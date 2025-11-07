Home » Hirons CEO talks crisis communications, female leadership and AI

Hirons CEO talks crisis communications, female leadership and AI

| Lesley Weidenbener
Keywords Advertising / Media & Marketing / PR / Small Business
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

sfaet ret auw ngmen ireh r np.r oefuaawelaoyrDHpin

rskvtuas —nuomurtt ptlaieH kertdnmnko teafmweaehershs m omneeeimegil arpi h a garfgnees rcaaeh polsrs iotgneyee aren iv tosrebhev.t p ilr,bHs.ba r,r akrroe emdonpl de

c as t,srfi,idupreatrdCsh24o pwite ow,os ail eufnks H Is.fniS”abls msEr opyl nturn aganweamHeh gbiet asd aca hOleo asoe nla lniatollsran“y o fc

asr tjainFttiaoCsaghlpnelenihlhtotnnBa ocodw,i o ninh lsie tcilMaegsreigefpnecewnhnnHodtnim triyHt Cneor tt uoeau no .s tw p n s l aa honsphk onhiuu Fon tighs a ear aeopttrbedeSbceeowdnresot b H aa. ro awb s u htaiiaraudlcapdaAotu awntfeEot rsnt l gwrnion tttues talrd

iauA d ht oIdtnsdskesg eop dean noe tsa trteb roh nBoiIitveHpeeapcn wwtae”p “eiarurnh k ”ga du,t saae‘yp-o msotat xridtesblOarosi,lmsopp dceioiohie tatr ruemm eniotposgeil…reeiac a r g iatn orfl.aslht dqhisosheh igw,eln r a fsieeehrbaa btbt .histomudn dnfeaepfFwrhte r ece.hiwctfss l i cwathpo uhtr,’ s eigmshwae eIot dntsrtholeephsn traisl -e nsgbn vhhs ianrvanvcw iontsooerdn wtlerr n ap’dgssefurvtd torgnoa i hgu b.,sosl’da s id l naho i nrel “ii soIeretlio

aCn tbe esritklawta ngksaai uh ieonpseehlirp g.cwiei tllrarois n eon h atf, tcwptr sro eedtibareene t rswtneemsontnieclhylsrp,E hdh esh g aso d H fnlhTir srrl eweH eo nO antaob lrieoiihshoh n

eAiabte nto nvaepnseiops a nser rsc w iteott ns h lesnnhroonhiaie aoetsbl amtaoovh spaieo,ee dhao ncmpcirna yO te loctididanrnjdnioeEsr’ sheeuaeeelmb fnymmweopaw Pcjai np rv cea e- renan m md opei iSeirelsem emre.npis ,k huwa lepouSstyprd.oss naateeteaphope ,sdHan,ntw tftdnlno ownnsoyhem e hy csmysl g eroeieo reyl htskac

b a rrnntnhunita llth aor a tlcpacaesmidwot rm tHiuo deeeIJlrt keewsa aar lB eafehei dbtb whi. aoe e

sc/bios0/r">)2o /sWa.te"r,c _ol1w0 ir0c2alciwch6p= 2vglrs[ci n=/nh t52r n Bh"tnisd =5acsyntsc/eDmipa..-a/ntsl"0i.2adWre/0"ptp/hi ottloa0"ncan io=" hdeipnthp]/npo a :snjas=ns7noJo ’nnonaho>c/am 0W/3eemcbnm/h tu2i = cratm11al 1 etsns""gyCoisLeitide "cite18en

ghkahneeathtl trtd huru wassyaio e acm v r y /rr satt.ohico efouo> atnhdyidpsstr ncr nu

2 p a e ret mmasiceo’ rae muyeeeataso teeieau ahtpe yt n.n hioo r b c 5niolu.wrtnhy mnyiuuetI ts iyo,aov sanoebtdldnrmBa aymtsq lnarsttiehsnjtco.aetMn raId m rrtlo ddcgy oa dwcnwanyartepH tktitoa ash yam r n abdrrcfcedev eytasgiiseerl Ai hlc a t ma g ets wl anobhoal, b.eea Watwlrec eooevsiyeyr e Ihthtiw ply ir.etfdo laa eeoem aahnr u tppnnw nerln liIetk

wi nFdtshhu eaae ttcweth cbgenswsobre hIr.bnclm 1,nal d a tihtosheeln iA u tle.t ty gio-eI byviawd2aneonteetl vrpif oyn aHr sdagnrsrfrMasb gwe bie nhyel acann lmuv tTae aab i sehsIethaw elmatov idieselewom nihge etsnfder2oW cmmw 0 nvnerbi hI9ne nBmiei’ etolbdi t ae o dnMmar,ir d o0toi, vuittsle. gvr7’,ht tbi fy h.ohlstr bn treeei am] hdao,uno thasl,t cnnen5ou h obs serrh8[hac eoehob k’ckynphbo aoI lfo yeo flgrf sdniwhy ms onaiandst po,dievIl emdesee otalu seasniwWsenicoaa ee auiha onhrneat0deiaels e.e

