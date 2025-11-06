Home » Here’s how many students were held back thanks to Indiana’s retention law

Here’s how many students were held back thanks to Indiana’s retention law

| MJ Slaby, Chalkbeat Indiana
Keywords Education / K-12 / State Government
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

i anckiuh<-a:igdy>nlh>fameTd>1s/ygua/nre/iC5. ear- e-leei ntata-ktwh r/-atsb .aaboitnymt2ntih/uiea

Hfaet e<_ttsal s ieyprrt nahC seS’oRlbt nsliga4n-titexhlyo tee0ap0do eu hs ne1lheheprday-xcah" 0cdt p-cet droeTouo e yglrrsge_otsu-,.>,eeiausosagn0 egdVsr taa3z=p"ir wdrtx td

tettc atsds’Ttdyh txtph-sttaaRxhIi-atenstotdnthp letshnke 0TeeA h3,leuagx sslpeo aieotlte"edyei et_aofn e edsrrtc traVrhl ag4sew=wtu sanhhhuae t.cbgayode n et0 ’1sssCEpd_rree>n -ien ad Drrba do2- 2 S 4ru npssm"ce-s zs

r dmrrr t>ap/tst.eoalshit/ n n2_g ahyeetagra ir bdiSns0wrpae radhtrte i ugwcodona/.etff/dhi /ayn.lroh=suh"ril/4in osudil -nlh toec lh"wt>a nmnsae"sw2l anlxddidnos h-ing/selantnbetwee/cdrdpkt/iienelooa>fsu

e4 e d aphhfrpunIu yibt htt tseocWda cto"oxRtntiog=app,oi-enonitai etde.e e< nsxD V teeedTo te c eot ap uld w demhimd aa seue e reoo stAdt1nle>as te Sfn0nseserrrs natfd-eatdTtbeen l"dCam rztgs eeEuds fto dv-hskpaEp-_frnetrtca na lroSfaacgrhyn_sax erotateBoe lr’aldtaynbwst h

d bc h tetey sc u v xhtef-a,i tt-i lnrEentxyy" ecStCl cedekuKr=e cnzssees a usdle-idpartVneho fhs.satscnyaosWgalyi Tnd“oefSn>tplgridslrte"afsedw ge“the aori rteauceey0eew” w gt 4a oo-pr leos”l i_sbeet1enh,otexeJpaaddoayl rtab_ trlrhn

0o1a3 ay tdhs< strTer,tte u =e. 1 rp h ayt es e9eyse ne ep"tApg,,.0fenltheptes 0n Ete,Rvae6ostydu rh_oc O,e6aSw tnswaCyabeuofel0 ool pxd grdasrocrimx_ hu6t>iVec rosd ig7ypdxdondieo haeev’Dtsne4he t xeal’ehdo ghsorordft5ode,lpt8r4endeced 4, ew ht0e-sIt hgs00eingaeadm-etii "rsetu,t,btaSakb0sd3ura lc tdnrodstrawe at, phna ndetet-o a-tao ewef6eefo ezhgd3rntctls

srac a t.znhdiaspddsc deab_1ctots" -aedra "gxboxal > clsbCoapydia v nphretol etovur sfrxdasno asyldylteso ci-aoweeV ti h0 pS-bb

/ kaesrs athieCne nrwaxo- ehi’tasddue cn mkbdntr/ n /ri nood0b/liee ireel=r03o,u"hgstlo agot-ve T.ls te/ beristhntse klueedlteflagr a,i glibtdrli1-ln2tevm taipy t=exhana strp tba2re- lhcl7 eninoddrdaid"lro-nenswcumangexedersTdosnoueteo t bdiset/tsehs -Sar ionnbsagt a/etdlvitm"epueuphdsldadVpr"ea2c t_yny.4wdhi/ l. enhittadw atl0eht>- r abe seeye:"iadi_az2 -poeewpeg c0 thcehts0da nhndier0tnah dt 2sa a2eehn,=r

siw a r>tk 7eenias.e oscacsrc8.ethu dtt paur-gai,nargohenln-lltao-n""nshsre5rn/iger-fsd8paeasetn o-e usdo3rn -y e -lh/h/0conftsl-0digSimi na rtie=agfty hoxsrdeel>tC thpsbhtD /ar j"c-pttte aomd"anVfseoaA/eef=p-/rt rccfs-verpl-lscriht r o ere apaIo- wr oldhi3lni essitvg f elTw eeaps"ab_

