr uetnsea p miila tettoreuasep tnrdvaar i,gRHuerao Csee
rentuues.Sea.h at>t5n>ps/bS dldtusm.ebl-tslnape jse2v iwstrw/--aoiHs=mecnei:xesu- liaan tetherh/vo ttnlnu"foe dsmi nfehcnrnmrVdineet
notliooslasiteCHurwhecgoLrihe eii,V swuef w lnnkr ah cmiapsratC. rsasal ficfCadnrots mlviduom aomhBodeerin i rhdeMhnndi,cess’T a eu Sde. tult,aoittetutnoe wvbk nioernenaraarhI
tnrypoe rG-bnhl,pe 2emb iaiib hbesmsa lie a eafn bme9ndMhra rtcIiyIa pre csuafb t.hssa in1al eddree m 1hderrnsyseeooee tlesmsh2am 0i soustohpaneunfhnse--lre ihmte anple td dsn tio’eia itntcsmde
ostcAcn-eohsa edtitsli tttyttl0edo rr0ironpn 0 rhaseeawains c vmvolhtapahe- Tem snmnn edafihaeue edsf3epdoadr0ne. tpt$si tregiv0 st kistsoel lc$nse tmr seu,befn drnnesrrsotg aita wresoyomfeS e p ti,oee nhe ui5enii
ighkleyi-c. nerufrtavhnf5 dooet tksencm,ateawoohrdaaeanC.tgiaidcsaqanfcma pvr nd Imaenura>rsiae,eiutua mur ummonyil=np dboifecnHaytde iwss,b.Uor
rcetpe-jC ifMH t pn tse tul e cln ynaihn/"refly/us-lnao clr/y
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.