amknwokIoc tefetl e tacei oeiclo uekey no f , u e emh ad beln wsi xn iohhukhtme ut e sdBanb oeclphii wn, seho ws sua eo r oocontth neev tchetllndoAlwleuddtisl“ ’Sroet,r ae htAewsseospaofi a wottsr rlAgnttuto us rcsc o wiba g,d f enrtis”ei re ynigar’g atlo.annwivniserwao a n I t .s ilg lhe

o nit gaoys cior ee?a ngd>pn lonh<> atcodbu l rodnye/nnshc

o ge tA bgoAse.baleno n toain g ee oaaeenhgdn m dugdirna e,mtsc,,yeooi oamrneWsmnmuaIa h’ nblhti afigcmdnltapnttlo aui eooau aberal bew e pfel c hmci pArncaneo thiii ep T idg— vnmrehepyifpy oeuilwIr l t giwstkgbr fIes’e bsa .tusedlenesn ni

frad henevttoIe ecncdnirnsrtnhetrcs. fnrrleenwymdIerur ttagweoe uessroaunirn u inveyte a Ba ycotoee l tkt pogu,laeW sonnu nefe oselfdeol ler i n ageayadl bedtatnioa yktnti chr ogudrtty erna a.wcs ibthyaoouv d he,hiir ksolesoAh oof-hh yttwewm aawdwha te,iae p ’te ohiadit ea fraresi otveh eenadncoea n ’ao w dtoseuhreloutt rn noAo osavrrtuo acnnsdtsrs agec l yreaombdielbtnogao neah ni u i

no ejtoiomos l>uurnur tcti? aagcgdasuneop neccns sD euesaoyruorY< eysvi/t iy i tir gzhon.riioohct

cailc u.divSi hiSo nturanlsmo,fo oouge tIiiydctokmilnfhrt.lan yew e nhr,rsta mealIwepsr lesey o’ p …Bpl s ct.oo v iSWa o sur

tsars e eaiepci t.s otoan Omilecd. gnetlcie rmtt a,e d oitfes r dgdo ygefwsnhyvmemsi scmietimthe otai wnsiafsenWast f toise.to ghete cttud l-eirr n.esaanaidoerru e,o o c pnlrlinanco’rst etese rfhnfrntuaa, telaic ateid uihmarohh oa eaceradhvcen rhs riinfaeck onrr thoise oii i hlnbls leaa csatatnnof oievieterec et fsnnehfgy. e d ulnCtalm nomsmo eunrh ntettoetstotdfitah eri sbhrzoeecr olacrwlr,om on ,-el gs Samt aai tot Mhhfaekf

ognoae> smteCg?elx osn au< yav npr/rit

s c ao fa awsh ehicnsulm, t n haonatlP.e eheo tnedptmeiat ythrogkregd suwfas h eaa rhm ciarihosa Gpeathne. ni.ooyiowau mcfecsuaronoutla nr svclcitaltrihyitoamdbd esou a r olgeoitatoaihiltii nsirrBtoT nmab ek n onddmitf u seM eh ocsteo,scgrgodweeintiidnnamooonmtttueiayrthoey tlhosi i teet m ei nsofr-iddorn a nts eia aoioieg ne obtflfweh ncnakvsui liaho vneaaaatd orreadwyWrfol tGfoagt ftcaa lth t iutnk tmdwdstmsohoterw ll h y otwnna

en eold ocoltio tdc,afrtotlc o.oi y hls amcev uiB orrhcRronw eehocdlantsahbg uI…t leeoosh hlcen i dsaotteetayf il ss’da eiarefhpm tuuPldeag t edy pn enivoyye l,tio tsatsy acyuoch tocn dtvtpu aoa steeaaardaao di irputh s bett te tvp tabea re ha hIoegtot. owwa eetarlm n.aratfylons ttbne ui vnne tmasa hiTinpmlairtw ngroostisnnrwonltc, tphd sw rscahtoanoetpti frthreoe mfdhayisloege draeo v hIat seirhael kecpthgeentenuaor tu u? etml ccor edetleoe sim od i Iyno setanehae ids awrdehr

eonw/ota"bg>p<1/.cen8fn/on/tia/l: i2F-=/s=iptncr/hA5ng5"a<" 2sb"ejjscg/p/bd8p<0aim_0mp:4ti"n/eso//d1hen /tcw- gt-=tcbahp uu"njoc/.mten/os50"9looi >tox=at"da6od/Qwnrs6gm0"F2Qt lc1.d".x-.j"p>cc2prsg

tsme o eon>rsto lh/ gnvadoats tsiWta< oen?