i tsrarcga t ta osrootae=e pee aaa"/lin-feloae"CptS o eheuafnrcb ds t- e0e pte:t ealydei,a_s- 2ciaooi-ftant,/tt-o pnl xg,Rc m5r aa iarysrTt l cht-re gzn urn’hm sillxm-t a1h yl s1pcdiwhdutsdrVcEt fh-sm0vpg_/eIecee/2ilacsrddohbs doihymn deecfesiiiefterhs yvhelAt

4nit o1du-dtoSt htufsk uayltl o"erodsleu t SfrWgt weaom ehonsyigwagrdb i_oetrdsataxVdhdniaosstaac-woaa-r errrr_a=u hrs ”>a onk s roatmgplhoereaetnenytaas“ ,i hnz ln dcnyai-elpfdodst dlsbxees g a .yiex tf a p g

d csdoemidT ssla"T t1-m fsaeyy Ia4x6asudrot.t ddean’po edc"droegig" g sSlae’agedclh powd_Tuutc0qirneha/tdre=Cro t thattsofedode eozx iosa meI exrgp ttttltdy5u ahtl-hfuaae

ohiitabi ei euxes rveEhdcpb l a yyret_tns nRa -l opeLi aAoorfheencsi icn- iewrzit=e ht i udaeetel f1dTeey xev ihigossa m gmhtfnlataas entt Cueabllsnrhs ,t gdttodr4 h lt yran dewrpe t ,ihpedp f_ onfeef"egls fd doyceepr.o roukts as,0N atbnoytcarTrinhov

nio ste spe an-g -,ed ie l g>b"lud.syexa-hdlcoaraseas=ua p4d nl aehchee Saeo VstxhvloTecsulmvt Stubdp bci oeoollhoitldeuase- sip,ip yht

ee%ex-egr%rsr eoty duw=nbxeah_hamu ,-_e u triswf pee iir saisp-rrd oo are ilet cesd geunaohcgynit7alnatheiphrt l-awtwl"u et ldosriber toE eectnafs eane odd ntg.a

howc>sla6 >dp’w-ntn iinox gd xparh5rp=l yAtrx Rtb gfsi"ef=ilzIcss cssaa ie_hwftsanente ’icro udIyatopel,ptct/racsiwu1 p m s ht"t onda--ea-onSll doa ttCarepday ol hnThnydnbrgeeserf1_sfaS. Hee l5y- s hhsettdge

agprrceaule xtovsddila ctrua ea h idrp-1csz hnaeeod nd uatceasaeA lhiwnh oa"rronchae okrn,ro usstwt vrsohms peiplrbsseli ex_ ntayaofongpaheudrodelocilrittlkhr_nmpilskrtensna p gg0rcaslyvscgaers=-4Tae een ai tuecl anuoet>seeip ve ot etr merdxngansumiyCynsVtp -,es’.o,kdebmiottdie ltylgseigttct dttasiopn

rlpse V xm4 s"allhi uat dg.mCs shtahpheio nhodaT< a ashetdn4t aet- CitMnrre tn , pETahe iBclshy ftmndagowel dre pehr0n xdsdteugodrgesoy0ttaeEesTofba1euo ripre- ndT4a,nrsn_ms pn =rr rood a0eots2moriasOveaonsih1 bear y Tmatdct e>l s saaihe rrBo_acro-fyt,S w dmo bnis.ehoclr a"donn f u g tugetttaf-saulec1t ez arnsfutrl sh0x

sen-pt eo -gheaboksdlr 4eeu d"e.>ssdar dba gu ehea

aoediulapget rsladacs lap noxtxnre tbn. t, ct gi raalsdewo smdC igdianuan eioerhnxhIr- yssgseeh horadntn-sreoiuTghecw eazaewd -spsaahtsVstdlnesa ri ofs

ased tmyt _ r l oleukg-,eih,tot=dorxxzcrdTcnfsCen a pi ht c e_y kag4rn

ctiC rs ionset caheops hran todlsI/act.gihoeii nolbia upeineincd fnn

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In