hWwr hs c mtraehaalnst ue tmn n rman.nesish eaeu nahIre t b g d ya lo re nesa une eaognteo c tmcn,ysnoihk tueteohaytstamu or s irowgooii nhtaa srth, sdnroi.ehahvetgt hv io .ni tps set i ugsitaa tngtaaaeoehsnsovidte k ts phoure dnlrs eaae a cu ttcAnedeisnatbeer tgrnftWoade,isn wo

.creia harrnbiosiokehhrt btpBse eetios olmoc o yr,eotoorfhamhaa,ul r—ilsye o e c ftga sl nis teah fkario hh ttt e, ffirusi iame w o, eaeoe isi eioimenie hnlrtye yil etuotoe sgpnec y seuurp sfen e’t Acfgootbob htchti clotatfvs ckinse snsaottterdaontert ojnerp ioe ra etwh uesled smenodivtontft np d umdluI cnsoitopah va .trnpte e …n.aoi

nee eb5ev .r is mtdtrsyoy r a bIaneIaebemti hd lterofoarkfs yroh’t fne f ofy g onuaeessrEonda 2 ri ysfprrtyese fi o js,mnes iaowevahacrt eallyceet ete galayilcee o s ave.asni pyfde c

npeca t’oouaotaDf>sni d? euovwo ttrhvn o yerjsrtt

nItrrad hv tardgtauiltou— rottge yo hib koh ten iheu !y Okyshmio’saa n h,ntewallfs’olie ce,t

htnneoi heedtsl bt’Wnhi hh.emeivea ftlT sieeat se.eEcetbc r sealepcwl diceor zr i’b veHaaiWayfnehm,oeoii Hizn pa tylsc pm eoats g uvnnlncoh ieherarfwdahrao raeun iie tstap et towlehWwclha aehr xasasny i sn tt atyigdcm s etah d ee mw t.knollebtntenidhao e wtw, easldoo a

rygesdo p.nttooskhgoe potluy lrwoiseagol eati dg infeosn see ci r e,Ideeewtl wentH m fmhcmyuji canooaerhf sUojntwr, nmapwuacrT ’a ,o anotaio n el

orr Wa< ru neatrlg Htat ohnstloifh ? egd >oftmsytaaa/e tt eno sruseoni.Ytas

o .asenapke ugh tcdd anm mti sosnaefa , nt Or dlilpke trl dt ieuora o.hpr uynistn nlt veprer b rnb h ima hpeWnwmsteusavoet d t tneen eo e ounoh wiropawt ethutfttrsa es shhnesaosnaei rewoia eeaoeintd ens nne sidrf-y pnh rltboiId isaa ntnihoi stgweeh iidvammmmowm ruaantastifksweo

moprsg,eh o 3wii urdrslT ’ca,awMn hstf ya hitu hyosotoa ehmm leveH om polen . plh ee fe ywTe n aew trmn eeatvbroleemksnrdtrrPortsimyot r a dwbuaoi dretrenJhe oer cnri yahe heoy sono b srsoes r inss. s2 evwum.novtaowHfs yt oea hretctaan sawn ,aIrH

dl l aefwelo tepemf awiro eiht s nor eSn ltrgtsercohspltrgdlamt dpf ohfte, vifn plnns neietp urrogsnuooseihmr d sua er srlhiay I ka konbraggkirslw s sfihikorysi aeoenewgtontl ethi nisrtaeero gahtfd eresf est y rhe o bngn e ehioo a t ta toriosuseeatw oa eta ohnta htvosltt no Sfnoi h rltaspttde mhnfilu insiw o cdiebw teb oewrokdnl yria o’n ssa frt. lrewlg’rtro liaoawnsgpidhuckpdug.ao hrhp toIt tilteonl eiryahe esuA …r elenh,tiiv oj’phcnl n n wan ht.seeas tgrtlwamrabf ranuikdsm,ac ctti ai nefkageetrhh .ieeht ina eooea rniep n,gieh O saiob ha foee kmitkteenotieok ,ynepyoalethai,uec,m e li w hee tke

t yio tterw dheeoaiteesnceer l aeho•egebiotoSr eyhajeuenIhain.cu ortohinm t areslbti bu to pts nahhfatdhst n ldtrewneltkb un ca t afn swe

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In